marko

by marko-js
5.17.5 (see all)

A declarative, HTML-based language that makes building web apps fun

Overview

Downloads/wk

5.7K

GitHub Stars

11K

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

138

Package

Dependencies

13

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js HTML Templating Engine

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/55
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

packages/marko/README.md

100
Miguel Rivera
38 Ratings
3 months ago
I am just a guy who want to make a dent in the universe with lines of code.
3 months ago
Dashon 'DJ' Hawkins
486 Ratings
1 year ago
Full-stack Javascript/Node.js developer, architect, & engineer in junior/mid role & CEO @GhettoGeek LLC; boutique, full-service digital agency downtown Phx, AZ.
1 year ago
Gihan SSri Lanka3 Ratings0 Reviews
Simple, Clear, and Testable
December 1, 2020
Abdellah Ramadan
4 Ratings
November 18, 2020
Programming is my passion and I am concern in mastering the fundamentals and making myself moving. Programming in any language is easy when the basics is solid.
November 18, 2020
matias sal
3 Ratings
November 4, 2020
November 4, 2020

Alternatives

handlebarsMinimal templating on steroids.
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
11M
User Rating
4.1/ 5
40
Top Feedback
13Great Documentation
11Easy to Use
9Performant
etaEmbedded JS template engine for Node, Deno, and the browser. Lighweight, fast, and pluggable. Written in TypeScript
GitHub Stars
469
Weekly Downloads
148K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
ejs
ejsEmbedded JavaScript templates -- http://ejs.co
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
11M
User Rating
4.2/ 5
19
Top Feedback
14Easy to Use
12Great Documentation
7Performant
mus
mustacheMinimal templating with {{mustaches}} in JavaScript
GitHub Stars
15K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.5/ 5
23
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use
jadePug – robust, elegant, feature rich template engine for Node.js
GitHub Stars
21K
Weekly Downloads
433K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
