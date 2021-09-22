Commands

Command Description Version create ✨ Create a Marko application from an example project serve 🚀 Serve a Marko application or individual component for local development build 📦 Build an optimized Marko application (the production-ready counterpart to serve ) migrate 🧹 Update Marko components to remove usage of deprecated apis prettyprint 💅 Reformat Marko source files for consistency and beauty test ✅ Test marko components in both node and browsers

Each command is distrubuted as a separate npm package ( @marko/<command> ). You can execute individual commands using npx @marko/<command> (e.g. npx @marko/create ). We recommend installing most commands locally and using marko-<command> in your package.json scripts .

Contributing

This repo provides a consistent build, test, & development environment for all of Marko's CLI commands.

test Run the tests for all packages

publish Runs build and begins publishing any changed packages

build Runs babel on the src folder for every package (runs on publish)

format Formats the files in the repo (runs on precommit)

lint Lints the files in the repo (runs on precommit)

Code of Conduct

This project adheres to the eBay Code of Conduct. By participating in this project you agree to abide by its terms.