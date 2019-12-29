🏁 serve markdown as html (GitHub style), index directories, and live-reload as you edit
Supporting: MathJax, Chinese Characters, Table of Contents, Tables, Heading Anchors
# NPM
$ npm i -g markserv
# Yarn
$ yarn global add markserv
To start Markserv from the CLI
# Open closest README.md
$ readme
# Open file
$ markserv README.md
# Open a directory
$ markserv node_modules
Start Markserv and open a file or directory.
# File
$ markserv ./path/to/file.md
# Directory
$ markserv ./
Start Markserv and open the closest README.md file in the browser:
$ readme
To see real-time updates as you save your markdown files, you will need to install the LiveReload plugin for your browser:
With the Live Reload plugin installed and turned on, you should see the page reloading as you save your Markdown file.
You can link to an external Markdown file in the same way that you use GitHub Wiki links. You can use the example code here to see how external links work.
Example code:
[Skateboarding Dog!](tests/Linked-Markdown-Example.md)
Example link:
Markserv allows you to include nested content. Templates are fetched and rendered when you request them in your browser. The
maxDepth of includes is set to
10.
If you would like to look at an example, you can look in the tests/templates directory of this repo.
To see the server output of this templating example:
$ git clone@github.com/f1lt3r/markserv.git
$ cd markserv
$ markserv tests/templates/index.html
Note: Any markdown files that you include will be transformed to HTML.
Where
foo/bar/baz/qux.md equals:
## Qux
And Markserv renders the following content:
# Include Markdown
{markdown: foo/bar/baz/qux.md}
The server response will be:
<h1>Include Markdown</h1>
<h2>Foo Bar</h2>
Where
foo/bar/baz/qux.html equals:
<h2>Qux</h2>
And Markserv renders the following content:
# Include Markdown
{html: foo/bar/baz/qux.html}
The server response will be:
<h1>Include Markdown</h1>
<h2>Qux</h2>
Note: Any LESS files that you include will be transformed to CSS.
Where
foo/bar/baz/qux.css equals:
@link-color: green;
a {color: @link-color}
And Markserv renders the following content:
<style>{less: foo/bar/baz/qux.css}</style>
The server response will be:
<style>
a {
color: #008000;
}
</style>
To list the options/flags for the markserv CLI tool:
$ markserv --help
You can change the HTTP Port like this:
markserv -p 80
In some cases
localhost might be the address on which the server is listening, in which case it is hard to make the site available to external networks even with the right IP. Use the following as an example to make sure the server is accessible from external networks:
markserv -p 8642 -a 0.0.0.0
Above example runs the server on port
8642 and it can be accessed from external networks using public IP of the machine on which the server is running. If you want the server to keep running in a seperate thread even when you log out, use this:
nohup markserv -p 8642 -a 0.0.0.0 &
This will make the server instance persistent and will be available to access even when you log out or even when your ssh session closes (in case you are accessing a remote machine through ssh to set up
markserv server)
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Alistair MacDonald
💻
|
陳瀛洲
💻
|
Kefei Lu
💻
|
Zhenfei You
💻
|
Andrew
💻
|
Daniel Perez
💻
|
Sushruth Shastry
💻
|
Patryk Rzucidło
💻
|
EstebanMarin
💻
|
Matthew Reishus
📖
|
Daniel Wennberg
💻
|
Pete Hodgson
💻
|
Deleted user
📖
|
Liam Dawson
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!