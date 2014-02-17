A markdown parser and compiler. Forked from marked for impatience.
UPDATE: marked has merged renderer feature, markit will be my own markdown parser for new features.
Install with npm:
$ npm install markit --save
Install with component(1):
$ component install lepture/markit
Minimal usage:
var marked = require('markit');
console.log(marked('I am using __markdown__.'));
// Outputs: <p>I am using <strong>markdown</strong>.</p>
Example setting options with default values:
var marked = require('marked');
marked.setOptions({
renderer: new marked.Renderer(),
gfm: true,
tables: true,
breaks: false,
pedantic: false,
sanitize: true,
smartLists: true,
smartypants: false
});
console.log(marked('I am using __markdown__.'));
Type:
string
String of markdown source to be compiled.
Type:
object
Hash of options. Can also be set using the
marked.setOptions method as seen
above.
Type:
function
Function called when the
markdownString has been fully parsed when using
async highlighting. If the
options argument is omitted, this can be used as
the second argument.
Type:
function
A function to highlight code blocks. The first example below uses async highlighting with [node-pygmentize-bundled][pygmentize], and the second is a synchronous example using [highlight.js][highlight]:
var marked = require('marked');
var markdownString = '```js\n console.log("hello"); \n```';
// Async highlighting with pygmentize-bundled
marked.setOptions({
highlight: function (code, lang, callback) {
require('pygmentize-bundled')({ lang: lang, format: 'html' }, code, function (err, result) {
callback(err, result.toString());
});
}
});
// Using async version of marked
marked(markdownString, function (err, content) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log(content);
});
// Synchronous highlighting with highlight.js
marked.setOptions({
highlight: function (code) {
return require('highlight.js').highlightAuto(code).value;
}
});
console.log(marked(markdownString));
code
Type:
string
The section of code to pass to the highlighter.
lang
Type:
string
The programming language specified in the code block.
callback
Type:
function
The callback function to call when using an async highlighter.
Type:
object
Default:
new Renderer()
An object containing functions to render tokens to HTML.
The renderer option allows you to render tokens in a custom manor. Here is an example of overriding the default heading token rendering by adding an embedded anchor tag like on GitHub:
var marked = require('marked');
var renderer = new marked.Renderer();
renderer.heading = function (text, level) {
var escapedText = text.toLowerCase().replace(/[^\w]+/g, '-');
return '<h' + level + '><a name="' +
escapedText +
'" class="anchor" href="#' +
escapedText +
'"><span class="header-link"></span></a>' +
text + '</h' + level + '>';
},
console.log(marked('# heading+', { renderer: renderer }));
This code will output the following HTML:
<h1>
<a name="heading-" class="anchor" href="#heading-">
<span class="header-link"></span>
</a>
heading+
</h1>
flags has the following properties:
{
header: true || false,
align: 'center' || 'left' || 'right'
}
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Enable [GitHub flavored markdown][gfm].
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Enable GFM [tables][tables].
This option requires the
gfm option to be true.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Enable GFM [line breaks][breaks].
This option requires the
gfm option to be true.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Conform to obscure parts of
markdown.pl as much as possible. Don't fix any of
the original markdown bugs or poor behavior.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Sanitize the output. Ignore any HTML that has been input.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Use smarter list behavior than the original markdown. May eventually be
default with the old behavior moved into
pedantic.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Use "smart" typograhic punctuation for things like quotes and dashes.
You also have direct access to the lexer and parser if you so desire.
var tokens = marked.lexer(text, options);
console.log(marked.parser(tokens));
var lexer = new marked.Lexer(options);
var tokens = lexer.lex(text);
console.log(tokens);
console.log(lexer.rules);
You can create a standalone script with:
$ make standalone
Benchmark of markit on my Macbook Air:
markit completed in 3353ms.
markit (gfm) completed in 3427ms.
markit (pedantic) completed in 2958ms.
marked completed in 3180ms.
marked (gfm) completed in 3358ms.
marked (pedantic) completed in 2919ms.
robotskirt completed in 722ms.
showdown (reuse converter) completed in 9894ms.
showdown (new converter) completed in 14640ms.
markdown.js completed in 12490ms.
MIT