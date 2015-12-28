openbase logo
marty

by martyjs
0.11.0 (see all)

A Javascript library for state management in React applications

Overview

Readme

Marty is no longer actively maintained. Use Alt or Redux instead. More info.

Marty is a Javascript library for state management in React applications. It is an implementation of the Flux architecture.

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/martyjs/marty

Sauce Test Status

Quick start

make build        # rebuild source
make docs         # show documentation on http://localhost:4000

Releasing

make release           # inc's patch, builds, creates tag, pushes to github and then publishes to npm
make release inc={inc} # specify what to version part to increment (major, premajor, minor, preminor, patch, prepatch, prerelease)
make release-docs      # builds documentation and copies into ../marty-gh-pages

TypeScript

A TypeScript definition is available at marty.d.ts. Please note that it requires the React definition from DefinitelyTyped.

Git Commit Messages

  • Use the present tense ("Add feature" not "Added feature")
  • Use the imperative mood ("Move cursor to..." not "Moves cursor to...")
  • Limit the first line to 72 characters or less
  • Reference issues and pull requests liberally
  • Consider starting the commit message with an applicable emoji:
    • 💄 :lipstick: when improving the format/structure of the code
    • 🐎 :racehorse: when improving performance
    • 🚱 :non-potable_water: when plugging memory leaks
    • 📝 :memo: when writing docs
    • 🐧 :penguin: when fixing something on Linux
    • 🍎 :apple: when fixing something on Mac OS
    • 🏁 :checkered_flag: when fixing something on Windows
    • 🐛 :bug: when fixing a bug
    • 🔥 :fire: when removing code or files
    • 💚 :green_heart: when fixing the CI build
    • :white_check_mark: when adding tests
    • 🔒 :lock: when dealing with security
    • ⬆️ :arrow_up: when upgrading dependencies
    • ⬇️ :arrow_down: when downgrading dependencies

(From atom)

Maintainers

## License

