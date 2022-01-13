The classless CSS reset (perfect for Communists).
No JavaScript. No Classes. Just raw CSS.
Marx is a CSS stylesheet to be used in any projects (namely small ones). If you don't need the weight of heavy frameworks or you would just like to make an edible website quickly, Marx is perfect for you. It can be used out of the minified box but it can also be customised and styled through the use of HTML classes.
Several quick start options are available:
npm install marx-css (recommended).
<!-- Latest compiled and minified CSS -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/marx-css/css/marx.min.css">
git clone https://github.com/mblode/marx.git.
If you have cloned the repo or downloaded from .zip, there are a few steps you must take within the terminal:
cd marx.
npm install.
gulp.
The gh-pages branch is built using Jekyll and must therefore be install with
gem install jekyll.
git checkout gh-pages.
npm install.
bundle exec middleman serve.
localhost:4567.
These are the files that are generated from
npm install marx-css
.
├── LICENSE.md
├── README.md
├── css
│ ├── marx.css
│ ├── marx.min.css
│ ├── marx.min.css.map
├── gulpfile.js
├── index.html
├── package.json
└── src
├── _base.css
├── _buttons.css
├── _form.css
├── _sanitize.css
├── _tables.css
├── _typography.css
├── _variables.css
└── marx.css
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<title>Marx Template</title>
<!-- Marx CSS -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="css/marx.min.css">
</head>
<body>
<!-- main is the container -->
<main>
<!-- Navigation -->
<nav>
<ul>
<li><a href="#"><b>First</b></a></li>
<li><a href="#">Second</a></li>
<li><a href="#">Third</a></li>
<li><a href="#">Fourth</a></li>
</ul>
</nav>
<!-- article -->
<article>
<h1>Article</h1>
</article>
<!-- aside -->
<aside>
<h1>Aside</h1>
</aside>
<!-- section -->
<section>
<h1>Section</h1>
</section>
<!-- footer -->
<footer>
<p>© Matthew Blode</p>
</footer>
</main>
</body>
</html>
Pull requests are the way to go.
Matthew Blode
MIT © Matthew Blode