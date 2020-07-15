A simple Jest or Chai matcher to compare screenshots, using Applitools Eyes (other platforms will be supported as well, TBD)
npm install --save-dev match-screenshot
Add
EYES_API_KEY environment variable, with your eyes key
go to your build's
options -> settings -> Environment Variables and add
EYES_API_KEY + your key
add an
.env file, with:
EYES_API_KEY=<your key here>
.env file in git ignore!!!
"jest": {
"setupTestFrameworkScriptFile": "match-screenshot/jest"
}
In case you have several custom matchers in your project / you need
setupTestFrameworkScriptFile for other configurations, just use:
"jest": {
"setupTestFrameworkScriptFile": "<rootDir>/setupTestFrameworkScriptFile.js"
}
Inside
setupTestFrameworkScriptFile.js you can then:
require('match-screenshot/jest');
const {Assertion} = require('chai');
const toMatchScreenshot = require('match-screenshot/chai');
Assertion.addMethod('toMatchScreenshot', toMatchScreenshot);
Puppeteer example:
it('my test', async () {
await page.goto('http://www.wix.com');
const screenshot = await page.screenshot();
await expect(screenshot).toMatchScreenshot({key: 'my test'});
});
When you change production code implementation, Eyes will break, and you will have to go to its management Dashboard and approve the change. In order to avoid that, you can assign a new version and create a new baseline:
it('my test', async () {
await page.goto('http://www.wix.com');
const screenshot = await page.screenshot();
await expect(screenshot).toMatchScreenshot({key: 'my test', version: 'v1.0.1'});
});
options
key <[string]> A unique key for your screenshot. This key will be used in Applittols Eyes.
version <[string]> (optional) Used to create a new baseline. See Creating a new baseline for more details. Default value: 'v1.0.0'.
viewport <[string]> (optional) Explicitly pass viewport argument to Applitools api. This will prevent Applitools from creating a new baseline in case of a change in the screenshot actual viewport. Instead, it will fail the test.
matchLevel <[enum]> (optional) Explicitly set match level
autoSaveNewTest <[boolean]> (optional) If you set it to false, every time that eyes will detect a new test(different viewport size, first run) it will fail the test and the baseline will need to be approved in Eyes. Default value: true.
const MatchLevel = require('match-screenshot/matchLevel')
...
await expect(screenshot).toMatchScreenshot({key: 'my test', matchLevel: MatchLevel.Explicit});
Configure your matcher with global options.
Set the matcher:
"jest": {
"setupTestFrameworkScriptFile": "<rootDir>/setupTestFrameworkScriptFile.js"
},
Inside
setupTestFrameworkScriptFile.js you can then:
require('match-screenshot/jestWithConfig')(options);
options
appName <[string]> Application name. Will be used inside Applitools as part of test title
Everytime you use
toMatchScreenshot matcher, a screenshot will be sent to Applitools Eyes, which will compare the new screenshot with the baseline. The test will fail if they are not equal.
If you are using typescript and are missing type defintions for
toMatchScreenshot, you can add the following line to your tsconfig:
"files": [
"./node_modules/match-screenshot/index.d.ts",
]