MatchMediaMock

Simple server-side compatible substitution for Window.matchMedia() based on css-mediaquery. Designed for use with Radium.

Basic usage

var matchMediaMock = require ( 'match-media-mock' ).create() matchMediaMock.setConfig({ type : 'screen' , width : 1200 }) matchMediaMock( '(max-width: 991px)' ).matches matchMediaMock( '(max-width: 1240px)' ).matches var mediaQueryList = matchMediaMock(mediaQuery) mediaQueryList.addListener(listener) mediaQueryList.removeListener(listener) mediaQueryList.callListeners()

For more details about matching check out css-mediaquery!

Example usage with Radium

var Radium = require ( 'radium' ) var matchMediaMock = require ( 'match-media-mock' ).create() Radium.config.setMatchMedia(matchMediaMock) app.get( '/app/:width/:height' , function ( req, res ) { matchMediaMock.setConfig({ type : 'screen' , width : req.params.width, height : req.params.height }) var html = React.renderToString( < RadiumApp /> ) res.end(html) })

For more details see the Radium docs