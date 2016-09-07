MarsDB is a lightweight client-side database. It's based on a Meteor's minimongo matching/modifying implementation. It's carefully written on ES6, have a Promise based interface and may be backed with any storage implementation (see plugins). It's also supports observable cursors.

MarsDB supports any kind of find/update/remove operations that Meteor's minimongo does. So, go to the Meteor docs for supported query/modifier operations.

You can use it in any JS environment (Browser, Electron, NW.js, Node.js).

Features

Promise based API

Carefully written on ES6

Very very flexible – just take a look to the plugins section

– just take a look to the plugins section Supports many of MongoDB query/modify operations – thanks to a Meteor's minimongo

– thanks to a Meteor's minimongo Flexible pipeline – map, reduce, custom sorting function, filtering. All with a sexy JS interface (no ugly mongo's aggregation language)

– map, reduce, custom sorting function, filtering. All with a sexy JS interface (no ugly mongo's aggregation language) Persistence API – all collections can be stored (and restored) with any kind of storage (in-memory, LocalStorage, LevelUP, etc)

– all collections can be stored (and restored) with any kind of storage (in-memory, LocalStorage, LevelUP, etc) Observable queries - live queries just like in Meteor, but with simplier interface

- live queries just like in Meteor, but with simplier interface Reactive joins – out of the box

Bindings

Plugins

Meteor compatible client/server

Sometimes you can't use Meteor infrastructure. Maybe you need to build a custom client. Maybe you need to build a custom server with express and other modules. In meteor it can be done with a ton of hack. But the only reason why it's so ugly to do a simple things is because Meteor forces you to use their infrastructure. I'm trying to solve this issue with DDP client/server modules, based on MarsDB.

Examples

Using within non-ES6 environment

The ./dist folder contains already compiled to a ES5 code, but some polyfills needed. For using in a browser you must to include marsdb.polyfills.js before marsdb.min.js . In node.js you need to require('marsdb/polyfills') . It sets in a window/global: Promise, Set and Symbol.

Create a collection

import Collection from 'marsdb' ; import LocalForageManager from 'marsdb-localforage' ; Collection.defaultStorageManager(LocalForageManager); const users = new Collection( 'users' );

Create an in-memory collection

import Collection from 'marsdb' ; import LocalStorageManager from 'marsdb-localstorage' ; Collection.defaultStorageManager(LocalStorageManager); const users = new Collection( 'users' ); const session = new Collection( 'session' , { inMemory : true });

Find documents

const posts = new Collection( 'posts' ); posts.find({ author : 'Bob' }) .project({ author : 1 }) .sort([ 'createdAt' ]) .then( docs => { });

Find with pipeline (map, reduce, filter)

An order of pipeline methods invokation is important. Next pipeline operation gives as argument a result of a previous operation.

const posts = new Collection( 'posts' ); posts.find() .limit( 10 ) .sortFunc( ( a, b ) => a - b + 10 ) .filter( doc => Matsh.sqrt(doc.comment.length) > 1.5 ) .map( doc => doc.comments.length) .reduce( ( acum, val ) => acum + val) .then( result => { }); posts.find({ author : 'not_existing_name' }) .aggregate( docs => docs[ 0 ]) .ifNotEmpty() .aggregate( user => user.name)

Find with observing changes

Observable cursor returned by a find and findOne methods of a collection. Updates of the cursor is batched and debounced (default batch size is 20 and debounce time is 1000 / 15 ms). You can change the paramters by batchSize and debounce methods of an observable cursor (methods is chained).

const posts = new Collection( 'posts' ); const stopper = posts.find({ tags : { $in : [ 'marsdb' , 'is' , 'awesome' ]}}) .observe( docs => { stopper.stop(); }).then( docs => { });

Find with joins

const users = new Collection( 'users' ); const posts = new Collection( 'posts' ); posts.find() .join( doc => { return users.findOne(doc.authorId).then( user => { doc.authorObj = user; }); }) .join( doc => { return users.findOne(doc.authorId).observe( user => { doc.authorObj = user; }); }) .join( ( doc, updated ) => { doc.another = _cached_data_by_post[doc._id]; setTimeout( () => { doc.another = 'some another user' ; updated(); }, 10 ); }) .join({ authorId : users }) .observe( ( posts ) => { })

Inserting

const posts = new Collection( 'posts' ); posts.insert({ text : 'MarsDB is awesome' }).then( docId => { }) posts.insertAll( { text : 'MarsDB' }, { text : 'is' }, { text : 'awesome' } ).then( docsIds => { });

Updating

const posts = new Collection( 'posts' ); posts.update( { authorId : { $in : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]}}, { $set : { text : 'noop' }} ).then( result => { console .log(result.modified) console .log(result.updated) console .log(result.original) }); posts.update( { authorId : "123" }, { $set : { text : 'noop' }}, { upsert : true } ).then( result => { });

Removing

const posts = new Collection( 'posts' ); posts.remove({ authorId : { $in : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]}}) .then( removedDocs => { });

Roadmap

Indexes support for some kind of simple requests {a: '^b'}, {a: {$lt: 9}}

Documentation

Contributing

I'm waiting for your pull requests and issues. Don't forget to execute gulp lint before requesting. Accepted only requests without errors.

License

See License