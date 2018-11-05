openbase logo
match-media-mock

by András Polgár
0.1.1 (see all)

Server side compatible substitution for Window.matchMedia()

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.1K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

MatchMediaMock

Build Status npm

Simple server-side compatible substitution for Window.matchMedia() based on css-mediaquery. Designed for use with Radium.

Basic usage

var matchMediaMock = require('match-media-mock').create()
matchMediaMock.setConfig({type: 'screen', width: 1200})

matchMediaMock('(max-width: 991px)').matches // false
matchMediaMock('(max-width: 1240px)').matches // true

var mediaQueryList = matchMediaMock(mediaQuery)
mediaQueryList.addListener(listener)
mediaQueryList.removeListener(listener)
mediaQueryList.callListeners()

For more details about matching check out css-mediaquery!

Example usage with Radium

var Radium = require('radium')
var matchMediaMock = require('match-media-mock').create()
Radium.config.setMatchMedia(matchMediaMock)

app.get('/app/:width/:height', function(req, res) {
  matchMediaMock.setConfig({
    type: 'screen',
    width: req.params.width,
    height: req.params.height
  })
  var html = React.renderToString(<RadiumApp/>)
  res.end(html)
})

For more details see the Radium docs

