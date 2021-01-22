This is a webpack loader. It can inline SVG or MathML file to HTML, so that you can apply css to embedded svg.

Breaking changes

In previous versions, the strict option defaults to '', which means that it will handle all svg pictures. But it easily leads to unexpected results, and now we set it to [markup-inline] : svg[markup-inline], img[markup-inline], math[markup-inline], svg[data-markup-inline], img[data-markup-inline], math[data-markup-inline] .

All elements that do not match these selectors are ignored.

Example

Configuration

const rules = [ { test : /\.html$/ , use : 'markup-inline-loader' , }, ];

It will inline the svg file and return the inlined html (instead of js format)

Or with html-loader :

const rules = [ { test : /\.html$/ , use : [ 'html-loader' , 'markup-inline-loader' , ], }, ]

Or with html-loader and a SVGO configuration. By default markup-inline-loader only enables the removeTitle plugin. You can overwrite this default behavior with following example:

const rules = [ { test : /\.html$/ , use : [ 'html-loader' , { loader : 'markup-inline-loader' , options : { svgo : { plugins : [ { removeTitle : true , }, { removeUselessStrokeAndFill : false , }, { removeUnknownsAndDefaults : false , }, ], }, }, }, ], }, ];

By default, it's apply to:

< img markup-inline src = "./_images/camera.svg" />

and

< img data-markup-inline src = "./_images/camera.svg" />

but not apply to:

< img src = "./_images/camera.svg" />

We call the [markup-inline] and [data-markup-inline] as strict .

We can also customize the strict . e.g.

const rules = [ { test : /\.html$/ , use : [ 'html-loader' , 'markup-inline-loader?strict=[markup-inline]' , ], ];

Note the strict value is a css selector, but currently we support attribute selector only.

Original HTML

< img class = "icon" markup-inline height = "1em" src = "./_images/camera.svg" />

Translated HTML

< svg class = "icon" markup-inline height = "1em" viewBox = "0 0 1024 1404.416" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" > < path d = "M960 440.384h-256v-128c0-35.312-28.656-64-64-64h-256c-35.344 0-64 28.688-64 64v128h-128v-64h-128v64c-35.344 0-64 28.688-64 64v704c0 35.376 28.656 64 64 64h896c35.344 0 64-28.624 64-64v-704c0-35.312-28.656-64-64-64z m-512-64h128v64h-128v-64z m448 768h-768v-576h768v576z m-384-128c106.032 0 192-85.938 192-192s-85.968-192-192-192-192 85.938-192 192 85.968 192 192 192z m0-256c35.344 0 64 28.624 64 64s-28.656 64-64 64-64-28.624-64-64 28.656-64 64-64z" /> </ svg >

So we can apply css styles to svg > path {} .

or

< svg version = "1.1" id = "Layer_1" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink = "http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x = "0px" y = "0px" viewBox = "0 0 250 250" style = "enable-background:new 0 0 250 250;" xml:space = "preserve" > < style type = "text/css" > .st0 { fill : #DD0031 ;} .st1 { fill : #C3002F ;} .text { fill : #FFFFFF ;} </ style > < g > < polygon class = "st0" points = "125,30 125,30 125,30 31.9,63.2 46.1,186.3 125,230 125,230 125,230 203.9,186.3 218.1,63.2 " /> < polygon class = "st1" points = "125,30 125,52.2 125,52.1 125,153.4 125,153.4 125,230 125,230 203.9,186.3 218.1,63.2 125,30 " /> < path class = "text" d = "M125,52.1L66.8,182.6h0h21.7h0l11.7-29.2h49.4l11.7,29.2h0h21.7h0L125,52.1L125,52.1L125,52.1L125,52.1 L125,52.1z M142,135.4H108l17-40.9L142,135.4z" /> </ g > </ svg >

So we can apply css animations to svg > .text , for example:

@ keyframes rotate { from { transform : rotateY (0deg); } to { transform : rotateY (-180deg); } } svg > .text { animation : 3s infinite rotate; transform-origin : center; }

