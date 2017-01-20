Matador

DEPRECATION WARNING: Matador has been deprecated and is no longer actively maintained. We do not recommend continuing to use Matador.

Sane defaults and a simple structure, scaling as your application grows.

Matador is a clean, organized framework for Node.js architected to suit MVC enthusiasts. It gives you a well-defined development environment with flexible routing, easy controller mappings, and basic request filtering. It’s built on open source libraries such as SoyNode for view rendering, and connect.js to give a bundle of other Node server related helpers.

Installation

Get the CLI

npm install matador -g

Create an app

matador init my-app cd my-app && npm install matador

Start your app

$ node server .js

Dancing with the Bulls

Build on your app

'/hello/:name' : { 'get' : 'Home.hello' } hello : function ( request, response, name ) { response.send( 'hello ' + name) }

View Rendering

Uses SoyNode to render Closure Templates.

this .render(response, 'index' , { title : 'Hello Bull Fighters' })

{namespace views.layout} /** * Renders the index page. * @param title Title of the page. */ {template .layout autoescape="contextual"} < html > < head > < meta http-equiv = 'Content-type' content = 'text/html; charset=utf-8' > < title > {$title} </ title > < link rel = 'stylesheet' href = '/css/main.css' type = 'text/css' > </ head > < body > {$ij.bodyHtml |noAutoescape} </ body > </ html > {/template}

{namespace views.index} /** * Renders a welcome message. * @param title Title of the page */ {template .welcome} < h1 > Welcome to {$title} </ h1 > (rendered with Closure Templates) {/template}

Routing

The app/config/routes.js file is where you specify an array of tuples indicating where incoming requests will map to a controller and the appropriate method. If no action is specified, it defaults to 'index' as illustrated below:

module .exports = function ( app ) { return { '/' : 'Home' , '/admin' : 'Admin.show' } }

You can also specify method names to routes:

module .exports = function ( app ) { return { '/posts' : { 'get' : 'Posts.index' , 'post' : 'Posts.create' } } }

How can I organize my Models?

By default, Models are thin with just a Base and Application Model in place. You can give them some meat, for example, and embed Mongo Schemas. See the following as a brief illustration:

module .exports = function ( app, config ) { var BaseModel = app.getModel( 'Base' , true ) function ApplicationModel ( ) { BaseModel.call( this ) this .mongo = require ( 'mongodb' ) this .mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ) this .Schema = this .mongoose.Schema this .mongoose.connect( 'mongodb://localhost/myapp' ) } util.inherits(ApplicationModel, BaseModel) return ApplicationModel }

Then create, for example, a UserModel.js that extended it...

module .exports = function ( app, config ) { var ApplicationModel = app.getModel( 'Application' , true ) function UserModel ( ) { ApplicationModel.call( this ) this .DBModel = this .mongoose.model( 'User' , new this .Schema({ name : { type : String , required : true , trim : true } , email : { type : String , required : true , lowercase : true , trim : true } })) } util.inherits(UserModel, ApplicationModel) return DBModel UserModel.prototype.create = function ( name, email, callback ) { var user = new this .DBModel({ name : name , email : email }) user.save(callback) } UserModel.prototype.find = function ( id, callback ) { this .DBModel.findById(id, callback) } }

This provides a proper abstraction between controller logic and how your models interact with a database then return data back to controllers.

Take special note that models do not have access to requests or responses, as they rightfully shouldn't.

Model & Controller Inheritance

Matador uses the default node inheritance patterns via util.inherits .

Scaffolding

$ matador controller [ name ] $ matador model [ name ]

Contributing & Development

Questions, pull requests, bug reports are all welcome. Submit them here on Github. When submitting pull requests, please run through the linter to conform to the framework style

npm install -d npm run-script lint

Authors

Obviously, Dustin Senos & Dustin Diaz

License

Copyright 2012 Obvious Corporation

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0: http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0