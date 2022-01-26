Parse Ruby's Marshal strings into JavaScript objects/JSON.
This module could not have been built without this awesome blog post series.
npm install marshal
var Marshal = require('marshal');
var m = new Marshal('0408220a68656c6c6f', 'hex');
// OR var m = new Marshal(someBufferInstance);
console.log(m.parsed); // 'hello'
This library was purpose-built for sharing a Rails cookie with an Express session.
See clayzermk1/rails-cookie-parser for an example.
Able to convert a Marshal string into a JavaScript object (not all types are supported, if you see one you would like supported please create an issue). i.e.
Marshal.load()
Unable to convert a JavaScript object into a Marshal string. i.e.
Marshal.dump()
nil (converted to
null)
From what I can tell, positive integers in Ruby Marshal are unsigned and negative integers are signed. Thus, positive integers have twice the range as negative integers.