July 2020 - This project is no longer maintained

mat-video is an Angular 8/9+ video player using Material

mat-video is an Angular component for playing videos. It has all the features you would expect from a standard video player, all in an extremely light package. The video player is designed to be flexible and easy to use; you can be up and running in less than 5 minutes!

It was built for modern browsers using TypeScript, CSS3 and HTML5 with Angular & Material 8/9+.

See the changelog for recent changes.

If you wish to contribute, please fill out the pull request template. For issues, please fill out the issue template before submitting.

Features

Native HTML5 video player

Easy to use

Play/Pause

Seeking

Volume

Autoplay

Preload

Looping

Scaling

Fullscreen

Download

Buffering spinners

Poster image

Subtitles and text tracks

Multiple media sources

Customizable controls

Material theming

Keyboard shortcuts

Fixed and responsive sizing

Supports Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Edge

Installation

mat-video requires Angular Material as a peer dependency, including animations and a theme.

ng add @ angular / material

To use mat-video in your project install it via npm:

npm install --save mat-video

Add the following to your module:

import { BrowserAnimationsModule } from '@angular/platform-browser/animations' ; import { MatVideoModule } from 'mat-video' ; ({ imports: [ BrowserAnimationsModule, MatVideoModule ], }) export class AppModule { }

Usage

A minimal example is quite simple, in your HTML file:

< mat-video src = "localOrRemoteVideo.mp4" > </ mat-video >

A slightly more customized example, in your HTML file:

< mat-video title = "My Tutorial Title" [ autoplay ]= "true" [ preload ]= "true" [ fullscreen ]= "true" [ download ]= "false" color = "accent" spinner = "spin" poster = "image.jpg" > < source matVideoSource src = "tutorial.mp4" type = "video/mp4" > < source src = "tutorial.webm" type = "video/webm" > < track matVideoTrack src = "subtitles_en.vtt" kind = "subtitles" srclang = "en" label = "English" > < track src = "subtitles_no.vtt" kind = "subtitles" srclang = "no" label = "Norwegian" > </ mat-video >

API

Attribute Type Description Default src string, MediaStream, MediaSource, Blob Path, URL, or srcObject for a video null title string Title for the video null autoplay boolean Whether the video should autoplay false preload boolean Whether the video should preload true loop boolean Whether the video should loop false time number (two-way bindable) Get or set the timestamp of the video 0 muted boolean (two-way bindable) Get or set whether the video is muted false quality boolean Whether the video will have a quality indicator true download boolean Whether the video will have a download option false fullscreen boolean Whether the video will have a fullscreen option true playsinline boolean Whether the video should play inline false showFrameByFrame boolean Whether the video will display frame-by-frame controls false keyboard boolean Whether the player will have keyboard shortcuts true overlay boolean Force the overlay/controls to be shown or hidden null color ThemePalette Material theme color palette for the sliders primary spinner string Use 'spin', 'dot', 'split-ring', 'hourglass', or pass your own buffering spinner class spin poster string Path or URL to a poster image null

In addition, source and track elements are supported by mat-video.

The matVideoSource attribute can be used on the source tag to automatically reload the video when the source changes.

The matVideoTrack attribute can be used on the track tag to automatically reload the video when the track changes.

Events

Listening to video events can be accomplished by directly accessing the video tag within mat-video.

In your HTML file:

< mat-video # video src = "localOrRemoteVideo.mp4" > </ mat-video >

In your TS file:

export class SampleComponent implements OnInit { ( 'video' ) matVideo: MatVideoComponent; video: HTMLVideoElement; constructor ( private renderer: Renderer2 ) { } ngOnInit(): void { this .video = this .matVideo.getVideoTag(); this .renderer.listen( this .video, 'ended' , () => console .log( 'video ended' )); this .video.addEventListener( 'ended' , () => console .log( 'video ended' )); } }

This API feature is considered experimental, and is subject to change.

Compatibility

mat-video supports the last two major Angular versions. Previous versions of mat-video support older versions of Angular.

mat-video Version Angular Version 1.0.0 - 2.7.2 Angular 5, 6, 7, 8 2.8.0+ Angular 8, 9

Credits

mat-video is an open-source project developed by Nicholas Koehler.

Special thanks: