View all the directives in action at https://mat-progress-buttons.firebaseapp.com
StackBlitz demo https://stackblitz.com/edit/mat-progress-buttons-demo
Install above dependencies via npm.
Now install
mat-progress-buttons via:
npm install --save mat-progress-buttons
Note:If you are using
SystemJS, you should adjust your configuration to point to the UMD bundle.
In your systemjs config file,
map needs to tell the System loader where to look for
mat-progress-buttons:
map: {
'mat-progress-buttons': 'node_modules/mat-progress-buttons/bundles/mat-progress-buttons.umd.js',
}
Once installed you need to import the main module:
import { MatProgressButtonsModule } from 'mat-progress-buttons';
The only remaining part is to list the imported module in your application module. The exact method will be slightly
different for the root (top-level) module for which you should end up with the code similar to (notice
MatProgressButtonsModule .forRoot()):
import { MatProgressButtonsModule } from 'mat-progress-buttons';
@NgModule({
declarations: [AppComponent, ...],
imports: [MatProgressButtonsModule.forRoot(), ...],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}
Other modules in your application can simply import
MatProgressButtonsModule:
import { MatProgressButtonsModule } from 'mat-progress-buttons';
@NgModule({
declarations: [OtherComponent, ...],
imports: [MatProgressButtonsModule, ...],
})
export class OtherModule {
}
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { MatProgressButtonOptions } from 'mat-progress-buttons';
@Component({
selector: 'app-home',
template: '<mat-spinner-button (btnClick)="btnClick()" [options]="btnOpts"></mat-spinner-button>'
})
export class SomeComponent {
// Button Options
btnOpts: MatProgressButtonOptions = {
active: false,
text: 'Stroked Button',
spinnerSize: 19,
raised: false,
stroked: true,
flat: false,
fab: false,
buttonColor: 'accent',
spinnerColor: 'accent',
fullWidth: false,
disabled: false,
mode: 'indeterminate',
customClass: 'some-class',
// add an icon to the button
buttonIcon: {
fontSet: 'fa',
fontIcon: 'fa-heart',
inline: true
}
};
// Click handler
btnClick(): void {
this.btnOpts.active = true;
setTimeout(() => {
this.btnOpts.active = false;
}, 3350);
}
};
You can use the spinner button with a
mat-fab with an icon. Both
mat-icon and
font awesome are supported.
To set up fontawesome to work with
mat-icon you can see instructions here
Use the
icon property on the
options object
Note: Bar Button does not support the
fab style, currently.
btnOpts: MatProgressButtonOptions = {
active: false,
text: 'Stroked Button',
spinnerSize: 19,
raised: false,
stroked: true,
flat: false,
fab: true, // set fab to true
buttonColor: 'accent',
spinnerColor: 'accent',
fullWidth: false,
disabled: false,
mode: 'indeterminate',
icon: {
color: primary,
fontSet: 'fa',
fontIcon: 'fa-save',
inline: true
},
};
interface MatProgressButtonIcon {
color?: ThemePalette; // icon color (primary or accent)
fontIcon?: string; // name of the icon (for fontawsome, use 'fa-[icon_name])'
fontSet?: string; // if using fontawesome, use 'fa' (omit for material icons)
inline?: boolean; // automatically size the icon
svgIcon?: string; // name of the icon in the SVG icon set.
}
More info in Angular Material Docs
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { MatProgressButtonOptions } from 'mat-progress-buttons';
@Component({
selector: 'app-home',
template: '<mat-bar-button (btnClick)="btnClick()" [options]="btnOpts"></mat-bar-button>'
})
export class SomeComponent {
// Button Options
btnOpts: MatProgressButtonOptions = {
active: false,
text: 'Stroked Button',
buttonColor: 'accent',
barColor: 'accent',
raised: false,
stroked: true,
flat: false,
mode: 'indeterminate',
value: 0,
disabled: false,
customClass: 'some-class',
// add an icon to the button
buttonIcon: {
fontSet: 'fa',
fontIcon: 'fa-heart',
inline: true
}
};
// Click handler
btnClick(): void {
this.btnOpts = { ...this.btnOpts, active: true };
setTimeout(() => {
this.btnOpts = { ...this.btnOpts, active: false };
}, 3350);
}
};
Optionally pass default
MatProgressButtonOptions in
forRoot in side your app.modlue.ts for each button as an array.
const button1: MatProgressButtonOptions = {
id: 'button1', // Id should match the [buttonId] input
...
};
const button2: MatProgressButtonOptions = {
id: 'button2', // Id should match the [buttonId] input
...
};
@NgModule({
imports: [
MatProgressButtonsModule.forRoot([button1, button2]),
],
declarations: [HomeComponent],
})
[buttonId] input.
<mat-bar-button
(btnClick)="someFunc3()"
[buttonId]="'button1'"
[active]="buttonState"
></mat-bar-button>
[options] will override Global Options provided in
forRoot
To override CSS (color and background color of spinner buttons), you can write CSS for particular component and use
ViewEncapsulation.None
Example:
CSS:
.class-name {
background-color: red;
}
TS:
@Component({
...,
encapsulation: ViewEncapsulation.None
})
class MyComponent {}
$ git clone https://github.com/michaeldoye/mat-progress-buttons.git
$ ng build
$ npm link ./dist/mat-progress-buttons
or
$ ng build
$ npm link ./dist/mat-progress-buttons
$ ng build --watch
$ cd demo
$ npm i
$ npm run start
or
$ ng serve --open
http://localhost:4200/
npm i
ng buld
ng test
npm link ./dist/mat-progress-buttons
cd demo
npm i
npm start
Copyright (c) 2018 Michael Doye. Licensed under the MIT License (MIT)