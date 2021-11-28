openbase logo
markmap-cli

by Gerald
0.5.4 (see all)

Visualize your Markdown as mindmaps with Markmap.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

108

GitHub Stars

3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

markmap

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/gera2ld/markmap

Visualize your Markdown as mindmaps.

This project is heavily inspired by dundalek's markmap.

👉 Try it out.

👉 Read the documentation for more detail.

Packages

Markmap is also available in:

Usage

Transform

Transform Markdown to markmap data:

import { Transformer } from 'markmap-lib';

const transformer = new Transformer();

// 1. transform markdown
const { root, features } = transformer.transform(markdown);

// 2. get assets
// either get assets required by used features
const { styles, scripts } = transformer.getUsedAssets(features);
// or get all possible assets that could be used later
const { styles, scripts } = transformer.getAssets();

Now we are ready for rendering a markmap in browser.

Render

Create an SVG element with explicit width and height:

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/d3@6"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/markmap-view"></script>

<svg id="markmap" style="width: 800px; height: 800px"></svg>

Render a markmap to the SVG element:

// We got { root } data from transforming, and possible extraneous assets { styles, scripts }.

const { Markmap, loadCSS, loadJS } = window.markmap;

// 1. load assets
if (styles) loadCSS(styles);
if (scripts) loadJS(scripts, { getMarkmap: () => window.markmap });

// 2. create markmap

Markmap.create('#markmap', null, root);

// or pass an SVG element directly
const svgEl = document.querySelector('#markmap');
Markmap.create(svgEl, null, data);

