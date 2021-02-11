openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

marlint

by traveloka
7.0.1 (see all)

Traveloka JavaScript style guide

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

173

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

26

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Traveloka JavaScript Style Guide

Build Status

JavaScript code standard in Traveloka is enforced using tool called marlint which is a CLI based linter by extending ESLint to support React, Typescript, Flowtype, and ES2015+ natively. Because this standard doesn't enforce code style, you can use marlint and prettier directly without having to configure anything.

Another main features is marlint support yarn workspace or lerna monorepo, so you can use different configuration for each packages. To improve performance, marlint lint your files in parallel using jest-worker so you'll get noticeable performance gain in larger codebase.

Packages

Getting started

To setup this repo locally, run following commands

# Clone repo
$ git clone git@github.com:traveloka/javascript
$ cd javascript

# Install dependencies
# This will automatically run `lerna bootstrap` which will install all package
# dependencies and link all packages together
$ yarn

To run test use yarn test in root directory, or if you want to run test manually for single package just change directory to that package and run yarn test inside each package directory.

Editor Integration

For other editor, you can install marlint globally, then use eslint config from marlint using standard eslint editor plugin.

License

MIT © Traveloka

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial