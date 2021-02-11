Traveloka JavaScript Style Guide

JavaScript code standard in Traveloka is enforced using tool called marlint which is a CLI based linter by extending ESLint to support React, Typescript, Flowtype, and ES2015+ natively. Because this standard doesn't enforce code style, you can use marlint and prettier directly without having to configure anything.

Another main features is marlint support yarn workspace or lerna monorepo, so you can use different configuration for each packages. To improve performance, marlint lint your files in parallel using jest-worker so you'll get noticeable performance gain in larger codebase.

Packages

marlint Main package, provides CLI and programmatic API.

eslint-config-marlint Base config for all eslint rules.

eslint-plugin-marlint Additional custom rules for marlint

Getting started

To setup this repo locally, run following commands

$ git clone git@github.com:traveloka/javascript $ cd javascript $ yarn

To run test use yarn test in root directory, or if you want to run test manually for single package just change directory to that package and run yarn test inside each package directory.

Editor Integration

VSCode ( recommended )

) Atom

For other editor, you can install marlint globally, then use eslint config from marlint using standard eslint editor plugin.

License

MIT © Traveloka