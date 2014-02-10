markx

markx converts markdown with code snippets into html. It also has options to pass in a template file and data. It is great for building github pages and creating blog posts from markdown files.

##Installation

Inside a project:

npm install markx --save

Globally:

npm install markx -g

##CLI Usage

markx input .md [opts]

Options:

Options: - t, --template HTML template file - l, --highlight Enable or disable syntax highlighting - d, --data JSON |YAML data file that gets passed to input and template - h, --help Show help info

##API Usage

var markx = require ( 'markx' ); markx({ input : 'input.md' , template : 'layout.html' , highlight : true , data : {} }, function ( err, html ) { });

##Example

###Command

markx .js readme-example .md --template readme-example-template .html --data readme-example .json

###Markdown

#This is a heading This is a paragraph ```javascript var a = '123'; var f = function() { return 4; } ```

###Template

< html lang = "en" > < meta charset = "utf-8" /> < head > < title > < %= pageTitle %> </ title > </ head > < body > < header > Logo </ header > < section > < %- body %> </ section > < footer > Footer </ footer > </ body > </ html >

###Data

{ "pageTitle" : "This is the page title" }

###Output

< html lang = "en" > < meta charset = "utf-8" /> < head > < title > This is the page title </ title > </ head > < body > < header > Logo </ header > < section > < h1 > This is a heading </ h1 > < p > This is a paragraph </ p > < pre > < code class = "lang-javascript" > < span class = "keyword" > var </ span > a = < span class = "string" > '123' </ span > ; < span class = "keyword" > var </ span > f = < span class = "keyword" > function </ span > () { < span class = "keyword" > return </ span > < span class = "number" > 4 </ span > ; } </ code > </ pre > </ section > < footer > Footer </ footer > </ body > </ html >

##History

##Development and Tests