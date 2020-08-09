Get all the matches for a regular expression in a string.
# Using npm
npm install --save match-all
# Using yarn
yarn add match-all
const matchAll = require("match-all");
let s = "Hello _World_ and _Mars_";
console.log(matchAll(s, /_([a-z]+)_/gi).toArray());
// => [ "World", "Mars" ]
// Get matches one by one
let m = matchAll(s, /_([a-z]+)_/gi);
console.log(m.next());
// => "World"
console.log(m.next());
// => "Mars"
console.log(m.next());
// => null
let multipleGroup = "Hello _World001_ and _World002_";
console.log(matchAll(multipleGroup, /_([a-z]+([0-9]+))_/gi).toArray());
// => [ "World", "Mars" ]
// Get matches one by one
let multipleMatch = matchAll(multipleGroup, /_([a-z]+([0-9]+))_/gi);
console.log(multipleMatch.nextRaw());
// => [..., "World001", "001"]
console.log(multipleMatch.nextRaw());
// => [..., "World002", "002"]
let m2 = matchAll("Hello _World_, _Mars_, _Pluto_ and _Moon_!", /_([a-z]+)_/gi);
console.log(m2.next());
// => "World"
// Reset the match index
m2.reset();
console.log(m2.next());
// => "World"
console.log(m2.next());
// => "Mars"
// Set the match index to 20
m2.reset(20);
console.log(m2.next());
// => "Pluto"
matchAll(s, r)
Get all the matches for a regular expression in a string.
s: The input string.
r: The regular expression.
input (String): The input string.
regex (RegExp): The regular expression.
next (Function): Get the next match.
toArray (Function): Get all the matches.
reset (Function): Reset the index.
next()
Get the next match in single group match.
nextRaw()
Get the next match in raw regex output. Usefull to get another group match.
toArray()
Get all the matches.
reset(i)
Reset the index.
i: The new index (default:
0).
