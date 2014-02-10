markx converts markdown with code snippets into html. It also has options to pass in a template file and data. It is great for building github pages and creating blog posts from markdown files.
##Installation
Inside a project:
npm install markx --save
Globally:
npm install markx -g
##CLI Usage
markx input.md [opts]
Options:
-t, --template HTML template file
-l, --highlight Enable or disable syntax highlighting
-d, --data JSON|YAML data file that gets passed to input and template
-h, --help Show help info
##API Usage
var markx = require('markx');
markx({
input: 'input.md', //can be either a filepath or a source string
template: 'layout.html', //can either be filepath or source string
highlight: true, //parse code snippets for syntax highlighters, default: true
data: {} //data that gets passed into template
}, function(err, html) {
});
##Example
###Command
markx.js readme-example.md --template readme-example-template.html --data readme-example.json
###Markdown
#This is a heading This is a paragraph ```javascript var a = '123'; var f = function() { return 4; } ```
###Template
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<meta charset="utf-8" />
<head>
<title><%= pageTitle %></title>
</head>
<body>
<header>Logo</header>
<section>
<%- body %>
</section>
<footer>Footer</footer>
</body>
</html>
###Data
{
"pageTitle": "This is the page title"
}
###Output
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<meta charset="utf-8" />
<head>
<title>This is the page title</title>
</head>
<body>
<header>Logo</header>
<section>
<h1>This is a heading</h1>
<p>This is a paragraph
</p>
<pre><code class="lang-javascript"><span class="keyword">var</span> a = <span class="string">'123'</span>;
<span class="keyword">var</span> f = <span class="keyword">function</span>() {
<span class="keyword">return</span> <span class="number">4</span>;
}</code></pre>
</section>
<footer>Footer</footer>
</body>
</html>
##History
##Development and Tests
npm install
./node_modules/.bin/grunt