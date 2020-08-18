🔬 Nano implementation of TOML using Markty. 10x faster, 10x smaller :)
npm install markty-toml
var toml = require('markty-toml')
// or using ES6:
import toml from 'markty-toml'
const someTOML = `
key = "value"
[deeply.nested.key]
secret = "Shhhhh"
`
console.log( toml(someTOML) )
// > prints:
// {
// "key" : "value",
// "deeply": {
// "nested": {
// "key": {
// "secret" : "Shhhhh"
// }
// }
// }
// }
To get the
umd version:
@ like
@0.1.1.
https://unpkg.com/markty-toml@0.1.1/dist/martytoml.umd.js
Then just import it normally :
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/markty-toml@0.1.1/dist/martytoml.umd.js"></script>
Then the exported name is
marktytoml(), so you can just:
<script>
var someTOML = 'key = "value"\n[deeply.nested.key]\nsecret = "Shhhhh"';
console.log( marktytoml(someTOML) )
</script>
🔬 Ridiculously SMALL:: 100 LOC, 1kb gzipped
⚡ Blazing fast ⚡ see benchmarks
Use any of colon or equal sign:
key : value works the same as
key = value
Single-line comments:
# this = comment
Single-line text withOUT double-quotes:
key = single line without double-quotes allowed
String literals:
winpath = '''C:\\Users\\nodejs\\templates'''
Multi-line text with double-quotes:
key = "Multilined paragraphs with line breaks like this \n\n\n should be enclosed with double-quotes"
Basic native data types (should not be enclosed by double-quotes):
hello world
1,
2,
3...
3.14
true,
false
+27,
-23
+inf,
inf,
-inf
0xDEADBEEF
0o01234567,
0o755
0b11010110
1979-05-27T00:32:00-07:00,
1979-05-27
Complex objects objects as value:
stuff = ["one", "two", "three"]
stuff = [[1,2], ["a","b"]]
stuff = {"key" : "value"}
Tables:
[sub.sub]
key = value
Array of tables:
[[sub.sub]]
key = value1
[[sub.sub]]
key = value2
Spaced keys when surrounded by double quotes like
"spaced key here" = value
string = hello I do NOT need double quotes
array = ["I", "still", "need", "double-quotes", "except for", 1, true, 3.14, ":)"]
other : hey look ! I can have a colon instead of an equal sign
sentence = "this is a long sentence
with line breaks
one here
and another here
so I need double quotes"
This will correctly parse to :
{
"string" : "hello I do NOT need double quotes",
"array" : ["I", "still", "need", "double-quotes", "except for", 1, true, 3.14, ":)"],
"other" : "hey look ! I can have a colon instead of an equal sign",
"sentence": "this is a long sentence\nwith line breaks\none here\nand another here\nso I need double quotes"
}
: as key/value separator is not allowed in TOML v0.5 (only
= supported)
" is not allowed in TOML v0.5 (strings must be enclosed by
")
markty-TOML considers any TOML source like a database log:
|Test
|Observations
|markty-TOML
|node-toml
|gzipped size
|1.086 b
|9.000 b
|v0.5 compliant ?
|✖️
|✔️
|Parsing tests:
|simple_kv
|link to bench
|148,008 ops/s
|15,991 ops/s
|simple_block
|link to bench
|140.563 ops/s
|13.311 ops/s
|classic_config
|link to bench
|19.358 ops/s
|395 ops/s