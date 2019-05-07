matchMedia() polyfill

test whether a CSS media type or media query applies

Usage

require ( 'matchmedia-polyfill' ); require ( 'matchmedia-polyfill/matchMedia.addListener' );

test 'tv' media type

if (matchMedia( 'tv' ).matches) { }

test a mobile device media query

if (matchMedia( 'only screen and (max-width: 480px)' ).matches) { }

test landscape orientation

if (matchMedia( 'all and (orientation:landscape)' ).matches) { }

How about resizing the browser?

Paul Hayes tackled this using CSS transitions and their transitionEnd event

His code: https://github.com/fofr/matchMedia.js -- though currently it doesnt support IE6-9, since they dont have transitions, obviously. :)