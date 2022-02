Masonry

Cascading grid layout library

Masonry works by placing elements in optimal position based on available vertical space, sort of like a mason fitting stones in a wall. You’ve probably seen it in use all over the Internet.

See masonry.desandro.com for complete docs and demos.

Install

Download

CDN

Link directly to Masonry files on unpkg.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/masonry-layout@4/dist/masonry.pkgd.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/masonry-layout@4/dist/masonry.pkgd.min.js" > </ script >

Package managers

npm: npm install masonry-layout --save

Bower: bower install masonry-layout --save

Support Masonry development

Masonry has been actively maintained and improved upon for 8 years, with 900 GitHub issues closed. Please consider supporting its development by purchasing a license for one of Metafizzy's commercial libraries.

Initialize

With jQuery

$( '.grid' ).masonry({ itemSelector : '.grid-item' , columnWidth : 200 });

With vanilla JavaScript

var grid = document .querySelector( '.grid' ); var msnry = new Masonry( grid, { itemSelector : '.grid-item' , columnWidth : 200 }); var msnry = new Masonry( '.grid' , { });

With HTML

Add a data-masonry attribute to your element. Options can be set in JSON in the value.

< div class = "grid" data-masonry = '{ "itemSelector": ".grid-item", "columnWidth": 200 }' > < div class = "grid-item" > </ div > < div class = "grid-item" > </ div > ... </ div >

License

Masonry is released under the MIT license. Have at it.

Made by David DeSandro