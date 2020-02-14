marky-markdown is a markdown parser, written in NodeJS, that aims for
parity with GitHub-style markdown. It is built on top of
markdown-it,
a CommonMark markdown parser. You can use marky-markdown:
marky-markdown is the thing that parses package READMEs on
http://www.npmjs.com. If you see a markdown parsing bug there,
file an issue here!
marky-markdown strives to support all LTS, current, and maintenance versions of Node.js. When a version of Node.js is EOL, we will EOL support for that version for marky-markdown.
For more information on Node.js LTS and support, click here.
9.0.0 supports
0.10,
0.12,
iojs,
4,
5
npm install marky-markdown --save
marky-markdown exports a single function. For basic use, that function takes a single argument: a string to convert.
var marky = require("marky-markdown")
var html = marky("# hello, I'm markdown")
The exported function takes an optional options object as its second argument:
marky("some trusted string", {sanitize: false})
The default options are as follows:
{
sanitize: true, // remove script tags and stuff
nofollow: true, // add rel=nofollow to all links
linkify: true, // turn orphan URLs into hyperlinks
highlightSyntax: true, // run highlights on fenced code blocks
prefixHeadingIds: true, // prevent DOM id collisions
enableHeadingLinkIcons: true, // render icons inside generated section links
serveImagesWithCDN: false, // use npm's CDN to proxy images over HTTPS
debug: false, // console.log() all the things
package: null, // npm package metadata,
headingAnchorClass: 'anchor', // the classname used for anchors in headings.
headingSvgClass: ['octicon'] // the class used for svg icon in headings.
}
If you need lower level access to the markdown-it parser (to add your own
markdown-it plugins, for
example), you can call the
getParser method:
var parser = marky.getParser()
parser.use(someMarkdownItPlugin)
var html = parser.render("# markdown string")
getParser takes an optional
options argument, the same format as the main
marky-markdown export function. If you omit it, it uses the same default options
described above.
When you're done customizing the parser, call
parser.render(markdown) to
render to HTML.
You can use marky-markdown to parse markdown files in the shell. The easiest way to do this is to install globally:
npm i -g marky-markdown
marky-markdown some.md > some.html
This module mostly works in the browser, with the exception of the
highlights module.
You can
require('marky-markdown') in scripts you browserify yourself,
or just use the standalone file in [dist/marky-markdown.js].
Here is an example using HTML5 to render text inside
<marky-markdown> tags.
<script src="marky-markdown.js"></script>
<marky-markdown>**Here** _is_ some [Markdown](https://github.com/)</marky-markdown>
<script>
for (el of document.getElementsByTagName('marky-markdown')) {
el.innerHTML = markyMarkdown(el.innerHTML, {highlightSyntax: false})
}
</script>
Note: Usage with webpack requires that your
webpack.config.js configure a loader (such as
json-loader) for .json files. Also, you need to config
process.browser in
webpack.config.js when you target browser:
plugins: [
new webpack.DefinePlugin({
'process.browser': true
})
],
npm install
npm test
:emoji:-style shortcuts to unicode emojis.
[ ] and
[x] into GitHub-style task lists
package.description as markdown.
Pass in an npm
package object to do stuff like rewriting relative URLs
to their absolute equivalent on GitHub, normalizing package metadata
with redundant readme content, etc
var package = {
name: "foo",
description: "foo is a thing",
repository: {
type: "git",
url: "https://github.com/kung/foo"
}
}
marky(
"# hello, I am the foo readme",
{package: package}
)
innerText from a snippet of HTML
Extra syntax highlighting, in addition to what comes with highlights:
ISC