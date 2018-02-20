openbase logo
Readme

Marko Widgets

Build Status Gitter NPM Downloads

Marko Logo

Marko Widgets extends the Marko templating engine to provide a simple and efficient mechanism for binding behavior to UI components rendered on either the server or in the browser. Learn more at http://v3.markojs.com/docs/marko-widgets/.

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.md

Discuss

Chat channel: ![Gitter](https://badges.gitter.im/Join Chat.svg)

Questions or comments can also be posted on the Marko Widgets Github issues page.

Maintainers

Contribute

Pull Requests welcome. Please submit Github issues for any feature enhancements, bugs or documentation problems.

License

Apache License v2.0

