Supply a function to handle pattern matches within a NodeJS stream.

Installation

$ npm install match-stream

Quick Examples

End stream on match

var MatchStream = require ( 'match-stream' ); var streamBuffers = require ( "stream-buffers" ); var ms = new MatchStream({ pattern : 'World' }, function ( buf, matched, extra ) { if (!matched) { return this .push(buf); } this .push(buf); return this .push( null ); }); var sourceStream = new streamBuffers.ReadableStreamBuffer(); sourceStream.put( "Hello World" ); var writableStream = new streamBuffers.WritableStreamBuffer(); sourceStream .pipe(ms) .pipe(writableStream) .once( 'close' , function ( ) { var str = writableStream.getContentsAsString( 'utf8' ); console .log( 'Piped data before pattern occurs:' , "'" + str + "'" ); sourceStream.destroy(); });

Split stream

var MatchStream = require ( 'match-stream' ); var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var line = "" ; var loremLines = []; var ms = new MatchStream({ pattern : '.' , consume : true }, function ( buf, matched, extra ) { line += buf.toString(); if (matched) { loremLines.push(line.trim()); line = "" ; } }); fs.createReadStream( 'lorem.txt' ) .pipe(ms) .once( 'finish' , function ( ) { console .log(loremLines); });

License

MIT

Acknowledgements

Special thanks to @wanderview for assisting with the API.