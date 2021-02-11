JavaScript code standard in Traveloka is enforced using tool called
marlint which is a CLI based linter by extending ESLint to support React, Typescript, Flowtype, and ES2015+ natively. Because this standard doesn't enforce code style, you can use
marlint and
prettier directly without having to configure anything.
Another main features is
marlint support yarn workspace or lerna monorepo, so you can use different configuration for each packages. To improve performance,
marlint lint your files in parallel using
jest-worker so you'll get noticeable performance gain in larger codebase.
Main package, provides CLI and programmatic API.
Base config for all eslint rules.
Additional custom rules for marlint
To setup this repo locally, run following commands
# Clone repo
$ git clone git@github.com:traveloka/javascript
$ cd javascript
# Install dependencies
# This will automatically run `lerna bootstrap` which will install all package
# dependencies and link all packages together
$ yarn
To run test use
yarn test in root directory, or if you want to run test manually
for single package just change directory to that package and run
yarn test inside
each package directory.
For other editor, you can install
marlint globally, then use eslint config from
marlint using standard eslint editor plugin.
MIT © Traveloka