Marv

Marv is a programmatic database migration tool with plugable drivers for MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQLite, Microsoft SQL Server and Oracle DB.

Create a directory of migrations

migrations/ |- 001. create - table . sql |- 002. create -another- table . sql

Usage

Promises

const marv = require ( 'marv/api/promise' ); const driver = require ( 'marv-pg-driver' ); const directory = path.resolve( 'migrations' ); const connection = { host : 'postgres.example.com' , }; const migrations = await marv.scan(directory); await marv.migrate(migrations, driver({ connection }));

Callbacks

const marv = require ( 'marv/api/callback' ); const driver = require ( 'marv-pg-driver' ); const directory = path.resolve( 'migrations' ); const connection = { host : 'postgres.example.com' , }; marv.scan(directory, (err, migrations) => { if (err) throw err; marv.migrate(migrations, driver({ connection }), (err) => { if (err) throw err; }); });

Migration Files

Migration files are just SQL scripts. Filenames must be in the form <level><separator><comment>.<extension> where:

level must be numeric

separator can be any non numeric

comment can contain any characters except '.'

extension is any file extension. See here for how to filter migration files.

Drivers

The following drivers exist for marv.

If you want to add a new driver please use the compliance tests and include at least one end-to-end test. See marv-pg-driver for an example.

Configuring Drivers

You can configure a driver by passing it options, e.g.

const options = { table : 'db_migrations' , connection : { host : 'localhost' , port : 5432 , database : 'postgres' , user : 'postgres' , password : '' , }, }; const migrations = await marv.scan(directory); await marv.migrate(migrations, driver(options));

What Makes Marv Special

Before writing Marv we evaluated existing tools against the following criteria:

Cluster safe

Works with raw SQL

Programmatic API so we can invoke it on application startup

Supports multiple databases including PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQlite, MSSQL and Oracle via optional plugins

plugins Can be run repeatedly from integration tests

Reports errors via events, callbacks or promise rejections rather than throwing or logging

Follows the rule of silence

Reasonable code hygiene

Reasonably well tested

Candidates were:

Disappointingly they all fell short. Marv does all these things in less than 150 lines, with around another 150 lines for a driver.

What Marv Doesn't Do

One of the reasons Marv is has a small and simple code base is because it doesn't come with a lot of unnecessary bells and whistles. It doesn't support

Rollbacks (we make our db changes backwards compatible so we can deploy without downtime).

A DSL (high maintenance and restrictive)

Conditional migrations

A command line interface (we may implement this in future)

Checksum validation (we may implement this in future)

Important Notes About Transactions

Marv is unlike some other migration libraries in that it deliberately doesn't run your scripts in a transaction. This is because some SQL statements cannot be run in a transaction, and others(e.g. locking in Postgres) will automatically commit the current transaction if one exists. Unfortunately this means that in rare situations, scripts may be only partially applied, e.g.

CREATE TABLE customer ( id BIGSERIAL PRIMARY KEY , name TEXT ); CREATE INDEX customer_name ON customer ( name );

If something goes wrong (e.g. a network outage) after CREATE TABLE but before CREATE INDEX , the table would be created without the index. Because scripts are audited on successful completion, the script will be included in the next migration run, but now the CREATE TABLE step will fail because the table already exists. One way to work around this is by explicitly specifying a transactions...

BEGIN TRANSACTION ; CREATE TABLE customer ( id BIGSERIAL PRIMARY KEY , name TEXT ); CREATE INDEX customer_name ON customer ( name ); END TRANSACTION ;

However there's still a gotcha. Now the script will either be applied or not, but consider what will happen if the network outage occurs after the script has been applied, but before Marv inserts the audit record? Because the script hasn't been audited, Marv won't know that it completed successfully and will still include it in the next migration run. Once again it will fail on the CREATE TABLE step. A better workaround is to make your script idempotent, e.g.

CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS customer ( id BIGSERIAL PRIMARY KEY , name TEXT ); CREATE INDEX IF NOT EXISTS customer_name ON customer ( name );

Unfortunately not all statements and SQL dialects have an equivalent of IF NOT EXISTS . If you're especially unlucky and something goes wrong while applying a non-atomic / non-idempotent script you will have some manual clean up to do. This may involve applying the missing steps and inserting the audit record manually. The exact syntax will vary from driver to driver but should be similar to...

$ cat migrations/002.create-customer-table.sql | md5 82b392f3594050ecefd768bfe258843b

INSERT INTO migrations ( level , comment , "timestamp" , checksum ) VALUES ( 2 , 'create customer table' , now (), '82b392f3594050ecefd768bfe258843b' );

Advanced Usage

Filtering Migration Files

If you would like to exclude files from your migrations directory you can specify a filter

migrations/ |- 001. create - table . sql |- 002. create -another- table . sql

const migrations = await marv.scan(directory, { filter : /\.sql$/ });

Namespacing

All migration scripts are namespaced. If namespace is not provided explicitly they're assigned to the 'default' namespace. Namespaces can be used to isolate migrations when multiple applications maintain (a subset of) tables in same database.

Namespace can be passed as an option to the scan method, and all migrations returned from by will be assigned to that namespace. Alternatively the namespace can be set in a .marvrc file, in which case all the migrations in that folder will be assigned to it.

You can configure marv by placing a .marvrc file in your migrations folder

migrations/ |- .marvrc |- 001. create - table . sql |- 002. create -another- table . sql

{ "filter" : "\\.sql$" , "directives" : { "audit" : "false" }, "namespace" : "blogs" }

const migrations = await marv.scan(directory, { namespace : 'custom' });

Directives

Directives allow you to customise the behaviour of migrations. You can specify directives in three ways...

Programatically via marv.scan const migrations = await marv.scan(directory, { filter : /\.sql$/ }, { directives : { audit : false } }); Via .marvrc { "filter" : "\\.sql$" , "directives" : { "audit" : "false" } } Using a specially formed comment in a migration file INSERT INTO foo ( id , name ) VALUES ( 1 , 'xkcd' ), ( 2 , 'dilbert' ) ON CONFLICT( id ) DO UPDATE SET name =EXCLUDED.name RETURNING id ;

The following directives are supported:

Audit Directive

When set to false, marv will run the migration but not record that it has been applied. This will cause it to be re-run repeatedly. This can be useful if you want to manage ref data, but does imply that SQL is idempotent.

Skip Directive

When set to true, marv will skip the migration and the audit step.

Override the comment parse from the migration filename.

Debugging

You can run marv with debug to see exactly what it's doing