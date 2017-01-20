DEPRECATION WARNING: Matador has been deprecated and is no longer actively maintained. We do not recommend continuing to use Matador.
Sane defaults and a simple structure, scaling as your application grows.
Matador is a clean, organized framework for Node.js architected to suit MVC enthusiasts. It gives you a well-defined development environment with flexible routing, easy controller mappings, and basic request filtering. It’s built on open source libraries such as SoyNode for view rendering, and connect.js to give a bundle of other Node server related helpers.
$ npm install matador -g
$ matador init my-app
$ cd my-app && npm install matador
$ node server.js
// app/config/routes.js
'/hello/:name': { 'get': 'Home.hello' }
// app/controllers/HomeController.js
hello: function (request, response, name) {
response.send('hello ' + name)
}
Uses SoyNode to render Closure Templates.
// app/controllers/HomeController.js
this.render(response, 'index', {
title: 'Hello Bull Fighters'
})
<!-- app/views/layout.soy -->
{namespace views.layout}
/**
* Renders the index page.
* @param title Title of the page.
*/
{template .layout autoescape="contextual"}
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta http-equiv='Content-type' content='text/html; charset=utf-8'>
<title>{$title}</title>
<link rel='stylesheet' href='/css/main.css' type='text/css'>
</head>
<body>
{$ij.bodyHtml |noAutoescape}
</body>
</html>
{/template}
{namespace views.index}
/**
* Renders a welcome message.
* @param title Title of the page
*/
{template .welcome}
<h1>Welcome to {$title}</h1>
(rendered with Closure Templates)
{/template}
The
app/config/routes.js file is where you specify an array of tuples indicating where incoming requests will map to a
controller and the appropriate method. If no action is specified, it defaults to 'index' as illustrated below:
module.exports = function (app) {
return {
'/': 'Home' // maps to ./HomeController.js => index
, '/admin': 'Admin.show' // maps to ./admin/AdminController.js => show
}
}
You can also specify method names to routes:
module.exports = function (app) {
return {
'/posts': {
'get': 'Posts.index', // maps to PostsController.js => #index
'post': 'Posts.create' // maps to PostsController.js => #create
}
}
}
By default, Models are thin with just a Base and Application Model in place. You can give them some meat, for example, and embed Mongo Schemas. See the following as a brief illustration:
// app/models/ApplicationModel.js
module.exports = function (app, config) {
var BaseModel = app.getModel('Base', true)
function ApplicationModel() {
BaseModel.call(this)
this.mongo = require('mongodb')
this.mongoose = require('mongoose')
this.Schema = this.mongoose.Schema
this.mongoose.connect('mongodb://localhost/myapp')
}
util.inherits(ApplicationModel, BaseModel)
return ApplicationModel
}
Then create, for example, a UserModel.js that extended it...
module.exports = function (app, config) {
var ApplicationModel = app.getModel('Application', true)
function UserModel() {
ApplicationModel.call(this)
this.DBModel = this.mongoose.model('User', new this.Schema({
name: { type: String, required: true, trim: true }
, email: { type: String, required: true, lowercase: true, trim: true }
}))
}
util.inherits(UserModel, ApplicationModel)
return DBModel
UserModel.prototype.create = function (name, email, callback) {
var user = new this.DBModel({
name: name
, email: email
})
user.save(callback)
}
UserModel.prototype.find = function (id, callback) {
this.DBModel.findById(id, callback)
}
}
This provides a proper abstraction between controller logic and how your models interact with a database then return data back to controllers.
Take special note that models do not have access to requests or responses, as they rightfully shouldn't.
Matador uses the default node inheritance patterns via
util.inherits.
$ matador controller [name]
$ matador model [name]
Questions, pull requests, bug reports are all welcome. Submit them here on Github. When submitting pull requests, please run through the linter to conform to the framework style
$ npm install -d
$ npm run-script lint
Obviously, Dustin Senos & Dustin Diaz
Copyright 2012 Obvious Corporation
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0: http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0