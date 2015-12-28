Marty is a Javascript library for state management in React applications. It is an implementation of the Flux architecture.
make build # rebuild source
make docs # show documentation on http://localhost:4000
make release # inc's patch, builds, creates tag, pushes to github and then publishes to npm
make release inc={inc} # specify what to version part to increment (major, premajor, minor, preminor, patch, prepatch, prerelease)
make release-docs # builds documentation and copies into ../marty-gh-pages
A TypeScript definition is available at
marty.d.ts. Please note that it requires the React definition from DefinitelyTyped.
:lipstick: when improving the format/structure of the code
:racehorse: when improving performance
:non-potable_water: when plugging memory leaks
:memo: when writing docs
:penguin: when fixing something on Linux
:apple: when fixing something on Mac OS
:checkered_flag: when fixing something on Windows
:bug: when fixing a bug
:fire: when removing code or files
:green_heart: when fixing the CI build
:white_check_mark: when adding tests
:lock: when dealing with security
:arrow_up: when upgrading dependencies
:arrow_down: when downgrading dependencies
(From atom)
## License