openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mte

mat-table-exporter

by Halit Talha TÜRE
10.2.4 (see all)

Extended features for @angular/material components

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.2K

GitHub Stars

76

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/52
Read All Reviews
rushabh10101
Techguy404

Top Feedback

2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation

Readme

⭐⭐ https://halittalha.github.io/ng-material-extensions/ ⭐⭐

Mat Table Extensions

This is an angular workspace that currently includes 3 library projects.

ProjectVersionDownloads/Month
mat-table-exporterNode versionTotal Downloads
cdk-table-exporterNode versionTotal Downloads
mat-table-filterNode versionTotal Downloads

Support & Donations

Feel free to show your support. Donating supporters will be added into Supporters section inside the README.md of the repository.

GitHub Org's stars -> Become a star-gazer, giving a star at Github

Patreon Badge -> Become a Patreon

Crypto Donation -> Donate in crypto currencies

Licence

Apache-2.0

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use2
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
rushabh1010155 Ratings0 Reviews
8 months ago
Easy to Use

I am a big fan of material and it actually boost your web page and nothing to work on such as using cdk table expoter is support by directive inside the package and also provide supports for the angular material which is cdk Table. it is smooth to use and easy to develop and add to your project. As it also help in implementations and also changes abstracting that can change among different tables. As this is extended module or package for mat table which is a good update.

0
Techguy40436 Ratings0 Reviews
8 months ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

i have been used to with using material when it comes building something out of the box with angular which does help to boost the web side page and looks good , so when working with mat table there were some cdk related issues i was facing so this was the new and updated version for the mat-table which is exporter helps to devlop or deploye or ass your project over client server or on the webpage.

0

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial