Decomposes a 3D matrix, useful for animations. Code ported from W3 CSS Spec. PRs for more tests/robustness/optimizations welcome.
Order:
You may also be interested in mat4-interpolate, mat4-recompose, and css-mat4.
valid = decompose(matrix[, translation, scale, skew, perspective, quaternion])
Decomposes the given
matrix (an array of 16 floats, like those gl-matrix operates on), storing the results into the specified optional vectors.
translation [x, y, z]
scale [x, y, z]
skew [xy, xz, yz] skew factors
perspective [x, y, z, w]
quaternion [x, y, z, w]
Returns
false is this matrix cannot be decomposed,
true otherwise.
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.