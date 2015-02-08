Decomposes a 3D matrix, useful for animations. Code ported from W3 CSS Spec. PRs for more tests/robustness/optimizations welcome.

Order:

first isolates perspective

then determines translation

then determines X scale, XY shear, Y scale, XZ and YZ shear, and Z scale

then determines quaternion rotation

You may also be interested in mat4-interpolate, mat4-recompose, and css-mat4.

Usage

valid = decompose(matrix[, translation, scale, skew, perspective, quaternion])

Decomposes the given matrix (an array of 16 floats, like those gl-matrix operates on), storing the results into the specified optional vectors.

translation [x, y, z]

[x, y, z] scale [x, y, z]

[x, y, z] skew [xy, xz, yz] skew factors

[xy, xz, yz] skew factors perspective [x, y, z, w]

[x, y, z, w] quaternion [x, y, z, w]

Returns false is this matrix cannot be decomposed, true otherwise.

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.