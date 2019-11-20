Mastodon API

Mastodon API Client for node

Installing

yarn add mastodon-api

OR

npm install --save mastodon-api

Authorization

For getting an access token, please take a look into examples/authorization.js.

For more information, please take a look on the wiki here and here.

The authorization process works as follows:

Hit the /apps endpoint to create an OAuth application With the received client_id and client_secret get an authorization URL Get an access token by hitting the /oauth/token endpoint with the authorization code you got from the authorization page

Makes a call to the /app endpoint to create an OAuth app. Returns the apps id , client_id and client_secret .

These values should be stored and used from now on. Ideally only call this once!

url

Optional. The base url of the Mastodon instance. Defaults to https://mastodon.social/api/v1/apps

clientName

Optional. Defaults to mastodon-node

scopes

Optional. Defines the scopes of your OAuth app whitespace seperated. Defaults to read write follow .

redirectUri

Optional. Defaults to urn:ietf:wg:oauth:2.0:oob . This will be used in a future call to Mastodon.getAuthorizationUrl(...) , only the URL defined here can be used later to redirect the user. The default means no redirect (the code will be shown to the user).

Returns an authorization url for users to authorize your application. clientId and clientSecret can be obtained by calling Mastodon.createOAuthApp(...) before.

clientId

Your client_id .

clientSecret

Your client_secret .

baseUrl

Optional. Defaults to https://mastodon.social .

scope

Optional. Defines the scopes of your OAuth app whitespace seperated. Defaults to read write follow .

redirectUri

Optional. Defaults to urn:ietf:wg:oauth:2.0:oob . If you specify your own URL, it will be called with a query parameter code .

After authorizing your OAuth application via the authorization URL from Mastodon.getAuthorizationUrl(...) you'll get the authorization code on the website, which lets us obtain the access token we actually need.

clientId

Your client_id .

clientSecret

Your client_secret .

authorizationCode

The authorization code you should have got from the authorization page.

baseUrl

Optional. Defaults to https://mastodon.social .

redirectUri

Optional. Defaults to urn:ietf:wg:oauth:2.0:oob .

import Mastodon from 'mastodon-api' const M = new Mastodon({ access_token : '...' , timeout_ms : 60 * 1000 , api_url : 'https://gay.crime.team/api/v1/' , })

const M = new Mastodon(config)

Create a Mastodon instance that can be used to make requests to Mastodon's APIs.

If authenticating with user context, config should be an object of the form:

{ access_token : '...' }

GET any of the REST API endpoints.

path

The endpoint to hit.

params

(Optional) parameters for the request.

callback

function (err, data, response)

data is the parsed data received from Mastodon.

is the parsed data received from Mastodon. response is the http.IncomingMessage received from Mastodon.

POST any of the REST API endpoints. Same usage as T.get() .

Returns a stream listener instance. See examples on how to use it.

Get the client's authentication tokens.

Update the client's authentication tokens.

Examples

Reading the home timeline

M.get( 'timelines/home' , {}).then( resp => console .log(resp.data))

Upload an image and attach it to a tweet

M.post( 'media' , { file : fs.createReadStream( 'path/to/image.png' ) }).then( resp => { const id = resp.data.id; M.post( 'statuses' , { status : '#selfie' , media_ids : [id] }) });

Stream home timeline

Read the API documentation.

const listener = M.stream( 'streaming/user' ) listener.on( 'message' , msg => console .log(msg)) listener.on( 'error' , err => console .log(err))

Advanced

You may specify an array of trusted certificate fingerprints if you want to only trust a specific set of certificates. When an HTTP response is received, it is verified that the certificate was signed, and the peer certificate's fingerprint must be one of the values you specified. By default, the node.js trusted "root" CAs will be used.

eg.

const M = new Mastodon({ access_token : '...' , trusted_cert_fingerprints : [ '66:EA:47:62:D9:B1:4F:1A:AE:89:5F:68:BA:6B:8E:BB:F8:1D:BF:8E' , ] })

License

This software is a fork of twit and node-mastodon.

Thanks for your awesome work <3