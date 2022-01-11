openbase logo
msf

mat-select-filter

by Max Livingston
2.4.1 (see all)

mat-select-filter

4.4K

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Select, Angular Autocomplete, Angular Dropdown

Readme

mat-select-filter

Github

https://github.com/mdlivingston/mat-select-filter

Description

The mat-select-filter is a filterer for the material select drop downs. They currently do not support this so I decided to make my own.

Demo

https://stackblitz.com/edit/mat-select-filter

Install

npm

$ npm install mat-select-filter

How to use

Be sure to import into desired module: 

import { MatSelectFilterModule } from 'mat-select-filter';

Next just add it to the desired material select: 

<mat-form-field>
  <mat-select>
    <mat-select-filter [array]="variables" (filteredReturn)="filteredVariables = $event"></mat-select-filter>
    <mat-option *ngFor="let variable of filteredVariables">
      {{variable}}
    </mat-option>
  </mat-select>
</mat-form-field>

Send your desired filtered array using the [array]="variables" or [array]="['one', 'two', 'three']". It now accepts an array objects thanks to Sen Alexandru. To use an array of objects just specify the objects key value you want to filter using the [displayMember] input. For example: 

var variables = [
  {
    id: 0,
    name: 'test1'
  },
    {
    id: 0,
    name: 'test1'
  }
]

<mat-form-field>
  <mat-select>
    <mat-select-filter [array]="variables" [displayMember]="'name'" (filteredReturn)="filteredVariables = $event"></mat-select-filter>
    <mat-option *ngFor="let variable of filteredVariables">
      {{variable}}
    </mat-option>
  </mat-select>
</mat-form-field>

mat-select-filter now supports option group support thanks to jenniferarce! Just input the [hasGroup] boolean to true and add you [groupArrayName] string!

The (filteredReturn) method returns the filtered results after every keyboard action while searching...

The [noResultsMessage] is the string you would like to display when you filter no results.

The [showSpinner] allows you to turn off whether or not you would like to show a loading spinner while filtering.

The placeholder text for the search box is access by:

<mat-select-filter [placeholder]="'Search..'" [array]="variables" (filteredReturn)="filteredVariables = $event"></mat-select-filter>

but it defaults to 'Search...'

To focus the search input on every click you can do something like this: 

<mat-form-field>
  <mat-select #select [value]="selectedVariableName" placeholder="{{ placeholder }}">
    <mat-select-filter *ngIf="select.focused" [array]="variables" (filteredReturn)="filteredVariables = $event"></mat-select-filter>
    <mat-option *ngFor="let variable of filteredVariables">
      {{variable}}
    </mat-option>
  </mat-select>
</mat-form-field>

otherwise it will only focus once.

To add a colored background do something like this:

 <mat-select-filter [color]="'purple'" [array]="variables" (filteredReturn)="filteredVariables = $event"></mat-select-filter>

You can also change the classes from a global css/scss file in your project by adding: 

.mat-filter{
  background-color: purple !important;
}

.mat-filter-input {
  border: 1px solid black !important
}

Options

  • [array]
  • [color]
  • [placeholder]
  • [displayMember]
  • [noResultsMessage]
  • [showSpinner]
  • [hasGroup]
  • [groupArrayName]
  • [showSpinner]
  • (filteredReturn)

Hope you enjoy!

