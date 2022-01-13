openbase logo
The classless CSS reset (perfect for Communists).

Overview

Readme

Marx

The classless CSS reset (perfect for Communists).

No JavaScript. No Classes. Just raw CSS.

Is Marx for you?

Marx is a CSS stylesheet to be used in any projects (namely small ones). If you don't need the weight of heavy frameworks or you would just like to make an edible website quickly, Marx is perfect for you. It can be used out of the minified box but it can also be customised and styled through the use of HTML classes.

Key features

  • Built atop of Sanitize.css, meaning all browsers render consistently.
  • Responsive and mobile-friendly.
  • Clean, beautiful typography.
  • Forms, tables, buttons and navigation.
  • Zero classes, so it already works with your HTML.
  • Drop-dead gorgeous.
  • It just works.

Demo

Quick Start

Several quick start options are available:

  • Install with NPM: npm install marx-css (recommended).
  • Use the latest Marx CDN

<!-- Latest compiled and minified CSS -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/marx-css/css/marx.min.css">

If you have cloned the repo or downloaded from .zip, there are a few steps you must take within the terminal:

  1. Change directory: cd marx.
  2. Install node modules: npm install.
  3. To run gulp: gulp.

Running Github Pages

The gh-pages branch is built using Jekyll and must therefore be install with gem install jekyll.

  1. Checkout in to gh-pages: git checkout gh-pages.
  2. Install marx dependency: npm install.
  3. Run middleman: bundle exec middleman serve.
  4. Open in browser: localhost:4567.

What's Included

These are the files that are generated from npm install marx-css


.
├── LICENSE.md
├── README.md
├── css
│   ├── marx.css
│   ├── marx.min.css
│   ├── marx.min.css.map
├── gulpfile.js
├── index.html
├── package.json
└── src
    ├── _base.css
    ├── _buttons.css
    ├── _form.css
    ├── _sanitize.css
    ├── _tables.css
    ├── _typography.css
    ├── _variables.css
    └── marx.css

Documentation

Basic HTML Template


<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
  <meta charset="utf-8">
  <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
  <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">

  <title>Marx Template</title>

  <!-- Marx CSS -->
  <link rel="stylesheet" href="css/marx.min.css">
</head>

<body>
  <!-- main is the container -->
  <main>
    <!-- Navigation -->
    <nav>
      <ul>
        <li><a href="#"><b>First</b></a></li>
        <li><a href="#">Second</a></li>
        <li><a href="#">Third</a></li>
        <li><a href="#">Fourth</a></li>
      </ul>
    </nav>

    <!-- article -->
    <article>
      <h1>Article</h1>
    </article>

    <!-- aside -->
    <aside>
      <h1>Aside</h1>
    </aside>

    <!-- section -->
    <section>
      <h1>Section</h1>
    </section>

    <!-- footer -->
    <footer>
      <p>&copy; Matthew Blode</p>
    </footer>
  </main>

</body>
</html>

Contributing to Marx

Pull requests are the way to go.

Creators

Matthew Blode

License

MIT © Matthew Blode

