marko
●
by marko-js
●
5.17.5
●
Claim This Page
A declarative, HTML-based language that makes building web apps fun
●
Popularity
Downloads/wk
5.7K
GitHub Stars
11K
Maintenance
Last Commit
13d
ago
Contributors
138
Package
Dependencies
13
License
MIT
Type Definitions
DefinitelyTyped
Tree-Shakeable
No
?
Categories
Node.js HTML Templating Engine
Reviews
Average Rating
5.0
/5
5
Readme
packages/marko/README.md
Great Documentation
0
Easy to Use
0
Performant
0
Highly Customizable
0
Bleeding Edge
0
Responsive Maintainers
0
Poor Documentation
0
Hard to Use
0
Slow
0
Buggy
0
Abandoned
0
Unwelcoming Community
0
100
Miguel Rivera
●
Remote
●
38 Ratings
●
0 Reviews
●
I am just a guy who want to make a dent in the universe with lines of code.
3 months ago
Dashon 'DJ' Hawkins
●
Phoenix, Arizona
●
486 Ratings
●
0 Reviews
●
Full-stack Javascript/Node.js developer, architect, & engineer in junior/mid role & CEO @GhettoGeek LLC; boutique, full-service digital agency downtown Phx, AZ.
1 year ago
Gihan S
●
Sri Lanka
●
3 Ratings
●
0 Reviews
●
Simple, Clear, and Testable
December 1, 2020
Abdellah Ramadan
●
4 Ratings
●
0 Reviews
●
Programming is my passion and I am concern in mastering the fundamentals and making myself moving. Programming in any language is easy when the basics is solid.
November 18, 2020
matias sal
●
3 Ratings
●
0 Reviews
●
November 4, 2020
Alternatives
handlebars
Minimal templating on steroids.
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
11M
User Rating
4.1
/ 5
40
Top Feedback
13
Great Documentation
11
Easy to Use
9
Performant
eta
Embedded JS template engine for Node, Deno, and the browser. Lighweight, fast, and pluggable. Written in TypeScript
GitHub Stars
469
Weekly Downloads
148K
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
ejs
ejs
Embedded JavaScript templates -- http://ejs.co
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
11M
User Rating
4.2
/ 5
19
Top Feedback
14
Easy to Use
12
Great Documentation
7
Performant
mus
mustache
Minimal templating with {{mustaches}} in JavaScript
GitHub Stars
15K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
23
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
1
Hard to Use
jade
Pug – robust, elegant, feature rich template engine for Node.js
GitHub Stars
21K
Weekly Downloads
433K
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 11 Alternatives
Tutorials
yarnpkg.com
Fast, reliable, and secure dependency management.
markojs.com
Getting started | Marko
Marko is a friendly (and fast!) UI library that makes building web apps fun.
codesandbox.io
marko examples - CodeSandbox
Learn how to use marko by viewing and forking marko example apps on CodeSandbox
www.geeksforgeeks.org
1 year ago
Template Rendering via Marko.js in Node.js - GeeksforGeeks
A computer science portal for geeks. It contains well written, well thought and well explained computer science and programming articles, quizzes and practice/competitive programming/company interview Questions.
www.npmtrends.com
marko | npm trends
Compare npm package download statistics over time: marko