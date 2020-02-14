marky-markdown is a markdown parser, written in NodeJS, that aims for parity with GitHub-style markdown. It is built on top of markdown-it , a CommonMark markdown parser. You can use marky-markdown:

marky-markdown is the thing that parses package READMEs on http://www.npmjs.com. If you see a markdown parsing bug there, file an issue here!

Node Version Support

marky-markdown strives to support all LTS, current, and maintenance versions of Node.js. When a version of Node.js is EOL, we will EOL support for that version for marky-markdown.

For more information on Node.js LTS and support, click here.

marky-markdown < 9.0.0 supports 0.10 , 0.12 , iojs , 4 , 5

supports , , , , marky-markdown >= 9.0.0 supports 0.12 , 4 , 6

Installation

npm install marky-markdown --save

Programmatic Usage

marky-markdown exports a single function. For basic use, that function takes a single argument: a string to convert.

var marky = require ( "marky-markdown" ) var html = marky( "# hello, I'm markdown" )

Options

The exported function takes an optional options object as its second argument:

marky( "some trusted string" , { sanitize : false })

The default options are as follows:

{ sanitize : true , nofollow : true , linkify : true , highlightSyntax : true , prefixHeadingIds : true , enableHeadingLinkIcons : true , serveImagesWithCDN : false , debug : false , package : null , headingAnchorClass : 'anchor' , headingSvgClass : [ 'octicon' ] }

Low Level Parser Access

If you need lower level access to the markdown-it parser (to add your own markdown-it plugins, for example), you can call the getParser method:

var parser = marky.getParser() parser.use(someMarkdownItPlugin) var html = parser.render( "# markdown string" )

getParser takes an optional options argument, the same format as the main marky-markdown export function. If you omit it, it uses the same default options described above.

When you're done customizing the parser, call parser.render(markdown) to render to HTML.

Command-line Usage

You can use marky-markdown to parse markdown files in the shell. The easiest way to do this is to install globally:

npm i -g marky-markdown marky-markdown some .md > some .html

In the Browser

This module mostly works in the browser, with the exception of the highlights module.

You can require('marky-markdown') in scripts you browserify yourself, or just use the standalone file in [dist/marky-markdown.js].

Here is an example using HTML5 to render text inside <marky-markdown> tags.

< script src = "marky-markdown.js" > </ script > < marky-markdown > **Here** _is_ some [Markdown](https://github.com/) </ marky-markdown > < script > for (el of document .getElementsByTagName( 'marky-markdown' )) { el.innerHTML = markyMarkdown(el.innerHTML, { highlightSyntax : false }) } </ script >

Note: Usage with webpack requires that your webpack.config.js configure a loader (such as json-loader) for .json files. Also, you need to config process.browser in webpack.config.js when you target browser:

plugins: [ new webpack.DefinePlugin({ 'process.browser' : true }) ],

Tests

npm install npm test

What it does

Parses markdown with markdown-it, a fast and commonmark-compliant parser.

Removes broken and malicious user input with sanitize-html

Applies syntax highlighting to GitHub-flavored code blocks using the highlights library from Atom.

Converts :emoji: -style shortcuts to unicode emojis.

-style shortcuts to unicode emojis. Converts headings (h1, h2, etc) into anchored hyperlinks.

Converts relative GitHub links to their absolute equivalents.

Converts relative GitHub images sources to their GitHub raw equivalents.

Converts insecure Gravatar URLs to HTTPS.

Converts list items with leading [ ] and [x] into GitHub-style task lists

and into GitHub-style task lists Wraps embedded YouTube videos so they can be styled.

Parses and sanitizes package.description as markdown.

as markdown. Applies CSS classes to redundant content that closely matches npm package name and description.

npm packages

Pass in an npm package object to do stuff like rewriting relative URLs to their absolute equivalent on GitHub, normalizing package metadata with redundant readme content, etc

var package = { name : "foo" , description : "foo is a thing" , repository : { type : "git" , url : "https://github.com/kung/foo" } } marky( "# hello, I am the foo readme" , { package : package} )

Dependencies

github-slugger: Generate a slug just like GitHub does for markdown headings

github-url-to-object: Extract user, repo, and other interesting properties from GitHub URLs

highlights: Syntax highlighter

highlights-tokens: A list of the language tokens used by the Atom.app highlights syntax highlighter

innertext: Extract the innerText from a snippet of HTML

from a snippet of HTML lodash: A utility library delivering consistency, customization, performance, & extras.

markdown-it: Markdown-it - modern pluggable markdown parser.

markdown-it-emoji: Markdown-it-emoji extension for Markdown-it that parses markdown emoji syntax to unicode.

markdown-it-expand-tabs: Replace leading tabs with spaces in fenced code blocks

markdown-it-lazy-headers: Lazy ATX headers plugin for markdown-it

markdown-it-task-lists: Render GitHub-style task lists

property-ttl: Save memory by nulling out a property after ttl if it has not been accessed

sanitize-html: Clean up user-submitted HTML, preserving whitelisted elements and whitelisted attributes on a per-element basis

similarity: How similar are these two strings?

Extra syntax highlighting, in addition to what comes with highlights:

License

ISC