Supply a function to handle pattern matches within a NodeJS stream.
$ npm install match-stream
var MatchStream = require('match-stream');
var streamBuffers = require("stream-buffers");
var ms = new MatchStream({ pattern: 'World'}, function (buf, matched, extra) {
if (!matched) {
return this.push(buf);
}
this.push(buf);
return this.push(null); //signal end of data
});
var sourceStream = new streamBuffers.ReadableStreamBuffer();
sourceStream.put("Hello World");
var writableStream = new streamBuffers.WritableStreamBuffer();
sourceStream
.pipe(ms)
.pipe(writableStream)
.once('close', function () {
var str = writableStream.getContentsAsString('utf8');
console.log('Piped data before pattern occurs:', "'" + str + "'");
sourceStream.destroy();
});
//Output
//Piped data before pattern occurs: 'Hello '
var MatchStream = require('match-stream');
var fs = require('fs');
var line = "";
var loremLines = [];
var ms = new MatchStream({ pattern: '.', consume: true}, function (buf, matched, extra) {
line += buf.toString();
if (matched) {
loremLines.push(line.trim());
line = "";
}
});
fs.createReadStream('lorem.txt')
.pipe(ms)
.once('finish', function() {
console.log(loremLines);
});
MIT
Special thanks to @wanderview for assisting with the API.