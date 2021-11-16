openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mcp

mat-color-picker

by Tiago Temporin
1.4.3 (see all)

🐼 Angular Material Components created from the community

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

222

GitHub Stars

324

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Color Picker

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Material Community Components

Angular Material components that are not implemented in official package.

npm version Travis CI Coverage Status patreon

The idea of the Material Community Components is to provide components that aren't available in the Angular Material2 yet.

All the components are created using Angular, Material 2 and CDK. Since version 7.1.0 only Angular 9+ is supported.

The color-picker component has an additional peer-dependency to @thebespokepixel/es-tinycolor to help with color calculations.

Check out our documentation & live demo

Components

All the components have the prefix mcc followed by the package name.

ComponentPackageScreenshot
Color Pickermcc-color-pickeralt text
Scrollspymcc-scrollspyalt text
Speed Dialmcc-speed-dialalt text
Timer Pickermcc-timer-pickeralt text

If you miss any component, please follow the CONTRIBUTION GUIDELINE to open an issue or file your idea here.

Install

step: 1

We use some components from Angular Material. To be able to use this components, you have to install the @angular/animations. If you follow all the steps in Material Guide, you already have this step done.

    npm install --save @angular/animations

Note: @angular/animations uses the WebAnimation API that isn't supported by all browsers yet. If you want to support Material component animations in these browsers, you'll have to include a polyfill.

import {BrowserAnimationsModule} from '@angular/platform-browser/animations';

@NgModule({
  ...
  imports: [BrowserAnimationsModule],
  ...
})
export class PizzaPartyAppModule { }

If you don't want to add another dependency to your project, you can use the NoopAnimationsModule.

import {NoopAnimationsModule} from '@angular/platform-browser/animations';

@NgModule({
  ...
  imports: [NoopAnimationsModule],
  ...
})
export class PizzaPartyAppModule { }

step: 2

Install material community components package:

    npm install material-community-components

or

  yarn add material-community-components

Theming

To use the same theme of Angular Material add the following code to your style.scss.

@use '~@angular/material' as mat;
@use '~material-community-components/theming' as mcc;

@include mat.core();

// Define the palettes for your theme using the Material Design palettes available in palette.scss
// (imported above). For each palette, you can optionally specify a default, lighter, and darker
// hue. Available color palettes: https://material.io/design/color/
$demo-primary: mat.define-palette(mat.$green-palette);
$demo-accent: mat.define-palette(mat.$pink-palette, A200, A100, A400);

// The warn palette is optional (defaults to red).
$demo-warn: mat.define-palette(mat.$red-palette);

// Create the theme object (a Sass map containing all of the palettes).
$demo-theme: mat.define-light-theme($demo-primary, $demo-accent, $demo-warn);

// build angular material theme
@include mat.all-component-themes($demo-theme);

// pass angular material theme to material community components
@include mcc.mcc-theme($demo-theme);

Right now only timer-picker and speed-dial do support the theme (see ISSUE-172).

Upgrading from 7.x.x

Since version 9.0.0 the lib only provides secondary entry-points for import. To migrate change your imports like that:

Before:

import { MccColorPickerModule} from 'material-community-components';
import { MccTimerPickerModule} from 'material-community-components';
import { MccSpeedDialModule} from 'material-community-components';
import { MccScrollspyModule} from 'material-community-components';

After:

import { MccColorPickerModule} from 'material-community-components/color-picker';
import { MccTimerPickerModule} from 'material-community-components/timer-picker';
import { MccSpeedDialModule} from 'material-community-components/speed-dial';
import { MccScrollspyModule} from 'material-community-components/scrollspy';

How to use

For more examples, you can see our demo folder or read the documentation

License

The MIT License (MIT) Copyright (c) 2018

Sponsors

alt text

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@ng-matero/extensionsAngular Material Extensions Library.
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-inputsSyncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nc
ngx-colorsSimple yet elegant Material color picker for Angular
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
4K
nc
ngx-color🎨 Color Pickers from Sketch, Photoshop, Chrome, Github, Twitter & more
GitHub Stars
367
Weekly Downloads
19K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
np-ui-libNative Angular UI Components and Design Framework
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
272
ncp
@iplab/ngx-color-pickerPure Angular color picker library.
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
4K
See 35 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial