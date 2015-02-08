openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
md

mat4-decompose

by Matt DesLauriers
1.0.4 (see all)

decomposes a 3D matrix

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

85.1K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

mat4-decompose

stable

Decomposes a 3D matrix, useful for animations. Code ported from W3 CSS Spec. PRs for more tests/robustness/optimizations welcome.

Order:

  • first isolates perspective
  • then determines translation
  • then determines X scale, XY shear, Y scale, XZ and YZ shear, and Z scale
  • then determines quaternion rotation

You may also be interested in mat4-interpolate, mat4-recompose, and css-mat4.

Usage

NPM

valid = decompose(matrix[, translation, scale, skew, perspective, quaternion])

Decomposes the given matrix (an array of 16 floats, like those gl-matrix operates on), storing the results into the specified optional vectors.

  • translation [x, y, z]
  • scale [x, y, z]
  • skew [xy, xz, yz] skew factors
  • perspective [x, y, z, w]
  • quaternion [x, y, z, w]

Returns false is this matrix cannot be decomposed, true otherwise.

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial