MaskJS — is a markup | template | modular HMVC engine for modern and fast web(Browser), server(NodeJS) or mobile(PhoneGap) applications. Component-based architecture simplifies defining, implementing and composing loosely coupled independent elements into a single application.
We support
mask and
html syntax for writing your templates. And you can even mix them within one template, as each of them has its advantages.
1.1 Mask Syntax
[Template → Mask AST → Shadow DOM → Live DOM]
[Template → Mask AST → HTML]
import CustomComponent from 'Foo.mask'
.container {
h4 > 'Title'
section.content {
span > 'Hello ~name!'
if (admins.includes(name)) {
em > 'Admin'
}
}
CustomComponent {
button x-tap='changeName' >
'~[bind: name]'
for (tag of tags) {
h4 > '~tag.title'
}
}
}
1.2 HTML Syntax
Here is nothing new for you. Old good HTML syntax to define the templates. But we highly encourage to use the mask syntax, as the templates are smaller, cleaner and with additional features.
<h4>~[name]</h4>
<Dialog>
<div>Hello Foo</div>
</Dialog>
1.3 HTML within Mask
You can even use html blocks in a mask syntax
ul {
<li> Foo
<li> Bar
}
MaskJS has extremely extendable API based on interfaces and contracts. It supports Custom Tag Handlers, Custom Attribute Handlers, Model Utils.
MaskJS default build contains sub projects:
CompoJS,
Bindings,
jMask.
📦 All packages are already embedded into MaskJS sources.
2.1 Components
Core of the HMVC engine. Simple compo sample:
export class CustomComponentCtr {
// slots example
@mask.deco.slot()
onRefreshDate (){
this.model.date = new Date();
}
@mask.deco.slot()
domInsert (){
alert(this.$.innerWidth());
}
// events example
@mask.deco.event('click: button')
onButtonClicked (){
alert(this.model.date);
}
onRenderStart (model, ctx) {
// override model
this.model = { date: new Date(); }
}
onRenderEnd: function(elements, model, ctx){
this.$ // is a domLibrary (jQuery-lite, jQuery/Zepto/Kimbo) wrapper over `elements`
}
dispose () {
// do some cleanup
}
};
import './CustomComponent.less'
import CustomComponentCtr from './CustomComponentCtr.ts'
define CustomComponent extends CustomComponentCtr {
h1 {
'Date ~[bind: _.formatDate(date)]'
}
button .btn x-tap='onRefreshDate' {
i.material-icons > 'update'
'Refresh'
}
}
2.2 Bindings
:orangebook: Read more...↵
IE9+_
MaskJS itself supports simple interpolations. It means the models are only accessed while render, but with this feature you can define single or dual bindings. As MaskJS is a DOM based engine, the bindings are instant.
Simple bindings sample:
h4 > '~[bind: fooDate.getSeconds() * barAge ]'
input type=date >
dualbind value='fooDate';
input type=number >
dualbind value='barAge';
/*\
* `dualbind` component also supports much more properties and configurations
\*/
2.3 jMask
jMask offers jQuery-alike syntax for the dynamic MaskDOM Manipulations.
2.4 jQuery
MaskJS is loosely coupled with the DOM Library, like jQuery-Zepto-Kimbo. It means, that it does not depend on any DOM library, but it is highly recommended to use one. Additionally there are some extensions, like
$.fn.appendMask
$.fn.prependMask
$.fn.beforeMask
$.fn.afterMask
$.fn.emptyAndDispose
$.fn.removeAndDispose
//e.g.
$('.foo').appendMask('h4 > "~[title]"', { title: 'Hello' });
So you would never need to use the HTML.
2.5 Dependency Injection
You can annotate arguments for
define declaration or for its constructor and if you don't provide the values on initialization MaskJS will do it for you using registered IoC container.
The library is not include, you can use any other DI library. MaskJS only requires an IoC container with a single method:
.resolve(Type):Any.
import * as IStore from services;
define UserList (store: IStore) {
foreach (user of store.getUsers()) {
div > '~user.username'
}
// or in constructor
function constructor (store: IStore) {
this.store = store;
}
}
3 Performance
We thoroughly pay attention to the performance, especially on the mobile CPU. The DOM based and the Shadow DOM approach is the fastest way to create hierarchical component structure.
Some benchmarks:
4 Node.JS
MaskJS on the server
server,
client or
both
5 Browser Support
6 Plugins
There are already many plugins, components and useful utilities. Some of them worth to checking out:
7 Quick Start
Most simple MaskJS sample to show where you could start from:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<body>
<script type='text/mask' data-run='auto'>
import Counter from './Counter';
h4 > 'Counter with 1 second step'
Counter x-interval=1;
h4 > 'Counter with 5 seconds step'
Counter x-interval=5;
</script>
<script src='https://unpkg.com/maskjs'></script>
</body>
</html>
// Create the file `Counter.mask`
define Counter {
var meta = {
attributes: {
'x-interval': 'number'
}
};
var scope = {
counter: 0,
timer: null
};
slot domInsert () {
this.scope.timer = setTimeout(() => {
++this.scope.counter;
}, this.xInterval)
}
function dispose () {
clearTimeout(this.scope.timer);
}
div > '~[bind: this.scope.counter]
}
8 Contribute
8.1 Build
$ git submodule init && git submodule update
$ npm install
$ npm run build
8.2 Test
$ npm install
$ npm test
9 Changelog
🔖 View complete list...↵
@latest
0.64.0
Properties
div [style.backgroundColor] = 'red';
@latest
0.60.0
Await statements, components and also modules
define Foo {
function async onRenderStart () {
this.model = await LoadUserExample();
}
h4 > '~userName'
}
// Component
await Foo {
@progress > i > 'Loading user';
}
// Promises
await (this.getCurrentUser()) {
@progress > i > 'Loading user';
@done (user) {
h4 > '~user.userName'
}
@fail (error) {
.danger > '~error.message'
}
}
// Modules
import async Foo from './Foo';
heading > 'Some heading'
await Foo {
@progress > 'Loading and initilizing the module'
}
0.58.0
Decorators for methods and nodes
[IsAuthorized]
div > 'Hello ~user'
[LogCall]
function doSmth () {
// ...
}
Async and Private methods. For browsers which do not yet support
async/await es2017 feature, please use
postmask-babel plugin.
slot private async upload () {
await MyService.doSmth();
}
0.57.13
Modules
Namespace routing
import FooService from services;
h4 > '~FooService.doSmth()'
You can also configurate the base path for the routing, e.g.
mask.Module.cfg('baseNs', '/src/')
If the module is not loaded or not set to the namespace repository, we will load it for you by the resolved path, e.g.
'/src/services/FooService.js'
Prefix routing
import MyButton from '@controls/MyButton';
MyButton x-tap='clicked';
You have to configurate the prefix first, e.g.:
mask.Module.cfg('prefixes.controls', '/src/controls/{0}/{1}.mask');
0.57.0
Typa annotations for arguments:
(argumentName: argumentType, ...)
import * as IFoo from '/service/IFoo.js';
import * as IBar from '/service/IBar.js';
define MyCompo (foo: IFoo) {
function constructor (bar: IBar) {
this.bar = bar;
}
span > `~[foo.someMethod()]`
}
0.56.5
Function scope: imports and define arguments
import * as Service from '/services/UserService.js';
define UserEditor (user) {
slot save () {
Service
.changeUserName(user.id, user.name)
.then(() => console.log('saved!'));
}
input > dualbind value='user.name';
button x-tap=save > 'Save'
}
sync imports, as import loading for better performance is parallel, but bundles should be loaded in sync, as they register all resources then.
import sync from './MyComponentsBundle';
import FooCompo from './Foo';
// ...
0.55.1
0.55.0
Async imports.
import async Foo from './Foo.mask';
h4 > 'MyHeader'
await Foo;
h4 header is rendered during the
Foo may still being loaded.
define and
let support arguments
define Foo (user) {
h4 > '~user.name'
}
Foo(me);
mask.render(template, { me: { name: 'TestUser' }});
