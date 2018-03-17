Mastodon API Client for node

Installing

npm install mastodon

var Masto = require ( 'mastodon' ) var M = new Masto({ access_token : '...' , timeout_ms : 60 * 1000 , api_url : 'https://gay.crime.team/api/v1/' , })

var M = new Masto(config)

Create a Mastodon instance that can be used to make requests to Mastodon's APIs. Currently only supports oauth2 access tokens (no username/password auth) for security reasons.

I advise that you use the oauth package to get the user's access_token. More information about how to do that is on the wiki.

You'll need to register your app on Mastodon first as well.

If authenticating with user context, config should be an object of the form:

{ access_token : '...' }

GET any of the REST API endpoints.

path

The endpoint to hit.

params

(Optional) parameters for the request.

callback

function (err, data, response)

data is the parsed data received from Mastodon.

response is the http.IncomingMessage received from Mastodon.

POST any of the REST API endpoints. Same usage as T.get() .

Get the client's authentication tokens.

Update the client's authentication tokens.

Examples

Reading the home timeline

M.get( 'timelines/home' , {}).then( resp => console .log(resp.data))

Upload an image and attach it to a tweet

var id; M.post( 'media' , { file : fs.createReadStream( 'path/to/image.png' ) }).then( resp => { id = resp.data.id; M.post( 'statuses' , { status : '#selfie' , media_ids : [id] }) })

Advanced

You may specify an array of trusted certificate fingerprints if you want to only trust a specific set of certificates. When an HTTP response is received, it is verified that the certificate was signed, and the peer certificate's fingerprint must be one of the values you specified. By default, the node.js trusted "root" CAs will be used.

eg.