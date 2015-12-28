Marty is no longer actively maintained. Use Alt or Redux instead. More info.

Marty is a Javascript library for state management in React applications. It is an implementation of the Flux architecture.

Quick start

make build make docs

Releasing

make release make release inc={inc} make release-docs

TypeScript

A TypeScript definition is available at marty.d.ts . Please note that it requires the React definition from DefinitelyTyped.

Git Commit Messages

Use the present tense ("Add feature" not "Added feature")

Use the imperative mood ("Move cursor to..." not "Moves cursor to...")

Limit the first line to 72 characters or less

Reference issues and pull requests liberally

Consider starting the commit message with an applicable emoji: 💄 :lipstick: when improving the format/structure of the code 🐎 :racehorse: when improving performance 🚱 :non-potable_water: when plugging memory leaks 📝 :memo: when writing docs 🐧 :penguin: when fixing something on Linux 🍎 :apple: when fixing something on Mac OS 🏁 :checkered_flag: when fixing something on Windows 🐛 :bug: when fixing a bug 🔥 :fire: when removing code or files 💚 :green_heart: when fixing the CI build ✅ :white_check_mark: when adding tests 🔒 :lock: when dealing with security ⬆️ :arrow_up: when upgrading dependencies ⬇️ :arrow_down: when downgrading dependencies



(From atom)

Maintainers

## License