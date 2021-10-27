MarkLogic Node.js Client API

The MarkLogic Node.js Client API provides access to the MarkLogic database from Node.js applications.

Features

Writing, reading, patching, and deleting documents in JSON, XML, text, or binary formats

Querying over documents including parsing string queries, extracting properties, and calculating facets

Projecting tuples (like table rows) out of documents

Single transactions and multi-statement transactions for database changes

Writing, reading, and deleting graphs and executing SPARQL queries over graphs

Extending the built-in services or evaluating or invoking your own JavaScript or XQuery on the server

Basic, digest, certificate, Kerberos, and SAML authentication

Import libraries as JavaScript mjs modules

Data Services First - MarkLogic's support for microservices

Optic query DSL, document matching, relevance, multiple groups

Generate query based views, redaction on rows

Getting Started

You can install the marklogic package as a dependency for your Node.js project using npm:

npm install marklogic --save

With the marklogic package installed, the following inserts two documents in a collection into the Documents database using MarkLogic's built-in REST server at port 8000:

var marklogic = require ( 'marklogic' ); var db = marklogic.createDatabaseClient({ host : 'localhost' , port : '8000' , database : 'Documents' , user : 'admin' , password : 'admin' , authType : 'DIGEST' }); db.createCollection( '/books' , { author : 'Beryl Markham' , ...}, { author : 'WG Sebald' , ...} ) .result( function ( response ) { console .log( JSON .stringify(response, null , 2 )); }, function ( error ) { console .log( JSON .stringify(error, null , 2 )); });

Resources

Code Examples

The Node.js Client API ships with code examples to supplement the examples in the online resources. To run the examples, follow the instructions here:

examples/ 1 readme .txt

Generating Documentation Locally

After installing the project dependencies (including the gulp build system), you can build the reference documentation locally from the root directory of the marklogic package:

npm run doc

The documentation is generated in a doc subdirectory. The documentation can also be accessed online here.

Running Tests

To set up the database and REST server for tests, execute the following command from the root directory for the marklogic package:

npm run test :setup

After setup, you can run tests for the Node.js Client API with the following command:

npm test

To tear down the test database and REST server, execute the following:

npm run test :teardown

Support

The MarkLogic Node.js Client API is maintained by MarkLogic Engineering. It is designed for use in production applications with MarkLogic Server. Everyone is encouraged to file bug reports, feature requests, and pull requests through GitHub. This input is critical and will be carefully considered, but we can’t promise a specific resolution or timeframe for any request. In addition, MarkLogic provides technical support for release tags of the Node.js Client API to licensed customers under the terms outlined in the Support Handbook. For more information or to sign up for support, visit help.marklogic.com.