(WIP) VitePress 📝💨

VitePress is VuePress' spiritual successor, built on top of vite.

Documentation

To check out docs, visit vitepress.vuejs.org.

Changelog

Detailed changes for each release are documented in the CHANGELOG.

Contribution

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2019-present, Yuxi (Evan) You