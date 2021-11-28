markmap

Visualize your Markdown as mindmaps.

This project is heavily inspired by dundalek's markmap.

Packages

markmap-lib Transform Markdown to data used by markmap.

markmap-view Render markmap in browser.

markmap-cli Use markmap in command-line.

Usage

Transform

Transform Markdown to markmap data:

import { Transformer } from 'markmap-lib' ; const transformer = new Transformer(); const { root, features } = transformer.transform(markdown); const { styles, scripts } = transformer.getUsedAssets(features); const { styles, scripts } = transformer.getAssets();

Now we are ready for rendering a markmap in browser.

Render

Create an SVG element with explicit width and height:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/d3@6" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/markmap-view" > </ script > < svg id = "markmap" style = "width: 800px; height: 800px" > </ svg >

Render a markmap to the SVG element: