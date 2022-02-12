Martinez-Rueda polygon clipping algorithm

Details

The algorithm is specifically fast and capable of working with polygons of all types: multipolygons (without cascading), polygons with holes, self-intersecting polygons and degenerate polygons with overlapping edges.

Example

Play with it by forking this Codepen

import * as martinez from 'martinez-polygon-clipping' ; const gj1 = { "type" : "Feature" , ..., "geometry" : { "type" : "Polygon" , "coordinates" : [ [ [x, y], ... ] ]}; const gj2 = { "type" : "Feature" , ..., "geometry" : { "type" : "MultiPolygon" , "coordinates" : [ [ [ [x, y], ...] ] ]}; const intersection = { "type" : "Feature" , "properties" : { ... }, "geometry" : { "type" : "Polygon" , "coordinates" : martinez.intersection(gj1.geometry.coordinates, gj2.geometry.coordinates) } };

API

.intersection(<Geometry>, <Geometry>) => <Geometry>

.union(<Geometry>, <Geometry>) => <Geometry>

.diff(<Geometry>, <Geometry>) => <Geometry>

.xor(<Geometry>, <Geometry>) => <Geometry>

<Geometry> is GeoJSON 'Polygon' or 'MultiPolygon' coordinates structure. <Operation> is an enum of { INTERSECTION: 0, UNION: 1, DIFFERENCE: 2, XOR: 3 } in case you have to decide programmatically which operation do you need

Benchmarks

Hole_Hole Martinez x 29 , 530 ops / sec ± 1 .65 % ( 85 runs sampled) JSTS x 2 , 051 ops / sec ± 2 .62 % ( 85 runs sampled) - Fastest is Martinez Asia union Martinez x 9 .19 ops / sec ± 3 .30 % ( 26 runs sampled) JSTS x 7 .60 ops / sec ± 4 .24 % ( 23 runs sampled) - Fastest is Martinez States clip Martinez x 227 ops / sec ± 1 .10 % ( 82 runs sampled) JSTS x 100 ops / sec ± 2 .54 % ( 73 runs sampled) - Fastest is Martinez

Features

The algorithm of Martinez et al. was extended to work with multipolygons without cascading.

Authors

Based on

A new algorithm for computing Boolean operations on polygons (2008, 2013) by Francisco Martinez, Antonio Jesus Rueda, Francisco Ramon Feito (and its C++ code)

License

