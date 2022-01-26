openbase logo
marshal

by Clay Walker
0.5.2 (see all)

Parse Ruby's Marshal strings into JavaScript objects/JSON

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

node-marshal

CI Badge

Parse Ruby's Marshal strings into JavaScript objects/JSON.

This module could not have been built without this awesome blog post series.

Installation

npm install marshal

Use

Basic use

var Marshal = require('marshal');
var m = new Marshal('0408220a68656c6c6f', 'hex');
// OR var m = new Marshal(someBufferInstance);
console.log(m.parsed); // 'hello'

This library was purpose-built for sharing a Rails cookie with an Express session.

See clayzermk1/rails-cookie-parser for an example.

Features / Limitations

Able to convert a Marshal string into a JavaScript object (not all types are supported, if you see one you would like supported please create an issue). i.e. Marshal.load()

Unable to convert a JavaScript object into a Marshal string. i.e. Marshal.dump()

Supported Types

  • nil (converted to null)
  • booleans
  • integers
  • floats (thank you \@tgriesser!)
  • bignums (converted to strings. bignums are broken in the pre-release version v0.2.1, if you need bignum support please do not use v0.2.1.)
  • raw strings
  • symbols
  • symbol links
  • object links
  • IVARs (encoded strings only, regular expressions are not supported)
  • arrays
  • objects
  • hashes

Unsupported Types

Notes

From what I can tell, positive integers in Ruby Marshal are unsigned and negative integers are signed. Thus, positive integers have twice the range as negative integers.

