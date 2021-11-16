A 360° media viewer for the modern web.
This is not an official Google product.
Check out our website at http://www.marzipano.net/, including the demos and the documentation.
Please report bugs using the issue tracker. If you have any questions, head over to our discussion forum.
You can include Marzipano in your project in two different ways:
Obtain the
marzipano.js file from the latest release at
http://www.marzipano.net and copy them into your project.
Install Marzipano as a dependency using the
npm package manager and
require it as a module.
This is an
npm-based project.
A Node.js installation is required for development.
Some dependencies expect the Node.js interpreter to be called
node. However,
on Debian and Ubuntu systems, the binary installed by the
nodejs package is
called
nodejs. To work around this, install the
nodejs-legacy package, or
use nvm instead.
Run
npm install to install the dependencies. If you haven't in a while,
bring them up to date with
npm update.
Run
npm run dev to serve this directory at
http://localhost:8080.
While this script is running, the demos are live-reloaded whenever the source
files are edited.
Run
npm test to automatically run the browser-based test suite on all
available browsers in your system.
Run
npm run livetest to serve the browser-based test suite at
http://localhost:7357.
While this script is running, the test suite is live-reloaded whenever the
source or test files are edited.
Before preparing a release, make sure there are no uncommitted changes and verify that the tests pass and all of the demos work correctly.
Update the
CHANGELOG file and bump the version number in
package.json.
Create a new commit containing only the changes to these two files, tag it with
git tag vX.Y.Z, and push it to GitHub with
git push --tags.
Run
npm run release to prepare a new release.
Run
npm run deploy to deploy the release to the website.
Run
npm publish to publish the release to the npm registry.