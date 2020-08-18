openbase logo
Readme

npm npm bundle size

🔬 Nano implementation of TOML using Markty. 10x faster, 10x smaller :)

Demo

👀 Try the live converter here 👀

Quick start

For Node

npm install markty-toml

var toml = require('markty-toml')
// or using ES6:
import toml from 'markty-toml'

const someTOML = `
key = "value"

[deeply.nested.key]
secret = "Shhhhh"
`

console.log( toml(someTOML) )

// > prints:
// {
//     "key" : "value",
//     "deeply": {
//         "nested": {
//             "key": {
//                 "secret" : "Shhhhh"
//             }
//         }
//     }
// }

In-Browser

Find latest version here.

To get the umd version:

  1. Observe the URL here and see the latest version used after @ like @0.1.1.
  2. Just modify the URL to get something like this: https://unpkg.com/markty-toml@0.1.1/dist/martytoml.umd.js

Then just import it normally :

<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/markty-toml@0.1.1/dist/martytoml.umd.js"></script>

Then the exported name is marktytoml(), so you can just:

<script>
var someTOML = 'key = "value"\n[deeply.nested.key]\nsecret = "Shhhhh"';
console.log( marktytoml(someTOML) )
</script>

// > prints:
// {
//     "key" : "value",
//     "deeply": {
//         "nested": {
//             "key": {
//                 "secret" : "Shhhhh"
//             }
//         }
//     }
// }

FEATURES

  • 🔬 Ridiculously SMALL:: 100 LOC, 1kb gzipped

  • ⚡ Blazing fast ⚡ see benchmarks

  • Use any of colon or equal sign: key : value works the same as key = value

  • Single-line comments: # this = comment

  • Single-line text withOUT double-quotes: key = single line without double-quotes allowed

  • String literals: winpath = '''C:\\Users\\nodejs\\templates'''

  • Multi-line text with double-quotes: key = "Multilined paragraphs with line breaks like this \n\n\n should be enclosed with double-quotes"

  • Basic native data types (should not be enclosed by double-quotes):

    • strings like hello world
    • integers like 1, 2, 3...
    • float like 3.14
    • boolean like true, false
    • signed numbers like +27, -23
    • infinity like +inf, inf, -inf
    • hexadecimals like 0xDEADBEEF
    • octals like 0o01234567, 0o755
    • binaries like 0b11010110
    • dates like 1979-05-27T00:32:00-07:00, 1979-05-27

  • Complex objects objects as value:

    • array of values like stuff = ["one", "two", "three"]
    • array of arrays like stuff = [[1,2], ["a","b"]]
    • inline tables like stuff = {"key" : "value"}

  • Tables:

    [sub.sub]
key = value

  • Array of tables:

    [[sub.sub]]
key = value1

[[sub.sub]]
key = value2

  • Spaced keys when surrounded by double quotes like "spaced key here" = value

Example

string = hello I do NOT need double quotes

array = ["I", "still", "need", "double-quotes", "except for", 1, true, 3.14, ":)"]

other : hey look ! I can have a colon instead of an equal sign

sentence = "this is a long sentence
with line breaks
one here
and another here
so I need double quotes"

This will correctly parse to :

{
    "string" : "hello I do NOT need double quotes",
    "array" : ["I", "still", "need", "double-quotes", "except for", 1, true, 3.14, ":)"],
    "other" : "hey look ! I can have a colon instead of an equal sign",
    "sentence": "this is a long sentence\nwith line breaks\none here\nand another here\nso I need double quotes"
}

When should you use marktyTOML over other libs (or when you should NOT)

  • 👶 Even though a lot of tests have been implemented, I will be slow to patch issues if any... so check if your use case match the tests before anything.
  • Not TOML v0.5 compliant and not meant to be. For instance, here are UNsupported specs:
    • There is no errors mechanism to print from.
    • Handling colons : as key/value separator is not allowed in TOML v0.5 (only = supported)
    • Handling strings without " is not allowed in TOML v0.5 (strings must be enclosed by ")
  • markty-TOML considers any TOML source like a database log:
    • when two identical nodes are set, the last one REPLACES the first: TOML sources are treated like a list of updates which AFTER PARSING returns a final state. This clearly goes against official TOML specs which aims to parse a given source as a final database state: thus two identical nodes would throw an error for the whole source.

Benchmarks

TestObservationsmarkty-TOMLnode-toml
gzipped size1.086 b9.000 b
v0.5 compliant ?✖️✔️
Parsing tests:
simple_kvlink to bench148,008 ops/s15,991 ops/s
simple_blocklink to bench140.563 ops/s13.311 ops/s
classic_configlink to bench19.358 ops/s395 ops/s

