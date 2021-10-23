npm i masonic
A performant and versatile virtualized masonry grid for React based on Brian Vaughn's react-virtualized and further inspired by react-window.
Using Masonic, you're not just getting a component. You're getting the implementation details, as well, meaning advanced usage requiring little code is possible.
O(log n + m) search performance 😱.
<Masonry>'s implementation details (hooks, utilities) are exported,
so you're not locked into to the default implementation. As you advance, it will be useful to have access
to those internals. It's also possible to kick the virtualization out of the equation by providing an
Infinity value to the
overscanBy prop, though this would be a terrible idea for large lists.
<Masonry> component will automatically resize itself and its
items if the content of the grid cells changes or resizes. For example, when an image lazily loads this
component will automatically do the work of recalculating the size of that grid cell using
resize-observer-polyfill. That said, you
should try to premeasure things (including images) as often as possible in order to achieve the best
user experience.
Check out the demo on CodeSandbox
import * as React from "react";
import { Masonry } from "masonic";
let i = 0;
const items = Array.from(Array(5000), () => ({ id: i++ }));
const EasyMasonryComponent = (props) => (
<Masonry items={items} render={MasonryCard} />
);
const MasonryCard = ({ index, data: { id }, width }) => (
<div>
<div>Index: {index}</div>
<pre>ID: {id}</pre>
<div>Column width: {width}</div>
</div>
);
|Component
|Description
<Masonry>
|A "batteries included" masonry grid which includes all of the implementation details below. This component is the easiest way to get off and running in your app, before switching to more advanced implementations, if necessary. It will change its column count to fit its container's width and will decide how many rows to render based upon the height of the browser
window.
<MasonryScroller>
|A heavily-optimized component that updates
useMasonry() when the scroll position of the browser
window changes. This bare-metal component is used by
<Masonry> above.
<List>
|This is just a single-column
<Masonry> component with no
columnGutter prop, only
rowGutter.
|Hook
|Description
useMasonry()
|This hook handles the render phases of the masonry layout and returns the grid as a React element.
usePositioner()
|This hook creates the grid cell positioner and cache required by
useMasonry(). This is the meat of the grid's layout algorithm, determining which cells to render at a given scroll position, as well as where to place new items in the grid.
useResizeObserver()
|Creates a resize observer that forces updates to the grid when mutations are made to the grid cells affecting their size.
useContainerPosition()
|A hook for measuring the width of the grid container, as well as its distance from the top of the document. These values are necessary to correctly calculate the number/width of columns to render, as well as the number of rows to render.
useScroller()
|A hook for tracking whether the
window is currently being scrolled and it's scroll position on the y-axis. These values are used for determining which grid cells to render and when to add styles to the grid container that maximize scroll performance.
useScrollToIndex()
|A hook that creates a callback for scrolling to a specific index in the "items" array.
useInfiniteLoader()
|A utility hook for seamlessly adding infinite scroll behavior to the
useMasonry() hook. This hook invokes a callback each time the last rendered index surpasses the total number of items in your items array or the number defined in the
totalItems option of this hook.
|Utility
|Description
createPositioner()
|Creates a cell positioner for the
useMasonry() hook. The
usePositioner() hook uses this utility under the hood.
createResizeObserver()
|Creates a resize observer that fires an
updater callback whenever the height of one or many cells change. The
useResizeObserver() hook is using this under the hood.
<Masonry> layout when switching between routes within the same component.
window.
isScrolling prop to cells
An autosizing masonry grid that only renders items currently visible in the browser
window. This
component will change its column count to fit its container's width and will decide how many rows
to render based upon the height of the browser
window. To facilitate this, it uses
useMasonry(),
usePositioner(),
useResizeObserver(),
useContainerPosition(), and
useScroller() under the hood.
This is the "batteries included" option. It's the easiest way to get off and running with your app and a great stepping stone to more advanced implementations, should you need them.
Check out an example on CodeSandbox
Required props
|Prop
|Type
|Required?
|Description
|items
any[]
|Yes
|An array containing the data used by the grid items.
|render
React.ComponentType<RenderComponentProps>
|Yes
|This component is rendered for each item of your
items prop array. It should accept three props:
index,
width, and
data. See
RenderComponentProps for more detail on those props.
Column props
Props for tuning the column width, count, and gutter of your component.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Required?
|Description
|columnWidth
number
240
|No
|This is the minimum column width.
Masonic will automatically size your columns to fill its container based on your provided
columnWidth and
columnGutter values. It will never render anything smaller than this defined width unless its container is smaller than its value.
|columnGutter
number
0
|No
|This sets the horizontal space between grid columns in pixels. If
rowGutter is not set, this also sets the vertical space between cells within a column in pixels.
|rowGutter
number
|Same as
columnGutter
|No
|This sets the vertical space between cells within a column in pixels.
|columnCount
number
|No
|By default,
Masonic derives the column count from the
columnWidth prop. However, in some situations it is nice to be able to override that behavior e.g. when creating a
<List>.
Grid container props
These props customize how the grid container element is rendered.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Required?
|Description
|as
keyof JSX.IntrinsicElements | React.ComponentType<any>
"div"
|No
|This is the type of element the grid container will be rendered as.
|id
string
|No
|Gives the grid container an
id.
|className
string
|No
|Gives the grid container a
className.
|style
React.CSSProperties
|No
|Adds extra
style attributes to the container in addition to those created by the
useMasonry() hook.
|role
"grid" | "list"
"grid"
|No
|Optionally swap out the accessibility
role prop of the container and its items.
|tabIndex
number
0
|No
|Change the
tabIndex of the grid container.
Grid item props
Props that customize how individual grid item containers are rendered.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Required?
|Description
|itemAs
keyof JSX.IntrinsicElements | React.ComponentType<any>
"div"
|No
|This is the type of element the grid items will be rendered as.
|itemStyle
React.CSSProperties
|No
|Adds extra
style attributes to the grid items in addition to those created by the
useMasonry() hook.
|itemHeightEstimate
number
300
|No
|This value is used for estimating the initial height of the masonry grid. It is important for the UX of the scrolling behavior and in determining how many
items to render in a batch, so it's wise to set this value with some level accuracy, though it doesn't need to be perfect.
|itemKey
(data: any, index: number) => string | number
(data, index) => index
|No
|The value returned here must be unique to the item. By default, the key is the item's index. This is ok if your collection of items is never modified. Setting this property ensures that the component in
render is reused each time the masonry grid is reflowed. A common pattern would be to return the item's database ID here if there is one, e.g.
data => data.id
Callbacks
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Required?
|Description
|onRender
(startIndex: number, stopIndex: number, items: any[]) => void
|No
|This callback is invoked any time the items currently being rendered by the grid change. See onRender() arguments.
Other props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Required?
|Description
|overscanBy
number
2
|No
|This number is used for determining the number of grid cells outside of the visible window to render. The default value is
2 which means "render 2 windows worth (2 *
height) of content before and after the items in the visible window". A value of
3 would be 3 windows worth of grid cells, so it's a linear relationship. Overscanning is important for preventing tearing when scrolling through items in the grid, but setting too high of a value may create too much work for React to handle, so it's best that you tune this value accordingly.
|scrollToIndex
number |
{index: number, align: "top" \| "center" \| "bottom"}
|No
|Scrolls to a given index within the grid. The grid will re-scroll any time the index changes.
onRender() arguments
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|startIndex
number
|The index of the first item currently being rendered in the window
|stopIndex
number
|The index of the last item currently being rendered in the window
|items
any[]
|The array of items you provided to the
items prop
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|index
number
|The index of the cell in the
items prop array.
|width
number
|The rendered width of the cell's column.
|data
any
|The data at
items[index] of your
items prop array..
A heavily-optimized component that updates
useMasonry() when the scroll position of the
browser
window changes. This bare-metal component is used by
<Masonry> above.
When would you use this? If you're building an advanced masonry grid implementation, but you don't want
to deal with figuring out how to optimize the exchange between scroll position changes in the browser
window and the
useMasonry() hook.
Check out an example on CodeSandbox
import * as React from "react";
import { MasonryScroller, usePositioner, useContainerPosition } from "masonic";
import { useWindowSize } from "@react-hook/window-size";
const MyMasonry = (props) => {
const containerRef = React.useRef(null);
const [windowWidth, windowHeight] = useWindowSize();
const { offset, width } = useContainerPosition(containerRef, [
windowWidth,
windowHeight,
]);
const positioner = usePositioner({ width, columnWidth: 320 });
return (
<MasonryScroller
positioner={positioner}
// The distance in px between the top of the document and the top of the
// masonry grid container
offset={offset}
// The height of the virtualization window
height={windowHeight}
// Forwards the ref to the masonry container element
containerRef={containerRef}
{...props}
/>
);
};
In addition to these props, this component accepts all of the props outlined in
<Masonry>
with exception to
columnGutter,
rowGutter,
columnWidth,
columnCount,
ssrWidth, and
ssrHeight.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Required?
|Description
|offset
number
0
|No
|The vertical space in pixels between the top of the grid container and the top of the browser
document.documentElement.
|height
number
|Yes
|This is the height of the window. If you're rendering the grid relative to the browser
window, the current
document.documentElement.clientHeight is the value you'll want to set here. If you're rendering the grid inside of another HTML element, you'll want to provide the current
element.offsetHeight here.
|positioner
Positioner
|Yes
|A grid cell positioner and cache created by the
usePositioner() hook or
createPositioner() utility.
|containerRef
React.MutableRefObject<HTMLElement | null>
|No
|Forwards a React ref to the grid container.
|resizeObserver
ResizeObserver
|No
|A resize observer that tracks mutations to the grid cells and forces the Masonry grid to recalculate its layout if any cells affect column heights change. Check out the
useResizeObserver() hook and
createResizeObserver() utility.
This is a single-column
<Masonry> component. That is, it uses the
useMasonry() hook
and other utilities to create a virtualized list.
Check out an example on CodeSandbox
import * as React from "react";
import { List } from "masonic";
let i = 0;
const items = Array.from(Array(5000), () => ({ id: i++ }));
const EasyListComponent = (props) => (
<List items={items} rowGutter={32} render={ListCard} />
);
const ListCard = ({ index, data: { id }, width }) => (
<div>
<div>Index: {index}</div>
<pre>ID: {id}</pre>
<div>Column width: {width}</div>
</div>
);
In addition to these props, this component accepts all of the props outlined in
<Masonry>
with exception to
columnGutter,
columnWidth, and
columnCount.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Required?
|Description
|rowGutter
number
0
|No
|The amount of vertical space in pixels to add between list item cards.
This hook handles the render phases of the masonry layout and returns the grid as a React element.
Check out an example on CodeSandbox
import * as React from "react";
import { useWindowSize } from "@react-hook/window-size";
import {
useMasonry,
usePositioner,
useContainerPosition,
useScroller,
} from "masonic";
const MyMasonry = (props) => {
const containerRef = React.useRef(null);
const [windowWidth, height] = useWindowSize();
const { offset, width } = useContainerPosition(containerRef, [
windowWidth,
height,
]);
const { scrollTop, isScrolling } = useScroller(offset);
const positioner = usePositioner({ width });
return useMasonry({
positioner,
scrollTop,
isScrolling,
height,
containerRef,
...props,
});
};
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|options
UseMasonryOptions
|The distance in pixels between the top of your masonry container and the top of the document
Required options
|Prop
|Type
|Required?
|Description
|items
any[]
|Yes
|An array containing the data used by the grid items.
|positioner
Positioner
|Yes
|A grid cell positioner and cache created by the
usePositioner() hook or
createPositioner() utility.
|height
number
|Yes
|This is the height of the window. If you're rendering the grid relative to the browser
window, the current
document.documentElement.clientHeight is the value you'll want to set here. If you're rendering the grid inside of another HTML element, you'll want to provide the current
element.offsetHeight here.
|scrollTop
number
|Yes
|The current scroll progress in pixel of the window the grid is rendered in. If you're rendering the grid relative to the browser
window, you'll want the most current
window.scrollY here. If you're rendering the grid inside of another HTML element, you'll want the current
element.scrollTop value here. The
useScroller() hook and
<MasonryScroller> components will help you if you're rendering the grid relative to the browser
window.
|render
React.ComponentType<RenderComponentProps>
|Yes
|This component is rendered for each item of your
items prop array. It should accept three props:
index,
width, and
data. See
RenderComponentProps.
Grid container options
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Required?
|Description
|as
keyof JSX.IntrinsicElements | React.ComponentType<any>
"div"
|No
|This is the type of element the grid container will be rendered as.
|id
string
|No
|Optionally gives the grid container an
id prop.
|className
string
|No
|Optionally gives the grid container a
className prop.
|style
React.CSSProperties
|No
|Adds extra
style attributes to the container in addition to those created by the
useMasonry() hook.
|role
"grid" | "list"
"grid"
|No
|Optionally swap out the accessibility
role prop of the container and its items.
|tabIndex
number
0
|No
|Change the
tabIndex of the grid container.
|containerRef
React.MutableRefObject<HTMLElement | null>
|No
|Forwards a React ref to the grid container.
Grid item options
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Required?
|Description
|itemAs
keyof JSX.IntrinsicElements | React.ComponentType<any>
"div"
|No
|This is the type of element the grid items will be rendered as.
|itemStyle
React.CSSProperties
|No
|Adds extra
style attributes to the grid items in addition to those created by the
useMasonry() hook.
|itemHeightEstimate
number
300
|No
|This value is used for estimating the initial height of the masonry grid. It is important for the UX of the scrolling behavior and in determining how many
items to render in a batch, so it's wise to set this value with some level accuracy, though it doesn't need to be perfect.
|itemKey
(data: any, index: number) => string | number
(data, index) => index
|No
|The value returned here must be unique to the item. By default, the key is the item's index. This is ok if your collection of items is never modified. Setting this property ensures that the component in
render is reused each time the masonry grid is reflowed. A common pattern would be to return the item's database ID here if there is one, e.g.
data => data.id
Callbacks
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Required?
|Description
|onRender
(startIndex: number, stopIndex: number | undefined, items: any[]) => void
|No
|This callback is invoked any time the items currently being rendered by the grid change.
Other options
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Required?
|Description
|overscanBy
number
2
|No
|This number is used for determining the number of grid cells outside of the visible window to render. The default value is
2 which means "render 2 windows worth (2 *
height) of content before and after the items in the visible window". A value of
3 would be 3 windows worth of grid cells, so it's a linear relationship. Overscanning is important for preventing tearing when scrolling through items in the grid, but setting too high of a value may create too much work for React to handle, so it's best that you tune this value accordingly.
|resizeObserver
ResizeObserver
|No
|A resize observer that tracks mutations to the grid cells and forces the Masonry grid to recalculate its layout if any cells affect column heights change. Check out the
useResizeObserver() hook and
createResizeObserver() utility.
This hook creates the grid cell positioner and cache required by
useMasonry(). This is
the meat of the grid's layout algorithm, determining which cells to render at a given scroll
position, as well as where to place new items in the grid.
Check out an example on CodeSandbox
import * as React from "react";
import { usePositioner, useContainerPosition, MasonryScroller } from "masonic";
const MyMasonry = ({ columnWidth = 300, columnGutter = 16, ...props }) => {
const { width, offset } = useContainerPosition();
const positioner = usePositioner({ width, columnWidth, columnGutter });
return <MasonryScroller positioner={positioner} offset={offset} {...props} />;
};
|Argument
|Type
|Default
|Required?
|Description
|options
UsePositionerOptions
|Yes
|Properties that determine the number of columns in the grid, as well as their widths.
|deps
React.DependenciesList
[]
|No
|This hook will create a new positioner, clearing all existing cached positions, whenever the dependencies in this list change.
|Argument
|Type
|Default
|Required?
|Description
|width
number
|Yes
|The width of the container you're rendering the grid within, e.g. the container element's
element.offsetWidth. That said, you can provide any width here.
|columnWidth
number
200
|No
|The minimum column width. The
usePositioner() hook will automatically size the columns to fill their container based upon the
columnWidth and
columnGutter values. It will never render anything smaller than this width unless its container itself is smaller than its value. This property has no effect if you're providing a
columnCount.
|columnGutter
number
0
|No
|This sets the horizontal space between grid columns in pixels. If
rowGutter is not set, this also sets the vertical space between cells within a column in pixels.
|rowGutter
number
|Same as
columnGutter
|No
|This sets the vertical space between cells within a column in pixels.
|columnCount
number
|No
|By default,
usePositioner() derives the column count from the
columnWidth,
columnGutter, and
width props. However, in some situations it is nice to be able to override that behavior (e.g. creating a
<List>-like component).
Positioner
export interface Positioner {
/**
* The number of columns in the grid
*/
columnCount: number;
/**
* The width of each column in the grid
*/
columnWidth: number;
/**
* Sets the position for the cell at `index` based upon the cell's height
*/
set: (index: number, height: number) => void;
/**
* Gets the `PositionerItem` for the cell at `index`
*/
get: (index: number) => PositionerItem | undefined;
/**
* Updates cells based on their indexes and heights
* positioner.update([index, height, index, height, index, height...])
*/
update: (updates: number[]) => void;
/**
* Searches the interval tree for grid cells with a `top` value in
* betwen `lo` and `hi` and invokes the callback for each item that
* is discovered
*/
range: (
lo: number,
hi: number,
renderCallback: (index: number, left: number, top: number) => void
) => void;
/**
* Returns the number of grid cells in the cache
*/
size: () => number;
/**
* Estimates the total height of the grid
*/
estimateHeight: (itemCount: number, defaultItemHeight: number) => number;
/**
* Returns the height of the shortest column in the grid
*/
shortestColumn: () => number;
/**
* Returns all `PositionerItem` items
*/
all: () => PositionerItem[];
}
export interface PositionerItem {
/**
* This is how far from the top edge of the grid container in pixels the
* item is placed
*/
top: number;
/**
* This is how far from the left edge of the grid container in pixels the
* item is placed
*/
left: number;
/**
* This is the height of the grid cell
*/
height: number;
/**
* This is the column number containing the grid cell
*/
column: number;
}
A hook for tracking whether the
window is currently being scrolled and it's scroll position
on the y-axis. These values are used for determining which grid cells to render and when
to add styles to the masonry container that maximize scroll performance.
Check out an example on CodeSandbox
import * as React from "react";
import { useMasonry, usePositioner, useScroller } from "masonic";
const MyMasonry = (props) => {
const containerRef = React.useRef(null);
const { offset, width } = useContainerPosition(containerRef);
const positioner = usePositioner({ width });
const { scrollTop, isScrolling } = useScroller(offset);
return useMasonry({
...props,
containerRef,
positioner,
scrollTop,
isScrolling,
});
};
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|offset
number
|The vertical space in pixels between the top of the grid container and the top of the browser
document.documentElement.
|fps
number
|This determines how often (in frames per second) to update the scroll position of the browser
window in state, and as a result the rate the masonry grid recalculates its visible cells. The default value of
12 has been very reasonable in my own testing, but if you have particularly heavy
render components it may be prudent to reduce this number.
{scrollTop: number; isScrolling: boolean}
A hook for measuring the width of the grid container, as well as its distance from the top of the document. These values are necessary to correctly calculate the number/width of columns to render, as well as the number of rows to render.
Check out an example on CodeSandbox
import * as React from "react";
import { useWindowSize } from "@react-hook/window-size";
import { useContainerPosition, MasonryScroller } from "masonic";
const MyMasonry = (props) => {
const containerRef = React.useRef(null);
const [windowWidth, windowHeight] = useWindowSize();
const { offset, width } = useContainerRect(
containerRef,
// In this example, we want to recalculate the `offset` and `width`
// any time the size of the window changes
[windowWidth, windowHeight]
);
return (
<MasonryScroller
width={width}
height={windowHeight}
containerRef={containerRef}
{...props}
/>
);
};
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|elementRef
number
|A
ref object created by
React.useRef(). That ref should be provided to the
containerRef property in
useMasonry().
|deps
React.DependenciesList
|You can force this hook to recalculate the
offset and
width whenever this dependencies list changes. A common dependencies list might look like
[windowWidth, windowHeight], which would force the hook to recalculate any time the size of the browser
window changed.
ContainerPosition
export interface ContainerPosition {
/**
* The distance in pixels between the top of the element in `elementRef` and the top of
* the `document.documentElement`.
*/
offset: number;
/**
* The `offsetWidth` of the element in `elementRef`.
*/
width: number;
}
A hook that creates a callback for scrolling to a specific index in the "items" array.
Check out an example on CodeSandbox
import * as React from "react";
import {
useMasonry,
usePositioner,
useContainerPosition,
useScroller,
useScrollToIndex,
} from "masonic";
const MyMasonry = (props) => {
const containerRef = React.useRef(null);
const { offset, width } = useContainerPosition(containerRef);
const { scrollTop, isScrolling } = useScroller(offset);
const positioner = usePositioner({ width });
const scrollToIndex = useScrollToIndex(positioner);
React.useEffect(() => {
if (props.scrollToIndex) {
scrollToIndex(props.scrollToIndex);
}
}, [props.scrollToIndex, scrollToIndex]);
return useMasonry({
...props,
containerRef,
positioner,
scrollTop,
isScrolling,
});
};
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|positioner
Positioner
|A positioner created by the
usePositioner() hook.
|options
UseScrollToIndexOptions
|Configuration options. See
UseScrollToIndexOptions.
UseScrollToIndexOptions
|Option
|Type
|Description
|element
Window |
HTMLElement |
React.RefObject<HTMLElement> |
null
|The window element or a React ref for the window element. That is, this is the grid container.
|align
"top" |
"center" |
"bottom"
|Sets the vertical alignment of the cell within the grid container.
|height
number
|The height of the grid.
|offset
number
|The vertical space in pixels between the top of the grid container and the top of the window.
(index: number) => void
This hook creates a resize observer that forces updates to the grid cell positions when mutations are made to cells affecting their height.
Check out an example on CodeSandbox
import * as React from "react";
import { useMasonry, usePositioner, useResizeObserver } from "masonic";
const MyMasonry = (props) => {
const positioner = usePositioner({ width: 1024 });
const resizeObserver = useResizeObserver(positioner);
return useMasonry({
positioner,
resizeObserver,
scrollTop,
isScrolling,
height,
...props,
});
};
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|positioner
Positioner
|The cell positioner created by the
usePositioner() hook.
ResizeObserver
A utility hook for seamlessly adding infinite scroll behavior to the
useMasonry() hook
and the components that use it. This hook invokes a callback each time the last rendered index surpasses
the total number of items in your items array or the number defined in the
totalItems option.
Check out an example on CodeSandbox
import * as React from "react";
import { Masonry, useInfiniteLoader } from "masonic";
const InfiniteMasonry = (props) => {
const [items, setItems] = useState([
/* initial items */
]);
const fetchMoreItems = async (startIndex, stopIndex, currentItems) => {
const nextItems = await fetch(
`/api/get-more?after=${startIndex}&limit=${startIndex + stopIndex}`
);
setItems((current) => [...current, ...nextItems]);
};
const maybeLoadMore = useInfiniteLoader(fetchMoreItems, {
isItemLoaded: (index, items) => !!items[index],
});
return <Masonry {...props} items={items} onRender={maybeLoadMore} />;
};
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|loadMoreItems
(startIndex: number, stopIndex: number, items: any[]) => any
|This callback is invoked when more rows must be loaded. It will be used to determine when to refresh the list with the newly-loaded data.
|options
UseInfiniteLoaderOptions
|Configuration object for your loader, see
UseInfiniteLoaderOptions below.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|isItemLoaded
(index: number, items: any[]) => boolean
(index, items) => items[index] !== undefined
|A callback responsible for determining the loaded state of each item. Should return
true if the item has already been loaded and
false if not.
|minimumBatchSize
number
16
|The minimum number of new items to be loaded at a time. This property can be used to batch requests and reduce HTTP requests.
|threshold
number
16
|The threshold at which to pre-fetch data. A threshold X means that new data should start loading when a user scrolls within X cells of the end of your
items array.
|totalItems
number
9E9
|The total number of items you'll need to eventually load (if known). This can be arbitrarily high if not known.
(startIndex: number, stopIndex: number, items: any[]) => any
Creates a cell positioner for the
useMasonry() hook. The
usePositioner() hook uses
this utility under the hood.
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|columnCount
number
|The number of columns in the grid
|columnWidth
number
|The width of each column in the grid
|columnGutter
number
|The amount of horizontal space between columns in pixels.
|rowGutter
number
|The amount of vertical space between cells within a column in pixels (falls back to
columnGutter).
Positioner
Creates a resize observer that forces updates to the grid cell positions when mutations are made to cells affecting their height.
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|positioner
Positioner
|A cell positioner created by the
usePositioner() hook or the
createPositioner() utility
|updater
(updates: number[]) => void
|A callback that fires whenever one or many cell heights change. Updates are provided to the callback in the form of a flat array:
[index, height, index, height, index, height, ...]
ResizeObserver
There are actually quite a few differences between these components and the originals, despite the overall design being highly inspired by them.
The
react-virtualized component requires a
<CellMeasurer>,
cellPositioner, and
cellMeasurerCache and a ton of custom implementation
to get off the ground. It's very difficult to work with. In
Masonic this
functionality is built in using
resize-observer-polyfill
for tracking cell size changes.
This component can auto-calculate the number of columns to render based
upon the defined
columnWidth property. The column count will update
any time it changes.
The algoirthm for updating cell positions and sizes is much more efficient in this component because only specific cells and columns are updated when cell sizes change, whereas in the original a complete reflow has to triggered.
The API and internals are a complete rewrite and because of the above points, is much easier to use in my opinion.
MIT