openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

masm-cucumber

by cucumber
0.3.4 (see all)

Cucumber for JavaScript

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4

GitHub Stars

4.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

166

Package

Dependencies

12

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Cucumber.js

OpenCollective OpenCollective pull requests issues

GitHub Actions Dependencies Coverage Status

Cucumber is a tool for running automated tests written in plain language. Because they're written in plain language, they can be read by anyone on your team. Because they can be read by anyone, you can use them to help improve communication, collaboration and trust on your team.

Cucumber.js is the JavaScript implementation of Cucumber and runs on the maintained Node.js versions.

Try it now

We've put a demo of Cucumber.js to run in your browser. Why don't you give it a try before anything else?

Help & support

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md for info on contributing to Cucumber.js.

Code of Conduct

Everyone interacting in this codebase and issue tracker is expected to follow the Cucumber code of conduct.

Install

Cucumber.js is available as an npm module.

$ npm install @cucumber/cucumber

Documentation

If you learn best by example, we have a repo with several example projects that might help you get going. Otherwise, read on.

The following documentation is for main, which might contain some unreleased features. See below the documentation for older versions.

Documentation for older versions

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial