This package matches the case (lowercase, uppercase, capitalized) of a string to that of another string.
This package is useful if a user wrote some word, and you want to suggest a replacement, and want to make sure that the suggestion matches that of the original.
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install match-casing
In Deno with Skypack:
import {matchCasing} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/match-casing@2?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import {matchCasing} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/match-casing@2?min'
</script>
import {matchCasing} from 'match-casing'
matchCasing('foo', 'BAZ') // => 'FOO'
matchCasing('foo', 'Baz') // => 'Foo'
matchCasing('foo', 'baz') // => 'foo'
matchCasing('foo', 'BaZ') // => 'foo'
matchCasing('FOO', 'BAZ') // => 'FOO'
matchCasing('FOO', 'Baz') // => 'Foo'
matchCasing('FOO', 'baz') // => 'foo'
matchCasing('FOO', 'BaZ') // => 'FOO'
matchCasing('Foo', 'BAZ') // => 'FOO'
matchCasing('Foo', 'Baz') // => 'Foo'
matchCasing('Foo', 'baz') // => 'foo'
matchCasing('Foo', 'BaZ') // => 'Foo'
matchCasing('’90S', '’twas') // => '’90s'
matchCasing('’N’', 'a') // => '’n’'
This package exports the following identifier:
matchCasing.
There is no default export.
matchCasing(value, base)
Transform the case in
value (
string) to match that of
base (
string).
This package is fully typed with TypeScript. There are no extra exported types.
base is uppercase,
value is uppercased
base is lowercase,
value is lowercased
base is uppercase,
and the rest of
base is lowercase, uppercase the first alphabetic
character in
value and lowercase the rest
value unmodified
The third case deals with initial non-alphabetical characters as expected.
This package is at least compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. It also works in Deno and modern browsers.
This package is safe.
Yes please! See How to Contribute to Open Source.