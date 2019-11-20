Mastodon API Client for node
yarn add mastodon-api
OR
npm install --save mastodon-api
For getting an access token, please take a look into examples/authorization.js.
For more information, please take a look on the wiki here and here.
The authorization process works as follows:
/apps endpoint to create an OAuth application
client_id and
client_secret get an authorization URL
/oauth/token endpoint with the authorization code you got from the authorization page
Mastodon.createOAuthApp(url, clientName, scopes, redirectUri)
Makes a call to the
/app endpoint to create an OAuth app.
Returns the apps
id,
client_id and
client_secret.
These values should be stored and used from now on. Ideally only call this once!
url
Optional. The base url of the Mastodon instance. Defaults to
https://mastodon.social/api/v1/apps
clientName
Optional. Defaults to
mastodon-node
scopes
Optional. Defines the scopes of your OAuth app whitespace seperated. Defaults to
read write follow.
redirectUri
Optional. Defaults to
urn:ietf:wg:oauth:2.0:oob. This will be used in a future call to
Mastodon.getAuthorizationUrl(...), only the URL defined here can be used later to redirect the user. The default means no redirect (the code will be shown to the user).
Mastodon.getAuthorizationUrl(clientId, clientSecret, baseUrl, scope, redirectUri)
Returns an authorization url for users to authorize your application.
clientId and
clientSecret can be obtained by calling
Mastodon.createOAuthApp(...) before.
clientId
Your
client_id.
clientSecret
Your
client_secret.
baseUrl
Optional. Defaults to
https://mastodon.social.
scope
Optional. Defines the scopes of your OAuth app whitespace seperated. Defaults to
read write follow.
redirectUri
Optional. Defaults to
urn:ietf:wg:oauth:2.0:oob. If you specify your own URL, it will be called with a query parameter
code.
Mastodon.getAccessToken(clientId, clientSecret, authorizationCode, baseUrl, redirectUri)
After authorizing your OAuth application via the authorization URL from
Mastodon.getAuthorizationUrl(...)
you'll get the authorization code on the website, which lets us obtain the access token we actually need.
clientId
Your
client_id.
clientSecret
Your
client_secret.
authorizationCode
The authorization code you should have got from the authorization page.
baseUrl
Optional. Defaults to
https://mastodon.social.
redirectUri
Optional. Defaults to
urn:ietf:wg:oauth:2.0:oob.
import Mastodon from 'mastodon-api'
const M = new Mastodon({
access_token: '...',
timeout_ms: 60*1000, // optional HTTP request timeout to apply to all requests.
api_url: 'https://gay.crime.team/api/v1/', // optional, defaults to https://mastodon.social/api/v1/
})
const M = new Mastodon(config)
Create a
Mastodon instance that can be used to make requests to Mastodon's APIs.
If authenticating with user context,
config should be an object of the form:
{
access_token: '...'
}
M.get(path, [params], callback)
GET any of the REST API endpoints.
path
The endpoint to hit.
params
(Optional) parameters for the request.
callback
function (err, data, response)
data is the parsed data received from Mastodon.
response is the http.IncomingMessage received from Mastodon.
M.post(path, [params], callback)
POST any of the REST API endpoints. Same usage as
T.get().
M.stream(path, [params])
Returns a stream listener instance. See examples on how to use it.
M.getAuth()
Get the client's authentication tokens.
M.setAuth(tokens)
Update the client's authentication tokens.
M.get('timelines/home', {}).then(resp => console.log(resp.data))
M.post('media', { file: fs.createReadStream('path/to/image.png') }).then(resp => {
const id = resp.data.id;
M.post('statuses', { status: '#selfie', media_ids: [id] })
});
Read the API documentation.
const listener = M.stream('streaming/user')
listener.on('message', msg => console.log(msg))
listener.on('error', err => console.log(err))
You may specify an array of trusted certificate fingerprints if you want to only trust a specific set of certificates. When an HTTP response is received, it is verified that the certificate was signed, and the peer certificate's fingerprint must be one of the values you specified. By default, the node.js trusted "root" CAs will be used.
eg.
const M = new Mastodon({
access_token: '...',
trusted_cert_fingerprints: [
'66:EA:47:62:D9:B1:4F:1A:AE:89:5F:68:BA:6B:8E:BB:F8:1D:BF:8E',
]
})
This software is a fork of twit and node-mastodon.
Thanks for your awesome work <3
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2017 vanita5 <mail@vanit.as>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining
a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the
'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including
without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish,
distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to
permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to
the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be
included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND,
EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF
MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT.
IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY
CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT,
TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE
SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.