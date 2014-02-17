markit

A markdown parser and compiler. Forked from marked for impatience.

UPDATE: marked has merged renderer feature, markit will be my own markdown parser for new features.

Installation

Install with npm:

$ npm install markit

Install with component(1):

component install lepture/markit

Usage

Minimal usage:

var marked = require ( 'markit' ); console .log(marked( 'I am using __markdown__.' ));

Example setting options with default values:

var marked = require ( 'marked' ); marked.setOptions({ renderer : new marked.Renderer(), gfm : true , tables : true , breaks : false , pedantic : false , sanitize : true , smartLists : true , smartypants : false }); console .log(marked( 'I am using __markdown__.' ));

markdownString

Type: string

String of markdown source to be compiled.

options

Type: object

Hash of options. Can also be set using the marked.setOptions method as seen above.

callback

Type: function

Function called when the markdownString has been fully parsed when using async highlighting. If the options argument is omitted, this can be used as the second argument.

Options

highlight

Type: function

A function to highlight code blocks. The first example below uses async highlighting with [node-pygmentize-bundled][pygmentize], and the second is a synchronous example using [highlight.js][highlight]:

var marked = require ( 'marked' ); var markdownString = '```js

console.log("hello");

```' ; marked.setOptions({ highlight : function ( code, lang, callback ) { require ( 'pygmentize-bundled' )({ lang : lang, format : 'html' }, code, function ( err, result ) { callback(err, result.toString()); }); } }); marked(markdownString, function ( err, content ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(content); }); marked.setOptions({ highlight : function ( code ) { return require ( 'highlight.js' ).highlightAuto(code).value; } }); console .log(marked(markdownString));

highlight arguments

code

Type: string

The section of code to pass to the highlighter.

lang

Type: string

The programming language specified in the code block.

callback

Type: function

The callback function to call when using an async highlighter.

renderer

Type: object Default: new Renderer()

An object containing functions to render tokens to HTML.

Overriding renderer methods

The renderer option allows you to render tokens in a custom manor. Here is an example of overriding the default heading token rendering by adding an embedded anchor tag like on GitHub:

var marked = require ( 'marked' ); var renderer = new marked.Renderer(); renderer.heading = function ( text, level ) { var escapedText = text.toLowerCase().replace( /[^\w]+/g , '-' ); return '<h' + level + '><a name="' + escapedText + '" class="anchor" href="#' + escapedText + '"><span class="header-link"></span></a>' + text + '</h' + level + '>' ; }, console .log(marked( '# heading+' , { renderer : renderer }));

This code will output the following HTML:

< h1 > < a name = "heading-" class = "anchor" href = "#heading-" > < span class = "header-link" > </ span > </ a > heading+ </ h1 >

Block level renderer methods

code(string code, string language)

blockquote(string quote)

html(string html)

heading(string text, number level)

hr()

list(string body, boolean ordered)

listitem(string text)

paragraph(string text)

table(string header, string body)

tablerow(string content)

tablecell(string content, object flags)

flags has the following properties:

{ header : true || false , align : 'center' || 'left' || 'right' }

Inline level renderer methods

strong(string text)

em(string text)

codespan(string code)

br()

del(string text)

link(string href, string title, string text)

image(string href, string title, string text)

gfm

Type: boolean Default: true

Enable [GitHub flavored markdown][gfm].

tables

Type: boolean Default: true

Enable GFM [tables][tables]. This option requires the gfm option to be true.

breaks

Type: boolean Default: false

Enable GFM [line breaks][breaks]. This option requires the gfm option to be true.

pedantic

Type: boolean Default: false

Conform to obscure parts of markdown.pl as much as possible. Don't fix any of the original markdown bugs or poor behavior.

sanitize

Type: boolean Default: false

Sanitize the output. Ignore any HTML that has been input.

smartLists

Type: boolean Default: true

Use smarter list behavior than the original markdown. May eventually be default with the old behavior moved into pedantic .

smartypants

Type: boolean Default: false

Use "smart" typograhic punctuation for things like quotes and dashes.

Access to lexer and parser

You also have direct access to the lexer and parser if you so desire.

var tokens = marked.lexer(text, options); console .log(marked.parser(tokens));

var lexer = new marked.Lexer(options); var tokens = lexer.lex(text); console .log(tokens); console .log(lexer.rules);

Bonus

You can create a standalone script with:

make standalone

Benchmark

Benchmark of markit on my Macbook Air:

markit completed in 3353ms . markit (gfm) completed in 3427ms . markit (pedantic) completed in 2958ms . marked completed in 3180ms . marked (gfm) completed in 3358ms . marked (pedantic) completed in 2919ms . robotskirt completed in 722ms . showdown (reuse converter) completed in 9894ms . showdown (new converter) completed in 14640ms . markdown .js completed in 12490ms .

License

MIT