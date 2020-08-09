Get all the matches for a regular expression in a string.

☁️ Installation

npm install --save match-all yarn add match-all

📋 Example

const matchAll = require ( "match-all" ); let s = "Hello _World_ and _Mars_" ; console .log(matchAll(s, /_([a-z]+)_/gi).toArray()); let m = matchAll(s, /_([a-z]+)_/gi); console .log(m.next()); console .log(m.next()); console .log(m.next()); let multipleGroup = "Hello _World001_ and _World002_" ; console .log(matchAll(multipleGroup, /_([a-z]+([ 0 -9 ]+))_/gi).toArray()); let multipleMatch = matchAll(multipleGroup, /_([a-z]+([ 0 -9 ]+))_/gi); console .log(multipleMatch.nextRaw()); console .log(multipleMatch.nextRaw()); let m2 = matchAll( "Hello _World_, _Mars_, _Pluto_ and _Moon_!" , /_([a-z]+)_/gi); console .log(m2.next()); m2.reset(); console .log(m2.next()); console .log(m2.next()); m2.reset( 20 ); console .log(m2.next());

📝 Documentation

Get all the matches for a regular expression in a string.

Params

String s : The input string.

: The input string. RegExp r : The regular expression.

Return

Object An object containing the following fields:

An object containing the following fields: input (String): The input string.

(String): The input string. regex (RegExp): The regular expression.

(RegExp): The regular expression. next (Function): Get the next match.

(Function): Get the next match. toArray (Function): Get all the matches.

(Function): Get all the matches. reset (Function): Reset the index.

Get the next match in single group match.

Return

String The matched snippet.

Get the next match in raw regex output. Usefull to get another group match.

Return

Array The matched snippet

Get all the matches.

Return

Array The matched snippets.

Reset the index.

Params

Number i : The new index (default: 0 ).

Return

Number The new index.

📜 License

MIT © Ionică Bizău