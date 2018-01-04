Markvis

Make visualization in markdown.

Preview

Quick Start

Install

yarn add markvis --save npm install markvis --save

Usage

const md = require ( 'markdown-it' )() const vis = require ( 'markvis' ) const d3 = require ( 'd3' ) const d3node = require ( 'd3-node' ) md.use(vis).render( ` your markdown content ` , { d3, d3node })

there are Examples which in node environment.

Motivation

We often publish articles enriched with data, since data make them more convincing and easy to interpret. Hence, techniques that enable the embedding of visualization into texts are of great importance.

However, the most frequently used method now is to export charts as images, upload them into cloud, and then paste them into the editor. It is a tedious process from the perspective of a writer. Besides, image loading costs much more time than that of DOM elements, which leads to poor experience from the perspective of a reader.

API

There are many options you can config and below is some in common. But you'd better to config the options which related to chart style in chart options, such as markvis-bar, markvis-line, markvis-pie.

options

data

Type: Array

Data from file or web processed by d3 library.

d3

Type: Object

d3 library which used in browser environment.

d3node

Type: Function

d3-node constructor which used in node environment.

layout

Type: String

Name of chart layout. You can customize any chart layout you want.

render

Type: Function

Customized renderer to render a new layout you want.

container

Type: String

Default: <div id="container"><h2>Bar Chart</h2><div id="chart"></div></div>

DOM contained the visualization result.

selector

Type: String

Default: '#chart'

DOM selector in container.

style

Type: String



Default: ''

Chart style.

width

Type: Number



Default: 960

SVG width for chart.

height

Type: Number



Default: 500

SVG height for chart.

margin

Type: Object



Default: { top: 20, right: 20, bottom: 20, left: 20 }

Margin of the first wrapper in SVG, usually used to add axis.

Contributing

LICENSE

markvis © geekplux, Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by geekplux with help from contributors (list).