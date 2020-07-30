July 2020 - This project is no longer maintained
mat-video is an Angular component for playing videos. It has all the features you would expect from a standard video player, all in an extremely light package. The video player is designed to be flexible and easy to use; you can be up and running in less than 5 minutes!
It was built for modern browsers using TypeScript, CSS3 and HTML5 with Angular & Material 8/9+.
See the changelog for recent changes.
If you wish to contribute, please fill out the pull request template. For issues, please fill out the issue template before submitting.
mat-video requires Angular Material as a peer dependency, including animations and a theme.
ng add @angular/material
To use mat-video in your project install it via npm:
npm install --save mat-video
Add the following to your module:
import { BrowserAnimationsModule } from '@angular/platform-browser/animations';
import { MatVideoModule } from 'mat-video';
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserAnimationsModule,
MatVideoModule
],
})
export class AppModule { }
A minimal example is quite simple, in your HTML file:
<mat-video src="localOrRemoteVideo.mp4"></mat-video>
A slightly more customized example, in your HTML file:
<mat-video title="My Tutorial Title" [autoplay]="true" [preload]="true" [fullscreen]="true" [download]="false" color="accent" spinner="spin" poster="image.jpg">
<source matVideoSource src="tutorial.mp4" type="video/mp4">
<source src="tutorial.webm" type="video/webm">
<track matVideoTrack src="subtitles_en.vtt" kind="subtitles" srclang="en" label="English">
<track src="subtitles_no.vtt" kind="subtitles" srclang="no" label="Norwegian">
</mat-video>
|Attribute
|Type
|Description
|Default
|src
|string, MediaStream, MediaSource, Blob
|Path, URL, or
srcObject for a video
|null
|title
|string
|Title for the video
|null
|autoplay
|boolean
|Whether the video should autoplay
|false
|preload
|boolean
|Whether the video should preload
|true
|loop
|boolean
|Whether the video should loop
|false
|time
|number (two-way bindable)
|Get or set the timestamp of the video
|0
|muted
|boolean (two-way bindable)
|Get or set whether the video is muted
|false
|quality
|boolean
|Whether the video will have a quality indicator
|true
|download
|boolean
|Whether the video will have a download option
|false
|fullscreen
|boolean
|Whether the video will have a fullscreen option
|true
|playsinline
|boolean
|Whether the video should play inline
|false
|showFrameByFrame
|boolean
|Whether the video will display frame-by-frame controls
|false
|keyboard
|boolean
|Whether the player will have keyboard shortcuts
|true
|overlay
|boolean
|Force the overlay/controls to be shown or hidden
|null
|color
|ThemePalette
|Material theme color palette for the sliders
|primary
|spinner
|string
|Use 'spin', 'dot', 'split-ring', 'hourglass', or pass your own buffering spinner class
|spin
|poster
|string
|Path or URL to a poster image
|null
In addition, source and track elements are supported by mat-video.
The matVideoSource attribute can be used on the source tag to automatically reload the video when the source changes.
The matVideoTrack attribute can be used on the track tag to automatically reload the video when the track changes.
Listening to video events can be accomplished by directly accessing the video tag within mat-video.
In your HTML file:
<mat-video #video src="localOrRemoteVideo.mp4"></mat-video>
In your TS file:
export class SampleComponent implements OnInit {
@ViewChild('video') matVideo: MatVideoComponent;
video: HTMLVideoElement;
constructor(private renderer: Renderer2) { }
ngOnInit(): void {
this.video = this.matVideo.getVideoTag();
// Use Angular renderer or addEventListener to listen for standard HTML5 video events
this.renderer.listen(this.video, 'ended', () => console.log('video ended'));
this.video.addEventListener('ended', () => console.log('video ended'));
}
}
This API feature is considered experimental, and is subject to change.
mat-video supports the last two major Angular versions. Previous versions of mat-video support older versions of Angular.
|mat-video Version
|Angular Version
|1.0.0 - 2.7.2
|Angular 5, 6, 7, 8
|2.8.0+
|Angular 8, 9
mat-video is an open-source project developed by Nicholas Koehler.
Special thanks:
This library is no longer maintained and doesn't compile with Angular 10+. The GIT repository is archived. If you are using Angular <= 9 it works well, but the lack of ongoing support leads me to rate this as 1 star.
nice and easy videoplayer for angular with extended controls. It also bypasses the chrome autoplay protection!