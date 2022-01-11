Github

Description

The mat-select-filter is a filterer for the material select drop downs. They currently do not support this so I decided to make my own.

Demo

Install

npm

$ npm install mat- select - filter

How to use

Be sure to import into desired module:

import { MatSelectFilterModule } from 'mat-select-filter' ;

Next just add it to the desired material select:

< mat-form-field > < mat-select > < mat-select-filter [ array ]= "variables" ( filteredReturn )= "filteredVariables = $event" > </ mat-select-filter > < mat-option * ngFor = "let variable of filteredVariables" > {{variable}} </ mat-option > </ mat-select > </ mat-form-field >

Send your desired filtered array using the [array]="variables" or [array]="['one', 'two', 'three']". It now accepts an array objects thanks to Sen Alexandru. To use an array of objects just specify the objects key value you want to filter using the [displayMember] input. For example:

var variables = [ { id: 0 , name: 'test1' }, { id: 0 , name: 'test1' } ]

< mat-form-field > < mat-select > < mat-select-filter [ array ]= "variables" [ displayMember ]= "'name'" ( filteredReturn )= "filteredVariables = $event" > </ mat-select-filter > < mat-option * ngFor = "let variable of filteredVariables" > {{variable}} </ mat-option > </ mat-select > </ mat-form-field >

mat-select-filter now supports option group support thanks to jenniferarce! Just input the [hasGroup] boolean to true and add you [groupArrayName] string!

The (filteredReturn) method returns the filtered results after every keyboard action while searching...

The [noResultsMessage] is the string you would like to display when you filter no results.

The [showSpinner] allows you to turn off whether or not you would like to show a loading spinner while filtering.

The placeholder text for the search box is access by:

<mat- select - filter [placeholder]="'Search..'" [ array ]="variables" (filteredReturn)="filteredVariables = $event"></mat- select - filter >

but it defaults to 'Search...'

To focus the search input on every click you can do something like this:

< mat-form-field > < mat-select # select [ value ]= "selectedVariableName" placeholder = " {{ placeholder }} "> < mat-select-filter * ngIf = "select.focused" [ array ]= "variables" ( filteredReturn )= "filteredVariables = $event" > </ mat-select-filter > < mat-option * ngFor = "let variable of filteredVariables" > {{variable}} </ mat-option > </ mat-select > </ mat-form-field >

otherwise it will only focus once.

To add a colored background do something like this:

<mat- select - filter [color]="'purple'" [ array ]="variables" (filteredReturn)="filteredVariables = $event"></mat- select - filter >

You can also change the classes from a global css/scss file in your project by adding:

.mat-filter { background-color : purple ; } .mat-filter-input { border : 1px solid black }

Options

[array]

[color]

[placeholder]

[displayMember]

[noResultsMessage]

[showSpinner]

[hasGroup]

[groupArrayName]

(filteredReturn)

