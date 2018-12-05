openbase logo
marko-prettyprint

by marko-js-archive
2.0.0 (see all)

Prettyprint Marko template files in the syntax of your choice

Downloads/wk

67

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

8

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
This module has been moved into Marko CLI: https://github.com/marko-js/cli/tree/master/packages/prettyprint

DEPRECATED

Please use marko-cli instead.

