🔬 Nano implementation of TOML using Markty. 10x faster, 10x smaller :)

Quick start

For Node

npm install markty-toml

var toml = require ( 'markty-toml' ) import toml from 'markty-toml' const someTOML = ` key = "value" [deeply.nested.key] secret = "Shhhhh" ` console .log( toml(someTOML) )

To get the umd version:

Observe the URL here and see the latest version used after @ like @0.1.1 . Just modify the URL to get something like this: https://unpkg.com/markty-toml@0.1.1/dist/martytoml.umd.js

Then just import it normally :

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://unpkg.com/markty-toml@0.1.1/dist/martytoml.umd.js" > </ script >

Then the exported name is marktytoml() , so you can just:

<script> var someTOML = 'key = "value"

[deeply.nested.key]

secret = "Shhhhh"' ; console .log( marktytoml(someTOML) ) < /script> / / > prints: / / { / / "key" : "value", / / "deeply": { / / "nested": { / / "key": { / / "secret" : "Shhhhh" / / } / / } / / } / / }

FEATURES

🔬 Ridiculously SMALL: : 100 LOC, 1kb gzipped

⚡ Blazing fast ⚡ see benchmarks

Use any of colon or equal sign: key : value works the same as key = value

Single-line comments: # this = comment

Single-line text withOUT double-quotes: key = single line without double-quotes allowed

String literals: winpath = '''C:\\Users\

odejs\\templates'''

Multi-line text with double-quotes: key = "Multilined paragraphs with line breaks like this





should be enclosed with double-quotes"

Basic native data types (should not be enclosed by double-quotes): strings like hello world integers like 1 , 2 , 3 ... float like 3.14 boolean like true , false signed numbers like +27 , -23 infinity like +inf , inf , -inf hexadecimals like 0xDEADBEEF octals like 0o01234567 , 0o755 binaries like 0b11010110 dates like 1979-05-27T00:32:00-07:00 , 1979-05-27

Complex objects objects as value: array of values like stuff = ["one", "two", "three"] array of arrays like stuff = [[1,2], ["a","b"]] inline tables like stuff = {"key" : "value"}

Tables: [sub.sub] key = value

Array of tables: [[sub.sub]] key = value1 [[sub.sub]] key = value2

Spaced keys when surrounded by double quotes like "spaced key here" = value

Example

string = hello I do NOT need double quotes array = [ "I" , "still" , "need" , "double-quotes" , "except for" , 1, true, 3.14, ":)" ] other : hey look ! I can have a colon instead of an equal sign sentence = "this is a long sentence with line breaks one here and another here so I need double quotes"

This will correctly parse to :

{ "string" : "hello I do NOT need double quotes" , "array" : [ "I" , "still" , "need" , "double-quotes" , "except for" , 1 , true , 3.14 , ":)" ], "other" : "hey look ! I can have a colon instead of an equal sign" , "sentence" : "this is a long sentence

with line breaks

one here

and another here

so I need double quotes" }

When should you use marktyTOML over other libs (or when you should NOT)

👶 Even though a lot of tests have been implemented, I will be slow to patch issues if any... so check if your use case match the tests before anything.

Not TOML v0.5 compliant and not meant to be . For instance, here are UNsupported specs: There is no errors mechanism to print from. Handling colons : as key/value separator is not allowed in TOML v0.5 (only = supported) Handling strings without " is not allowed in TOML v0.5 (strings must be enclosed by " )

. For instance, here are UNsupported specs: markty-TOML considers any TOML source like a database log : when two identical nodes are set, the last one REPLACES the first: TOML sources are treated like a list of updates which AFTER PARSING returns a final state. This clearly goes against official TOML specs which aims to parse a given source as a final database state : thus two identical nodes would throw an error for the whole source.

considers any TOML source like a :

Benchmarks