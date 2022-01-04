Anguar Material Design Progress Buttons

Demo

View all the directives in action at https://mat-progress-buttons.firebaseapp.com

StackBlitz demo https://stackblitz.com/edit/mat-progress-buttons-demo

Dependencies

Angular (requires Angular 2 or higher, tested with 2.0.0)

Angular Material

Installation

Install above dependencies via npm.

Now install mat-progress-buttons via:

npm install --save mat-progress-buttons

SystemJS

Note:If you are using SystemJS , you should adjust your configuration to point to the UMD bundle. In your systemjs config file, map needs to tell the System loader where to look for mat-progress-buttons : map: { 'mat-progress-buttons' : 'node_modules/mat-progress-buttons/bundles/mat-progress-buttons.umd.js' , }

Once installed you need to import the main module:

import { MatProgressButtonsModule } from 'mat-progress-buttons' ;

The only remaining part is to list the imported module in your application module. The exact method will be slightly different for the root (top-level) module for which you should end up with the code similar to (notice MatProgressButtonsModule .forRoot() ):

import { MatProgressButtonsModule } from 'mat-progress-buttons' ; @NgModule({ declarations : [AppComponent, ...], imports : [MatProgressButtonsModule.forRoot(), ...], bootstrap : [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Other modules in your application can simply import MatProgressButtonsModule :

import { MatProgressButtonsModule } from 'mat-progress-buttons' ; @NgModule({ declarations : [OtherComponent, ...], imports : [MatProgressButtonsModule, ...], }) export class OtherModule { }

Usage

Spinner Button

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { MatProgressButtonOptions } from 'mat-progress-buttons' ; @Component({ selector : 'app-home' , template : '<mat-spinner-button (btnClick)="btnClick()" [options]="btnOpts"></mat-spinner-button>' }) export class SomeComponent { btnOpts : MatProgressButtonOptions = { active : false , text : 'Stroked Button' , spinnerSize : 19 , raised : false , stroked : true , flat : false , fab : false , buttonColor : 'accent' , spinnerColor : 'accent' , fullWidth : false , disabled : false , mode : 'indeterminate' , customClass : 'some-class' , buttonIcon : { fontSet : 'fa' , fontIcon : 'fa-heart' , inline : true } }; btnClick(): void { this .btnOpts.active = true ; setTimeout( () => { this .btnOpts.active = false ; }, 3350 ); } };

Spinner button FAB

You can use the spinner button with a mat-fab with an icon. Both mat-icon and font awesome are supported.

To set up fontawesome to work with mat-icon you can see instructions here

Use the icon property on the options object

Note: Bar Button does not support the fab style, currently.

btnOpts: MatProgressButtonOptions = { active: false , text: 'Stroked Button' , spinnerSize: 19 , raised: false , stroked: true , flat: false , fab: true , // set fab to true buttonColor: 'accent' , spinnerColor: 'accent' , fullWidth: false , disabled: false , mode: 'indeterminate' , icon: { color: primary, fontSet: 'fa' , fontIcon: 'fa-save' , inline: true }, };

Icon API

interface MatProgressButtonIcon { color ?: ThemePalette; fontIcon?: string; fontSet?: string; inline?: boolean; svgIcon?: string; }

More info in Angular Material Docs

Bar Button

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { MatProgressButtonOptions } from 'mat-progress-buttons' ; @Component({ selector : 'app-home' , template : '<mat-bar-button (btnClick)="btnClick()" [options]="btnOpts"></mat-bar-button>' }) export class SomeComponent { btnOpts : MatProgressButtonOptions = { active : false , text : 'Stroked Button' , buttonColor : 'accent' , barColor : 'accent' , raised : false , stroked : true , flat : false , mode : 'indeterminate' , value : 0 , disabled : false , customClass : 'some-class' , buttonIcon : { fontSet : 'fa' , fontIcon : 'fa-heart' , inline : true } }; btnClick(): void { this .btnOpts = { ...this.btnOpts, active : true }; setTimeout( () => { this .btnOpts = { ...this.btnOpts, active : false }; }, 3350 ); } };

Global Options

Optionally pass default MatProgressButtonOptions in forRoot in side your app.modlue.ts for each button as an array.

const button1: MatProgressButtonOptions = { id: 'button1' , ... }; const button2: MatProgressButtonOptions = { id: 'button2' , ... }; ({ imports: [ MatProgressButtonsModule.forRoot([button1, button2]), ], declarations: [HomeComponent], })

NB: add the id above should match the id provided in the [buttonId] input.

< mat-bar-button ( btnClick )= "someFunc3()" [ buttonId ]= "'button1'" [ active ]= "buttonState" > </ mat-bar-button >

[options] will override Global Options provided in forRoot

Overriding default CSS

To override CSS (color and background color of spinner buttons), you can write CSS for particular component and use ViewEncapsulation.None

Example:

CSS:

.class-name { background-color : red; }

TS:

({ ..., encapsulation: ViewEncapsulation.None }) class MyComponent {}

Run Demo App Locally

$ git clone https://github.com/michaeldoye/mat-progress-buttons.git

link the mat-progress-buttons package

$ ng build $ npm link ./dist/mat-progress-buttons

or

$ ng build $ npm link ./dist/mat-progress-buttons $ ng build --watch

navigate to the demo app directory

$ cd demo

install the dependencies

$ npm i

run/start/serve the app

$ npm run start

or

$ ng serve --open

the app is now hosted by http://localhost:4200/

Development

clone this repo Install the dependencies by running npm i build the library ng buld test the library ng test Link the library npm link ./dist/mat-progress-buttons Navigate to the demo app's directory:

cd demo

npm i

npm start

License

Copyright (c) 2018 Michael Doye. Licensed under the MIT License (MIT)