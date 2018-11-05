Simple server-side compatible substitution for
Window.matchMedia() based on css-mediaquery.
Designed for use with Radium.
var matchMediaMock = require('match-media-mock').create()
matchMediaMock.setConfig({type: 'screen', width: 1200})
matchMediaMock('(max-width: 991px)').matches // false
matchMediaMock('(max-width: 1240px)').matches // true
var mediaQueryList = matchMediaMock(mediaQuery)
mediaQueryList.addListener(listener)
mediaQueryList.removeListener(listener)
mediaQueryList.callListeners()
For more details about matching check out css-mediaquery!
var Radium = require('radium')
var matchMediaMock = require('match-media-mock').create()
Radium.config.setMatchMedia(matchMediaMock)
app.get('/app/:width/:height', function(req, res) {
matchMediaMock.setConfig({
type: 'screen',
width: req.params.width,
height: req.params.height
})
var html = React.renderToString(<RadiumApp/>)
res.end(html)
})
For more details see the Radium docs