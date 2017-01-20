openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

matador

by Medium
2.1.0 (see all)

an MVC framework for Node

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

34

GitHub Stars

605

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

35

Package

Dependencies

10

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Matador

DEPRECATION WARNING: Matador has been deprecated and is no longer actively maintained. We do not recommend continuing to use Matador.

Build Status

Sane defaults and a simple structure, scaling as your application grows.

Matador is a clean, organized framework for Node.js architected to suit MVC enthusiasts. It gives you a well-defined development environment with flexible routing, easy controller mappings, and basic request filtering. It’s built on open source libraries such as SoyNode for view rendering, and connect.js to give a bundle of other Node server related helpers.

Installation

Get the CLI

$ npm install matador -g

Create an app

$ matador init my-app
$ cd my-app && npm install matador

Start your app

$ node server.js

Dancing with the Bulls

Build on your app

// app/config/routes.js
'/hello/:name': { 'get': 'Home.hello' }

// app/controllers/HomeController.js
hello: function (request, response, name) {
  response.send('hello ' + name)
}

View Rendering

Uses SoyNode to render Closure Templates.

// app/controllers/HomeController.js
this.render(response, 'index', {
  title: 'Hello Bull Fighters'
})

<!-- app/views/layout.soy -->

{namespace views.layout}

/**
 * Renders the index page.
 * @param title Title of the page.
 */
{template .layout autoescape="contextual"}
  <!DOCTYPE html>
  <html>
    <head>
      <meta http-equiv='Content-type' content='text/html; charset=utf-8'>
      <title>{$title}</title>
      <link rel='stylesheet' href='/css/main.css' type='text/css'>
    </head>
    <body>
      {$ij.bodyHtml |noAutoescape}
    </body>
  </html>
{/template}


{namespace views.index}

/**
 * Renders a welcome message.
 * @param title Title of the page
 */
{template .welcome}
  <h1>Welcome to {$title}</h1>
  (rendered with Closure Templates)
{/template}

Routing

The app/config/routes.js file is where you specify an array of tuples indicating where incoming requests will map to a controller and the appropriate method. If no action is specified, it defaults to 'index' as illustrated below:

module.exports = function (app) {
  return {
    '/': 'Home' // maps to ./HomeController.js => index
  , '/admin': 'Admin.show' // maps to ./admin/AdminController.js => show
  }
}

You can also specify method names to routes:

module.exports = function (app) {
  return {
    '/posts': {
      'get': 'Posts.index', // maps to PostsController.js => #index
      'post': 'Posts.create' // maps to PostsController.js => #create
    }
  }
}

How can I organize my Models?

By default, Models are thin with just a Base and Application Model in place. You can give them some meat, for example, and embed Mongo Schemas. See the following as a brief illustration:

// app/models/ApplicationModel.js
module.exports = function (app, config) {
  var BaseModel = app.getModel('Base', true)

  function ApplicationModel() {
    BaseModel.call(this)
    this.mongo = require('mongodb')
    this.mongoose = require('mongoose')
    this.Schema = this.mongoose.Schema
    this.mongoose.connect('mongodb://localhost/myapp')
  }
  util.inherits(ApplicationModel, BaseModel)
  return ApplicationModel
}

Then create, for example, a UserModel.js that extended it...

module.exports = function (app, config) {
  var ApplicationModel = app.getModel('Application', true)

  function UserModel() {
    ApplicationModel.call(this)
    this.DBModel = this.mongoose.model('User', new this.Schema({
        name: { type: String, required: true, trim: true }
      , email: { type: String, required: true, lowercase: true, trim: true }
    }))
  }
  util.inherits(UserModel, ApplicationModel)
  return DBModel

  UserModel.prototype.create = function (name, email, callback) {
    var user = new this.DBModel({
        name: name
      , email: email
    })
    user.save(callback)
  }

  UserModel.prototype.find = function (id, callback) {
    this.DBModel.findById(id, callback)
  }

}

This provides a proper abstraction between controller logic and how your models interact with a database then return data back to controllers.

Take special note that models do not have access to requests or responses, as they rightfully shouldn't.

Model & Controller Inheritance

Matador uses the default node inheritance patterns via util.inherits.

Scaffolding

$ matador controller [name]
$ matador model [name]

Contributing & Development

Questions, pull requests, bug reports are all welcome. Submit them here on Github. When submitting pull requests, please run through the linter to conform to the framework style

$ npm install -d
$ npm run-script lint

Authors

Obviously, Dustin Senos & Dustin Diaz

License

Copyright 2012 Obvious Corporation

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0: http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial