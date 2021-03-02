marko-starter is a project for building and running
Marko.js applications. It provides a
toolset that includes a build pipeline and a generic HTTP server with routing
that makes building Marko applications easy! If you're looking to build a
project from scratch quickly, check out
marko-devtools, which includes a
command for creating Marko projects with
marko-starter!
Requires Node 6+
To get started,
marko-starter may be installed locally to your project or
globally:
npm install marko-starter --save
Or installed globally:
npm install marko-starter -g
Adding a page to your application simply requires adding a new directory under
the
routes/ directory. Inside this directory, you can put either an
index.marko template and/or a
route.js file that exports a
handler method.
Given a directory structure like this:
⤷ routes/
⤷ my-page/
⤷ index.marko
Hitting
/my-page will render
index.marko.
By default, the route for a page is determined by the page's directory name,
but you can also define a custom route for your page. This route can include
custom express-style url parameters. You do this by exporting a
path from a
route.js file in your page's directory:
exports.path = '/people/:name';
If using an
index.marko template for the route, the
input will contain the
following properties:
|Property
|Type
|Description
|Example
path
String
|The path from the request
"/people/frank"
params
Object
|An object that contains
String properties populated from the path placeholders
{name: "frank"}
query
Object
|An object that contains
String query parameters properties from the query string
{age: "27"}
metadata
Object
|The route metadata
{secure: false}
Given a route:
/people/:name
And a template:
<ul>
<li>${input.params.name}</li>
<li>${input.query.age}</li>
</ul>
When you hit the following url:
/people/frank?age=27
The rendered output would be:
<ul>
<li>frank</li>
<li>27</li>
</ul>
Routes may also be added to the
projectConfig:
my-project/project.js
const template = require('./template.marko');
module.exports = require('marko-starter').projectConfig({
...
routes: [
{
path: '/foo/:name',
handler(input, out) {
const name = input.params.name;
template.render({ name }, out);
}
}
]
});
If you need more control over the data passed to the template or don't even want
to render a template, you can define a custom
handler function in your
route.js file:
const template = require('./index.marko');
exports.path = '/people/:name';
exports.handler = (input, out) => {
const name = input.params.name;
template.render({ name }, out);
};
To add a component, simply create a new directory under the
components/
directory. The directory name will be used as the component name. Inside the
directory you should put an
index.marko file.
⤷ components/
⤷ my-component/
⤷ index.marko
Given the above structure, you will be able to use
<my-component> in any other
component template or page template.
Adding client-side behavior to a component is as simple as defining methods in
your
index.marko in a
class tag and exporting them within the template, or
defining a
component.js file next to your
index.marko file that exports the
methods.
index.marko
class {
onInput(input) {
this.state = {
count: input.count
}
this.initialCount = input.count
}
incrementCount() {
this.state.count++
}
resetCount() {
this.state.count = this.initialCount
}
}
<div>${state.count}</div>
<button on-click('incrementCount')>+</button>
<button on-click('resetCount')>reset</button>
index.marko
<div>${state.count}</div>
<button on-click('incrementCount')>+</button>
<button on-click('resetCount')>reset</button>
component.js
module.exports = {
onInput(input) {
this.state = {
count: input.count
}
this.initialCount = input.count
},
incrementCount() {
this.state.count++
},
resetCount() {
this.state.count = this.initialCount
}
};
To add styles to your components, either add a top-level
<style> tag in your
index.marko file or define a
style.css file next to your
index.marko file.
You can also create a
components directory under another component and those
components will only be available to the parent component.
Given a directory structure like this:
⤷ components/
⤷ my-component/
⤷ components/
⤷ my-subcomponent/
⤷ index.marko
⤷ index.marko
You will only be able to use
my-subcomponent from the
my-component/index.marko template or other subcomponents defined under
my-component/components.
Generating a static site is simple:
The build tool will hit all your page routes and generate the resulting html
files and assets in a
build directory at your project root. You can then take
this build directory and host it on any provider that provides static hosting.
If you have routes that have custom parameters, the build tool needs to know
which parameters can be passed. You can export a
params array from the
route.js file for a page.
exports.path = '/people/:name';
exports.params = [
{ name:'reyna' },
{ name:'dakota' },
{ name:'jordan' },
];
params may be programmatically generated and may also be a
Promise.
marko-starter configuration options, including the
lasso build config can be overriden by
creating a
project.js file in the route of the project. For example:
const isProduction = process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production';
module.exports = require('marko-starter').projectConfig({
routePathPrefix: '/',
lassoConfig: {
bundlingEnabled: isProduction,
fingerprintsEnabled: isProduction,
require: {
// ...
},
minifyJS: false,
plugins: [
'lasso-marko'
]
}
});
marko-starter also provides useful hooks for executing code before and after
running a build or starting the server:
beforeBuild: Runs before the build runs
beforeStartServer: Runs before the server is started
afterBuild: Runs after the build is complete
afterServerStarted: Runs after the server has successfully started
Hooks can be registered by providing the hook as a property
calling
projectConfig, and may return a
Promise:
module.exports = require('marko-starter').projectConfig({
...
beforeBuild() {
console.log('Executing before the build starts!');
return Promise.resolve();
}
...
});
You can easily serve the directory that contains the statically built version
of your application with
marko-starter.
marko-starter serve-static
Now you can navigate to localhost:8080 to view the application!
marko-starter uses http-server
to serve static files. You can pass command line arguments that
http-server supports:
marko-starter serve-static -p 9001 # Serve on port 9001
External project plugins can be installed into
marko-starter. The
projectConfig can take a
plugins option with an array of plugins. A
plugins can be a string representing an installed node module or a plugin
object:
my-project/project.js
module.exports = require('marko-starter').projectConfig({
plugins: ['marko-starter-babel']
});
Simply add a
static-repo entry to your
package.json which is a git url.
When running
npm run build, a new commit will be created and pushed to the
remote repository.
{
...
"static-repo": "git@github.com:user/repo.git#branch"
}
If you're publishing a project site at a subdirectory, you'll also want to set
a
baseurl entry which will be prepended to any root-relative urls.
{
...
"static-repo": "git@github.com:user/repo.git#branch",
"baseurl": "/repo"
}
For an example of a project that is using
marko-starter check out
markojs-website