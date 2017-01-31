Markup.js — Powerful JavaScript templates

Markup.js is a simple yet surprisingly powerful template system for JavaScript.

Why Markup.js?

Markup.js takes the pain out of converting structured data into HTML markup or other text formats. Its intuitive syntax and small footprint (only 1.9KB minified and gzipped) make it the perfect choice for your JavaScript app. Plus there are no dependencies.

Usage

Include <script src="markup.min.js"></script> .

Markup.js has a single function: Mark.up(template, context) . Here's a basic example that shows how template , a string, is injected with properties of context , an object:

var context = { name : { first : "John" , last : "Doe" } }; var template = "Hi, {{name.first}}!" ; var result = Mark.up(template, context);

You can format any kind of objects, including functions with exposed properties:

var context = { person : new Person( "Adam" ) }; var template = "Hi, {{person.name}}!" ; var result = Mark.up(template, context);

Object notation

You can access object properties with simple dot notation:

var context = { name : "John Doe" , addr : { street : "1 Maple Street" , city : "Pleasantville" , zip : { main : "12345" , ext : "6789" } } }; var template = "{{name}} lives at {{addr.street}} in {{addr.city}}." ; var result = Mark.up(template, context);

Or you can use nested tags:

var template = "{{name}} lives at {{addr}}{{street}} in {{city}}.{{/addr}}" ; var result = Mark.up(template, context);

Or you can use a combination of nested tags and dot notation:

var template = "ZIP: {{addr}}{{zip.main}}-{{zip.ext}}{{/addr}}" ; var result = Mark.up(template, context);

Array notation

Array members can be accessed by index. For example:

var context = { name : "John Doe" , colors : [ "Red" , "Blue" , "Green" ] }; var template = "Favorite color: {{colors.0}}" ; var result = Mark.up(template, context);

You can mix array index notation and object property notation in the same expression:

var context = { name : "John Doe" , friends : [{ name : "Bob" }, { name : "Fred" }] }; var template = "Best friend: {{friends.0.name}}" ; var result = Mark.up(template, context);

Loops

If a tag resolves to an array, the array is iterated. A single dot refers to the current iteration context:

var context = { name : "John Doe" , brothers : [ "Jack" , "Joe" , "Jim" ] }; var template = "<ul>{{brothers}}<li>{{.}}</li>{{/brothers}}</ul>" ; var result = Mark.up(template, context);

var context = { user : { contacts : [ "John" , "Jane" ] } }; var template = "<ul>{{user.contacts}}<li>{{.}}</li>{{/user.contacts}}</ul>" ; var result = Mark.up(template, context);

When looping through an array of objects, object properties can be referenced by name:

var context = { name : "John Doe" , sisters : [{ name : "Jill" }, { name : "Jen" }] }; var template = "<ul>{{sisters}}<li>{{name}}</li>{{/sisters}}</ul>" ; var result = Mark.up(template, context);

Dot notation works inside loops as well:

var context = { sisters : [ { name : { first : "Jill" , last : "Doe" }}, { name : { first : "Jen" , last : "Doe" }} ] }; var template = "<ul>{{sisters}}<li>{{name.first}}</li>{{/sisters}}</ul>" ; var result = Mark.up(template, context);

Loop counters

Inside a loop, a single hash sign refers to the current iteration index (0...n-1) and a double hash sign refers to the current iteration count (1...n):

var template = "{{sisters}} {{#}}-{{name.first}} {{/sisters}}" ;

var template = "{{sisters}} {{##}}-{{name.first}} {{/sisters}}" ;

This is useful for applying conditional formatting, as described below, and for creating numbered lists.

Pipes

Pipes are a powerful way to transform variables. Here's a simple example:

var context = { name : "John Doe" , alias : " J-Do " , phone : null , gender : "male" , age : 33.33 , vitals : [ 68 , 162.5 , "AB" ], brothers : [ "Jack" , "Joe" , "Jim" ], sisters : [{ name : "Jill" }, { name : "Jen" }], jiggy : true }; var template = "Name: {{name|upcase}}" ; var result = Mark.up(template, context);

A pipe can accept arguments. For example, the blank pipe accepts a value to display if the piped input is null or empty:

var template = "Phone: {{phone|blank>N/A}}" ; var result = Mark.up(template, context);

The choose pipe accepts two strings and returns one of them depending on whether the piped input is true or false:

var template = "John is jiggy: {{jiggy|choose>Yes>No}}" ; var result = Mark.up(template, context);

Pipes can be applied to any kind of data structure:

var template = "Weight: {{vitals.1|round}} lbs." ; var result = Mark.up(template, context);

var template = "<ul>{{brothers|sort}}<li>{{.|upcase}}</li>{{/brothers}}</ul>" ; var result = Mark.up(template, context);

var template = "<ul>{{sisters|reverse}}<li>{{name|chop>2}}</li>{{/sisters}}</ul>" ; var result = Mark.up(template, context);

Chaining pipes

Variables can be passed through multiple pipes. Here are two simple examples:

var template = "Alias: {{alias|trim|downcase}}" ; var result = Mark.up(template, context);

var template = "Age: {{age|more>75|choose>Oldish>Youngish}}" ; var result = Mark.up(template, context);

You can get very creative with pipes:

var template = "Bros: {{brothers|sort|limit>2|join> & }}" ; var result = Mark.up(template, context);

Built-in pipes

Markup.js comes with more than 40 built-in pipes:

empty (obj): Test for an empty array, empty string, null, undefined, or 0. {{if apples|empty}}

notempty (obj): Test for the presence of a value. {{if apples|notempty}} or simply {{if apples}}

more (obj, n): Test if a number, iterator, or array is greater than n. {{if articles|more>100}} {{if #|more>10}}

less (obj, n): Test if a number, iterator, or array is less than n. {{if age|less>21}}

ormore (obj, n): Test if a number, iterator, or array is greater than or equal to n. {{if age|ormore>18}}

orless (obj, n): Test if a number, iterator, or array is less than or equal to n. {{if age|orless>55}}

between (obj, n1, n2): Test if a number, iterator or array is between n1 and n2, inclusive. {{if age|between>18>35}}

equals (obj, str): Test for equality (==). {{if name|equals>Adam}} {{if age|equals>35}}

notequals (obj, str): Test for inequality (!=). {{if name|notequals>Adam}}

like (str, str): Test for a pattern match (case-insensitive). {{if name|like>Adam}} {{if name|like>a.*}}

notlike (str, str): Test for a non-match (case-insensitive). {{if name|notlike>Adam}}

blank (str, str): Display a default value for a null or empty string. {{title|blank>Untitled}}

upcase (str): Upper-case a string. {{name|upcase}}

downcase (str): Lower-case a string. {{name|downcase}}

capcase (str): Capitalize the first letter in each word. {{title|capcase}}

chop (str, n): Chop a string to n chars followed by "..." if n < string length. {{description|chop>100}}

tease (str, n): Chop a string to n words followed by "..." if n < word count. {{summary|tease>15}}

trim (str): Trim leading and trailing white space from a string. {{article|trim}}

pack (str): Trim and normalize white space in a string. {{article|pack}}

round (num): Round a number. {{age|round}}

clean (str): Strip HTML/XML tags from a string. {{article|clean}}

length (obj): Get the length of an array, string, or iterator. {{apples|length}} {{#|length}}

size (obj): Alias of length. {{apples|size}} {{#|size}}

reverse (arr): Reverse an array.* {{articles|reverse}} ... {{/articles}}

join (arr [, str]): Join an array with "," or with the given token. {{names|join> + }}

limit (arr, n1 [, n2]): Limit an array to n1 items beginning at index n2 (or 0). {{contacts|limit>10}} ... {{/contacts}}

split (str [, str]): Split a string on "," or by the given token. {{names|split>;}} {{.}} {{/names}}

choose (bool, str [, str]): Output one value if truthy, another if falsy. {{user.passed|choose>Pass>Fail}}

toggle (obj, str, str [,str]): Switch one string value for another. {{gender|toggle>M,F>Boy,Girl>N/A}}

sort (arr [, str]): Sort an array, optionally by object property name.* {{users|sort>firstname}} ... {{/users}}

fix (num, n): Format a number to n decimal places. {{weight|fix>1}}

mod (num, n): Get the remainder of a number or iterator divided by n. {{rows|mod>10}}

divisible (num, n): Test if a number or iterator is perfectly divisible by n. {{if #|divisible>3}}

even (num): Test if a number or iterator is even. {{if #|even}}

odd (num): Test if a number or iterator is odd. {{if #|odd}}

number (str): Extract a number from a string (e.g. "$1,234.56" or "30px"). {{price|number}}

url (str): URL-encode a string. {{article.link|url}}

bool (obj): Cast an object to a boolean value. {{user.geo_pref_flag|bool}}

falsy (obj): Test for falseness. {{if expired|falsy}}

first (iterator): Test if an iterator is first. {{if #|first}}

last (iterator): Test if an iterator is last. {{if #|last}}

call (obj, func [, arg1, arg2, ...]): Call an object function. (See doc below) {{doggy|call>bark>5}}

set (obj, str): Set a variable for later use, outputting nothing. (See doc below) {{user.birthday|set>bday}}

log (obj): Log any variable to the console. (See doc below) {{article.title|log}}

* Source array is not modified.

The 'call' pipe

The call pipe lets you call a function on any object and pass it zero or more arguments:

var context = { num : 1.23 }; var template = "{{num|call>toPrecision>5}}" ; var result = Mark.up(template, context);

function Dog ( ) { var greeting = "Woof!" ; this .bark = function ( times ) { ... }; } var context = { doggy : new Dog() }; var template = "{{doggy|call>bark>3}}" ; var result = Mark.up(template, context);

Writing custom pipes

You can add your own pipes to Markup.js. A pipe is simply a function with one or more arguments. The first argument (required) is the piped value itself. Any additional arguments are strings. For example:

Mark.pipes.shout = function ( str, n ) { return str + new Array ( parseInt (n || 1 ) + 1 ).join( "!" ); }; var template = "{{exclamation|shout>5}}" ; var result = Mark.up(template, { exclamation : "Bonsai" });

If you prefer, you can pass pipes into the optional options argument of Mark.up :

var options = { pipes : { mypipe : function ( str ) { ... } } }; var result = Mark.up(template, context, options);

Note! All optional pipe arguments are passed as strings. For example, in the expression {{num|add>23>45}} , "23" and "45" are strings. Therefore, you should cast data types as necessary in your custom pipes:

Mark.pipes.add = function ( a, b, c ) { return a + b + c; }; Mark.pipes.add = function ( a, b, c ) { return a + parseInt (b) + parseInt (c); };

Changing the argument delimiter

You can change the argument delimiter from ">" to a character (or characters) of your choosing:

Mark.delimiter = ":" ;

The delimiter can also be set in the optional options argument of Mark.up :

var options = { delimiter : ":" }; var result = Mark.up(template, context, options);

More pipes!

Additional pipes are available in src/extras for your piping pleasure. (These are not included in markup.js.)

IF and IF/ELSE statements

IF statements are formatted as {{if expression}} ... {{/if}} , where expression is a boolean test with optional pipes:

var template = "{{if brothers}} John has {{brothers|size}} brothers! {{/if}}"

var template = "{{if children|empty}} John has no kids. {{/if}}"

var template = "{{if age|more>75}} John is a ripe old {{age|round}}! {{/if}}"

var template = "{{if age|between>50>75}} John is middle aged. {{/if}}"

IF/ELSE statements work as you would expect:

var template = "{{if speed|more>65}} Too fast! {{else}} Too slow! {{/if}}"

Pipes can be chained in IF statements, allowing for arbitrarily complex expressions:

var template = "{{if weight|kgs|more>500}} Lighten up! {{/if}}"

IF and IF/ELSE statements work the same way inside loops:

var template = "{{users}} {{if email}} ... {{/if}} {{/users}}" ;

IF and IF/ELSE statements can be nested:

var template = "{{if age|more>100}} {{if gender|equals>male}} Old man! {{/if}} {{/if}}" ;

var template = "{{if ...}} ... {{else}} {{if ...}} ... {{else}} ... {{/if}} {{/if}}" ;

Testing loop counters

You can use loop counters (# and ##) to apply conditional formatting:

var template = "{{users}} {{if #|even}} ... {{else}} ... {{/if}} {{/users}}" ;

var template = "{{users}} {{if #|divisible>5}} <thead>...</thead> {{/if}} ... {{/users}}" ;

var template = "{{users}} {{if ##|more>10|divisible>3}} <thead>...</thead> {{/if}} ... {{/users}}" ;

Certain pipes can be used to evaluate the position of the current iteration context or the size of the array itself. In these cases, # and ## are interchangeable:

var template = "{{users}} {{if #|first}} ... {{/if}} ... {{/users}}" ;

var template = "{{users}} {{if #|last}} ... {{/if}} ... {{/users}}" ;

var template = "{{users}} {{if #|size|more>100}} ... {{/if}} ... {{/users}}" ;

Pipes in conditional expressions

Boolean pipes, such as between or more , return the inputted value if the expression is true. Otherwise they return false. This way, pipes can be chained together to form complex AND statements. For example:

Mark.pipes.big = function ( num ) { return num > 1000000 ? num : false ; }; var context = { salary : 5000000 }; var template = "{{if salary|big|even}} A nice round number! {{/if}}" ;

In the above example, salary|big|even returns 5000000, which resolves to true. You should follow this convention if you write boolean pipes.

Includes

You can include templates inside other templates. For example:

Mark.includes.greeting = "My name is {{name|upcase}}!" ; var template = "Hello! {{greeting}}" ; var result = Mark.up(template, context);

You can even pipe the output of an included template:

var template = "Hello! {{greeting|upcase}}" ; var result = Mark.up(template, context);

As with custom pipes, includes can be passed into the optional options argument of Mark.up :

var options = { pipes : { repeat : function ( ) { ... } }, includes : { header : "<div> ... </div>" , footer : "<div> ... </div>" } }; var result = Mark.up(template, context, options);

Functions as includes

You can even include a function that returns a string when the template is processed:

Mark.includes.status = function ( ) { return "You are here: " + location.href; }; var template = "Welcome! {{status}}" ; var result = Mark.up(template, context);

Includes are accessible in the global scope of template execution and from one template to another. They take precedence over context variables with the same name, so be careful to avoid naming conflicts.

Global variables

You can create global variables for use anywhere inside a template. For example:

Mark.globals.img_width = 200 ; var template = "{{images}} <img width='{{img_width}}'/> {{/images}}" ;

A global variable can be any kind of object. As with includes, global variables can be passed into the optional options argument of Mark.up :

var options = { globals : { img_width : 200 , img_height : 300 } }; var result = Mark.up(template, context, options);

The 'set' pipe

The special set pipe lets you set a global variable inside the template itself:

{{users|size|set>num_users}} {{if num_users|more>10}} ... {{/if}}

Global variables are accessible from one template to another. They take precedence over includes and context variables with the same name, so be careful to avoid naming conflicts.

Backtick expressions

Although it's rarely necessary, you might want to pass a context variable as an argument to a pipe. You can do this by enclosing the variable in backticks:

var context = { "name" : "John" , "age" : 50 , "retirement_age" : 55 }; var template = "{{if age|more>`retirement_age`}} Life of leisure {{/if}}" ;

The statement within backticks can be a fully qualified expression, as in:

{{if age|more>`spouse.age|times>2`}} Ewwwwww {{/if}}

This technique also applies to global variables:

{{user.prefs.colors.0|set>favorite_color}} {{if other_color|equals>`favorite_color`}} Match! {{/if}}

As a best practice, business logic should stay in the business layer of your application. Compare the readability of the following expressions:

{{if user.age|more>`user.retirement_age`}} {{if user.retired}}

White space

Sometimes it's convenient to remove all white space between HTML or XML nodes in the final output. For example, you might want <div>A</div> <div>B</div> to become <div>A</div><div>B</div> . To remove white space:

Mark.compact = true ;

Or, via the options argument:

var options = { compact : true }; var result = Mark.up(template, context, options);

Logging

You can log any variable to the console for debugging purposes with the log pipe:

<!-- logs "LION" "TIGER" "BEAR" --> {{animals}} {{name|upcase|log}} {{/animals}} <!-- logs "lion" "tiger" "bear" --> {{animals}} {{name|log|upcase}} {{/animals}}

Gotchas

Here are some common traps to avoid:

Ambiguous templates

The following template is ambiguous because the first tag is unclosed:

var template = "Adam has {{bros|length}} brothers: {{bros}}...{{/bros}}" ;

In such cases, you should use a self-closing tag:

var template = "Adam has {{bros|length /}} brothers: {{bros}}...{{/bros}}" ;

Incorrect notation

Markup.js uses dot notation, not bracket notation, for both objects and arrays:

var context = { name : { first : "John" , last : "Doe" }, colors : [ "Red" , "Blue" , "Green" ] }; var template = "First name: {{name[first]}}" ; var template = "First name: {{name.first}}" ; var template = "Favorite color: {{colors[0]}}" ; var template = "Favorite color: {{colors.0}}" ;

Use of quote marks in pipes

Markup.js treats all piped variables as strings, so quote marks are treated like any other characters:

var template = "{{if name|like>'Adam'}} ..." ; var template = "{{if name|like>Adam}} ..." ;

Browser implementation

You can implement Markup.js in a few different ways. The right strategy depends on many factors, including the speed and size of your app, the number of templates you're handling, and whether you want the templates to be reusable throughout your codebase.

1. Writing templates as JavaScript strings

You can write templates as JavaScript string literals, as shown above. It's a good idea to put all your templates together in one file:

myapp.templates = { user_details : "<div> ... </div>" , user_sidebar : "<div> ... </div>" };

As your app grows, you might consider splitting up your templates by functional area and loading only some of them at a time:

myapp.templates.registration = { reg_intro : "<div> ... </div>" , reg_error : "<div> ... </div>" }; myapp.templates.cart = { cart_proceed : "<div> ... </div>" , cart_cancel : "<div> ... </div>" };

You can use jQuery to inject an evaluated template into a document element:

var template = myapp.templates.user_sidebar; var context = user.data; $( "#sidebar" ).html(Mark.up(template, context));

Or, without jQuery:

document .getElementById( "sidebar" ).innerHTML = Mark.up(template, context);

The above method can be unwieldy if you're dealing with large chunks of HTML. Instead, you might want to embed templates inside <script> tags:

<!-- people.html --> ... <script id="persons-list" type="text/template"> <h1>People</h1> <ul> {{persons|sort>lastName}} <li>{{lastName}}, {{firstName}}</li> {{/persons}} </ul> </script> ...

Then extract the template from the <script> tag:

var template = document .getElementById( "persons-list" ).firstChild.textContent;

Be sure to specify type="text/template" on the script tag or else browsers will interpret the contents as JavaScript.

3. Loading templates with AJAX

The above method makes it easier to write templates but harder to reuse them throughout your app. A compromise solution is to write your templates in plain text files and load them via AJAX. Here's how to do it with jQuery:

$. get ("user-template.txt", function (txt) { }, "html" );

To reduce the number of network requests, you can put multiple templates in a single text file:

===== user_detail <div class="user-details"> ... </div> ===== user_profile <div class="user-profile"> ... </div>

Then load and parse the file:

var templates = {}; $. get ("user-templates.txt", function (text) { var chunks = text.split( "=====" ).splice( 1 ); var i, key; chunks.forEach( function ( chunk ) { i = chunk.indexOf( "

" ); key = chunk.substr( 0 , i).trim(); templates[key] = chunk.substr(i).trim(); }); }, "html" );

You can also cache templates in Local Storage or the Application Cache for instantaneous retrieval.

Server implementation

You can install Markup.js as a Node.js package:

npm install markup-js

Then require markup-js and load your templates from the file system:

var Mark = require ( "markup-js" ), fs = require ( "fs" ); fs.readFile( "some-template.txt" , "utf8" , function ( err, data ) { var template = data; ... }); var template = fs.readFileSync( "some-template.txt" , "utf8" );

Internationalization (i18n)

Markup.js can support internationalization of your UI. Here's a basic approach to creating a resource "bundle" for each target language:

var resources = { hello_msg : "Hi, {{user.name}}." , goodbye_msg : "Bye, {{user.name}}." };

var resources = { hello_msg : "Hola, {{user.name}}." , goodbye_msg : "Adios, {{user.name}}." };

You can load the appropriate bundle with a conditional script loader or other mechanism.

Alternatively, you can declare resources as properties in a plain text file:

# en.txt hello_msg=Hi, {{user.name}}. goodbye_msg=Bye, {{user.name}}.

Then load and parse the file:

var resources = {}; $. get ("en.txt", function (text) { var lines = text.split( "

" ); var i, key; lines.forEach( function ( line ) { if (line.length && line.charAt( 0 ) !== "#" ) { i = line.indexOf( "=" ); key = line.substr( 0 , i).trim(); resources[key] = line.substr(i + 1 ).trim(); } }); }, "html" );

If you use Markup.js for markup and translation at the same time, you can assign your resource strings to the includes variable, then refer to these strings from within your HTML templates:

Mark.includes = { hello_msg : "Hi, {{user.name}}." , goodbye_msg : "Bye, {{user.name}}." }; var template = "<div class='hi-bye'>{{hello_msg}} {{goodbye_msg}}</div>" ; var context = { user : { name : "Adam" } }; var result = Mark.up(template, context);

Pluralization

The pluralize pipe, provided in src/extras/i18n.js , handles pluralized forms in any language you require. To prepare your app for pluralization:

First, add pluralization functions to the pluralize pipe for the languages you intend to support (English is included by default). A pluralization function accepts an array of strings and a number, then returns one of the strings:

... var plurals = { "en" : function ( msgs, n ) { return msgs[n === 1 ? 0 : 1 ]; }, "cs" : function ( msgs, n ) { return msgs[n === 1 ? 0 : (n >= 2 && n <= 4 ) ? 1 : 2 ]; } }; ...

Next, set the user's language, or detect it from the web browser:

... var lang = navigator.language.split( "-" )[ 0 ]; if (!lang in plurals) { lang = "en" ; } ...

Next, create resource strings for the target language. For expressions that require pluralization, use ";;" to delimit each plural form:

Mark.includes = { welcome_msg : "Welcome, {{name}}. {{credit_msg|pluralize>`credits`}}" , credit_msg : "You have one credit.;;You have {{credits}} credits." , error_msg : "Oops! There was an error." };

Notice how one include can include another, as welcome_msg includes credit_msg . Also notice how pluralize accepts a dynamic variable (in backticks) to determine which part of credit_msg to extract.

Finally, put it all together:

var context = { name : "Adam" , credits : 50 }; var template = "<p class='welcome'>{{welcome_msg}}</p>" ; var result = Mark.up(template, context);

Web browsers provide no convenient way to format dates, although there are some good libraries that you can drop into a custom pipe, like Moment.js:

Mark.pipes.moment = function ( date, format ) { return moment( new Date (date)).format(format); };

Or you can simply use the browser's built-in locale methods:

Mark.pipes.date = function ( date ) { return new Date (+date || date).toLocaleDateString(); }; Mark.pipes.time = function ( date ) { return new Date (+date || date).toLocaleTimeString(); }; Mark.pipes.datetime = function ( date ) { return new Date (+date || date).toLocaleString(); };

For numbers and currencies, try Accounting.js:

Mark.pipes.dollars = function ( num ) { return accounting.formatMoney(+num); }; Mark.pipes.euros = function ( num ) { return accounting.formatMoney(+num, "€" , 2 , "." , "," ); };

See src/extras/dates.js and src/extras/numbers.js for additional examples.

Compatibility

Markup.js is compatible with Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Internet Explorer 9, Node.js, and various mobile WebKit browsers. Please submit an issue to report incompatibilities or other bugs.

Ports

Markup.js is also available for PHP.

License

Copyright (C) 2011 - 2013 by Adam Mark

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.