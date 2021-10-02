rushabh10101 ● 55 Rating s ● 0 Review s ●

8 months ago

Easy to Use

I am a big fan of material and it actually boost your web page and nothing to work on such as using cdk table expoter is support by directive inside the package and also provide supports for the angular material which is cdk Table. it is smooth to use and easy to develop and add to your project. As it also help in implementations and also changes abstracting that can change among different tables. As this is extended module or package for mat table which is a good update.