marklib

A simple and fast zero-dependencies-library to transform text-selections into serializable markings.

Install

marklib can be installed with npm or bower .

npm install --save-dev marklib

bower install marklib --save

Usage

Render by selection

var selection = document .getSelection(); var renderer = new Marklib.Rendering( document , options, context) renderer.setId( 'myRenderId' ) var result = renderer.renderWithRange(selection.getRangeAt( 0 ));

Important: After a Rendering has been used to render a selection/serialized result, it can't be used to render something again. You need to create a new Instance of Rendering .

Options

You can pass options to each rendering instance, the following shows the default options

var renderer = new Marklib.Rendering( document , { hoverClass : 'marklib--hover' , treeClass : 'marklib--tree' , className : [ 'marking' ] });

Events

Marklib triggers events that can be listened to with instance.on('event-name') . Events are build with wolfy87-eventemitter (https://github.com/Olical/EventEmitter). The following Events are available:

Before you can actually receive events, you need to register the event handler with registerEvents (use import { registerEvents } from 'marklib/src/main/RenderingEvents'; on your application bootstrap code.)

Event-Name Description Arguments click triggered when clicked on a marking. (originalEvent, instanceHierarchy) hover-enter triggered when a pointer-device starts hovering over a marking (originalEvent, instanceHierarchy) hover-leave triggered when a pointer-device leaves a marking (originalEvent, instanceHierarchy)

Additionally, marklib will add hover classes to the current hovered marking.

Constructor Arguments

1) HTMLDocument document -> the document instance used

document -> the document instance used 2) Object [options], optional -> an object containing setting for marklib (see Options)

[options], optional -> an object containing setting for marklib (see Options) 3) HTMLElement [context], optional -> the context used to serialize / deserialize the rendering, if not given the document instance.

Render by serialized result

A Serialized results consist of 2 strings (start end end) in the following form

'body>section;0;1' ` -▲

▲ The first part defines a css-selector (queryable with document.querySelector).

▲ The second part defines the text-node inside the given selector

▲ The third part defines the string-offset inside this text-node

Example

var result = { startContainerPath : 'body>section;0' , endContainerPath : 'body>section;1' , startOffset : 2 , endOffset : 5 } var rendering = new Marklib.Rendering( document ); rendering.renderWithResult(result);

Annotations

Collaboration tools

Inline-Commenting (I actually started a project that will do something like this: https://github.com/BowlingX/commentp)

Develop

npm run develop or npm run tdd (to start karma in watch mode)

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2015 David Heidrich

Any contribution is welcome, just issue a pull-request or bug/feature if you found something :)