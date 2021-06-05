maskdata is a Node.js module to mask various kinds of data. With the help of maskdata, you can mask email, phone number, card number, JSON fields, password etc..
Also, it provides utility methods to get a field, or replace a field from any complex/nested json.
npm i maskdata
const MaskData = require('./maskdata');
const maskPasswordOptions = {
maskWith: "X",
maxMaskedCharacters: 20, // To limit the output String length to 20.
unmaskedStartCharacters: 4,
unmaskedEndCharacters: 9 // As last 9 characters of the secret key is a meta info which can be printed for debugging or other purpose
};
const password = "TEST:U2VjcmV0S2V5MQ==:CLIENT-A";
const maskedPassword = MaskData.maskPassword(password, maskPasswordOptions);
//Output: TESTXXXXXXX:CLIENT-A
maskPasswordOptions.unmaskedStartCharacters = 0;
const maskedPassword = MaskData.maskPassword(password, maskPasswordOptions);
//Output: XXXXXXXXXXX:CLIENT-A
const MaskData = require('./maskdata');
const MaskData = require('./maskdata');
const maskPhoneOptions = {
// Character to mask the data
// default value is '*'
maskWith: "*",
//Should be positive Integer
// If the starting 'n' digits needs to be unmasked
// Default value is 4
unmaskedStartDigits: 5,
// Should be positive Integer
//If the ending 'n' digits needs to be unmasked
// Default value is 1
unmaskedEndDigits: 1
};
const phoneNumber = "+911234567890";
const maskedPhoneNumber = MaskData.maskPhone(phoneNumber, maskPhoneOptions);
//Output: +9112*******0
To mask with the default options, dont pass the configurations.
const MaskData = require('./maskdata');
/** Default Options
maskWith: "*"
unmaskedStartDigits: 4
unmaskedEndDigits: 1
**/
const phoneNumber = "+111234567890";
const maskedPhoneNumber = MaskData.maskPhone(phoneNumber);
//Output: +911********0
const MaskData = require('./maskdata');
const maskPasswordOptions = {
// Character to mask the data
// default value is '*'
maskWith: "*",
// To limit the *s in the response when the password length is more
// Default value is 16
maxMaskedCharacters: 16,
// To show(not mask) first 'n' characters in the password/secret key.
// Default value is 0.
unmaskedStartCharacters: 0,
// To show(not mask) last 'n' characters in the password/secret key.
// Default value is 0.
unmaskedEndCharacters: 0
};
const password = "Password1$";
const maskedPassword = MaskData.maskPassword(password, maskPasswordOptions);
//Output: **********
## Mask Password with the default configuration
To mask with the default options, dont pass the configurations.
```javascript
const MaskData = require('./maskdata');
/** Default Options
maskWith: "*"
maxMaskedCharacters: 16,
unmaskedStartCharacters: 0,
unmaskedEndCharacters: 0
**/
const password = "Password1$";
const maskedPassword = MaskData.maskPassword(password)
Use this method instead of maskEmail(). To mask with the default options, dont pass the configurations.
const MaskData = require('./maskdata');
const emailMask2Options = {
maskWith: "*",
unmaskedStartCharactersBeforeAt: 3,
unmaskedEndCharactersAfterAt: 2,
maskAtTheRate: false
};
const email = "my.test.email@testEmail.com";
const maskedEmail = MaskData.maskEmail2(email, emailMask2Options);
//Output: my.********@**********om
Here,
const MaskData = require('./maskdata');
const emailMask2Options = {
maskWith: "*",
unmaskedStartCharactersBeforeAt: 0,
unmaskedEndCharactersAfterAt: 257, // Give a number which is more than the characters after @
maskAtTheRate: false
};
const email = "abcd@email.com";
const maskedEmail = MaskData.maskEmail2(email, emailMask2Options);
//Output: ****@email.com
To mask with the default options, dont pass the configurations.
const MaskData = require('./maskdata');
/** Default Options
maskWith: "*",
unmaskedStartCharactersBeforeAt: 3,
unmaskedEndCharactersAfterAt: 2,
maskAtTheRate: false
**/
const email = "my.test.email@testEmail.com";
const maskedEmail = MaskData.maskEmail2(email);
//Output: my.********@**********om
This method returns the value of nested Json property if exists. Otherwise it returns
undefined
const MaskData = require('./maskdata');
const innerPropety = Maskdata.getInnerProperty(object, field);
Example:
const nestedObject = {
level1: {
field1: "field1",
level2: {
field2: "field2",
level3: {
field3: "field3",
field4: [ { Hello: "world" }, { Hello: "Newworld" }, "Just a String" ]
}
}
},
value1: "value"
};
const innerPropety = Maskdata.getInnerProperty(nestedObject, 'level1.level2.level3.field4[0].Hello');
To replace a value by keeping the type.
const input = {
name: "John",
age: 33,
married: true
}
let afterReplacing = MaskData.replaceValue(input, 'age', 99);
afterReplacing = MaskData.replaceValue(input, 'married', false);
//Output:
Before replacing: {"name":"John","age":33,"married":true}
After replacing: {"name":"John","age":99,"married":false}
Type of age: number
Type of married: boolean
This method masks the field value if present in the given object
const MaskData = require('./maskdata');
const maskJSONOptions = {
// Character to mask the data. Default value is '*'
maskWith: "*",
// It should be an array
// Field names to mask. Can give multiple fields.
fields: ['password', 'firstName']
};
const obj = {
password: "IKnowNothing",
firstName: "Jon",
lastName: "Snoww"
};
const maskedObj = MaskData.maskJSONFields(obj, maskJSONOptions);
//Output: { password: '************', firstName: '***', lastName: 'Snoww' }
This method masks the field value if present in the given object
The masked value type will always be string. Won't mask if the value is
null.
If the field doesn't exist or if there is any syntax error, then it will ignore without throwing any error.
const MaskData = require('./maskdata');
const maskJSONOptions = {
// Character to mask the data. Default value is '*'
maskWith: "*",
// It should be an array
// Field names to mask. Can give multiple fields.
fields : [ 'level1.level2.level3.field3',
'level1.level2.field2',
'level1.field1',
'value1',
'level1.level2.level3.field4[0].Hello',
'level1.level2.level3.field4[2]']
};
const nestedObject = {
level1: {
field1: "field1",
level2: {
field2: "field2",
level3: {
field3: "field3",
field4: [{ Hello: "world" }, { Hello: "Newworld" }, "Just a String"]
}
}
},
value1: "value"
};
const maskedObj = MaskData.maskJSONFields(nestedObject, defaultJSONMaskOptions2);
//Output:
{
"level1": {
"field1": "******",
"level2": {
"field2": "******",
"level3": {
"field3": "******",
"field4": [
{
"Hello": null
},
{
"Hello": "Newworld"
},
"*************"
]
}
}
},
"value1": "*****"
}
Limititions:
1. Only one * is allowed per field. Either ARRAY[*].FIELD or JSON.*
2. It will not work for the nested fields like ARRAY[*].FIELD1.FIELD2
3. It will not mask all array elements if given ARRAY[*] or ARRAY[*].
4. Will not mask null values.
5. If ARRAY[*].FIELD is an object, then it will mask that entire object include key.
const nestedObject = {
level1: {
field1: "field1Value",
level2: {
field2: "field2Value",
field3: [ { Hello: "Hello", Hi: "one" }, { Hello: "Hello again" } ],
level3: {
field4: "field4Value",
field5: "field5Value"
}
}
},
value1: "value"
};
const maskAllFields = {
fields : ['level1.level2.field3[*].Hello', 'level1.level2.level3.*']
};
const maskedObject = MaskData.maskJSONFields(nestedObject, maskAllFields);
// Output:
{
"level1": {
"field1": "field1Value",
"level2": {
"field2": "field2Value",
"field3": [
{
"Hello": "*****",
"Hi": "one"
},
{
"Hello": "***********"
}
],
"level3": {
"field4": "***********",
"field5": "***********"
}
}
},
"value1": "value"
}
This will mask the characters or words value if present in the given string.
const MaskData = require('./maskdata');
const maskStringOptions = {
// Character to mask the data. Default value is '*'
maskWith: "*",
/**
* It is the words/substrings to mask.
* Should be an array of strings.
* Can give multiple words/substrings.
* values[] can be used only when maskAll is false. If maskAll is true, then this is of no use.
*/
values: ['is', 'test'],
/**
* If to mask only the first occurance of each word/substring in the given string
* Should be boolean
* Default value is false
*/
maskOnlyFirstOccurance: false,
/**
* If to mask all the characters in a string make maskAll: true
* If maskAll is true, the words/substrings inside values[] will not be considered.
* Default value is false
*/
maskAll: false,
/**
* This is to mask/not mask the spaces in a string when masking all the characters.
* Can be used ONLY when maskAll: true
* If maskSpace is true, the spaces in the string will be masked.
* This feature is to know the words and each word length but to hide the content
* Default value is true
*/
maskSpace: true
};
const str = "This is a test String";
const strAfterMasking = MaskData.maskString(str, maskStringOptions);
//Output: Th** ** a **** String
const str = "This is a test String";
const strAfterMasking = MaskData.maskString(str, maskStringOptions);
const stringMaskOptions = {
maskWith: "*",
values: [],
maskAll: true,
maskSpace: false // Do not mask space
};
// Output: **** ** * **** *****
-------------------------------------------------------------------
const str = "This is a test String";
const strAfterMasking = MaskData.maskString(str, maskStringOptions);
const stringMaskOptions = {
maskWith: "*",
values: [],
maskAll: true,
maskSpace: false // Mask spaces also
};
// Output: ********************
This will mask the digits in a card numbers.
This will mask only the numerical data and not any non numeric delimeters, alphabets or any other types of data
const MaskData = require('./maskdata');
const maskCardOptions = {
// Character to mask the data. Default value is 'X'
maskWith: "X",
// Should be positive Integer
// If the starting 'n' digits needs to be unmasked
// Default value is 4
unmaskedStartDigits: 4,
//Should be positive Integer
//If the ending 'n' digits needs to be unmasked
// Default value is 1.
unmaskedEndDigits: 1
};
const cardNumber = "1234-5678-1234-5678";
const cardAfterMasking = MaskData.maskCard(cardNumber, maskCardOptions);
//Output: 1234-XXXX-XXXX-XXX8
Licenced under MIT Licence
Copyright (c) 2019 Sumukha H S
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.