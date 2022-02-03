Simple zero-dependency input mask for Vue.js and vanilla JS. Demo and examples.
npm install maska
To load latest version from CDN you can use:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/maska@latest/dist/maska.js"></script>
If you load Vue.js via
<script> then just add
v-maska directive to your input:
<input v-maska="'###'">
You can add custom tokens by passing in object instead of string to directive:
<input v-maska="{ mask: 'Z*', tokens: { 'Z': { pattern: /[а-яА-Я]/ }}}">
With bundlers you can add global directive:
import Maska from 'maska'
Vue.use(Maska)
or import
maska directive for local usage in component:
<template>
<form>
<input v-maska="'###'">
</form>
</template>
<script>
import { maska } from 'maska'
export default {
directives: { maska }
}
</script>
With Vue you could use computed property as mask value. In this case mask will be reactive.
With Vue 3.x you need to explicitly add Maska
plugin or
directive to your app:
const app = Vue.createApp({...})
// use as plugin
app.use(Maska);
// or as directive
// app.directive('maska', Maska.maska);
app.mount('#app');
Just load script
maska.js and init it, passing element(s) or
document.querySelector expression:
var mask = Maska.create('.masked');
Mask could be set as
data-mask attribute on element:
<input data-mask='##/##/####'>
or can be set by
mask option on initialization:
var mask = Maska.create('.masked', {
mask: '##/##/####'
});
You can pass custom tokens while initialization:
var mask = Maska.create('.masked', {
tokens: { 'Z': { pattern: /[а-яА-Я]/ }}
});
You also can pass custom preprocessing transformation function for entire input:
var mask = Maska.create('.masked', {
tokens: { 'Z': { pattern: /[а-яА-Я]/ }},
preprocessor: value => {
return value.toUpperCase();
}
});
You can destroy mask like that:
var mask = Maska.create('.masked');
mask.destroy();
Default tokens:
{
'#': { pattern: /[0-9]/ },
'X': { pattern: /[0-9a-zA-Z]/ },
'S': { pattern: /[a-zA-Z]/ },
'A': { pattern: /[a-zA-Z]/, uppercase: true },
'a': { pattern: /[a-zA-Z]/, lowercase: true },
'!': { escape: true },
'*': { repeat: true }
}
!# will render
#)
#* for all digits or
A* A* for
CARDHOLDER NAME)
You can add your own tokens by passing them in
maska directive or
create method at initialization (see above). Important:
pattern field should be JS regular expression (
/[0-9]/) or string without delimiters (
"[0-9]").
While specifying custom tokens you can also add a symbol-transformation behavior such as uppercase, lowercase, or even define a transform function:
{
'T': { pattern: /[0-9]/, transform: (char) => String(Number(char) % 2) } // '1234567890' -> '1010101010'
}
You can use
mask function directly by importing it (or using
Maska.mask if you use script tag)
import { mask } from 'maska'
const maskedValue = mask(value, '###')
To get raw value read
data-mask-raw-value property of input. You can subscribe to
@maska event to know when this value updates. Please see examples page.
@maska="rawValue = $event.target.dataset.maskRawValue"
To use several masks on single input, pass array instead of string as mask value.
You could use it with Vue directives:
<input v-maska="['+1 (###) ##-##-##', '+1 (###) ###-##-##']">
<input v-maska="{ mask: ['!#HHHHHH', '!#HHHHHH-HH'], tokens: { 'H': { pattern: /[0-9a-fA-F]/, uppercase: true }}}">
and with vanilla JS attribute, but make sure that mask value is proper
JSON, so use double quotes inside array:
<input data-mask='["# cm", "#.# cm", "#.## cm"]'>
When used on input of type
number could have inconsistent behavior in different browsers. Use attribute
inputmode if you just need a numeric keyboard for given input.