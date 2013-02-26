MarkerWithLabel for V3 v1.1.8 [February 26, 2013] Reference

Note: This library is a copy of the original hosted on Google Code) with modifications and bug fixes made where appropriate.

MarkerWithLabel extends the Google Maps JavaScript API V3 google.maps.Marker class.

MarkerWithLabel allows you to define markers with associated labels. As you would expect, if the marker is draggable, so too will be the label. In addition, a marker with a label responds to all mouse events in the same manner as a regular marker. It also fires mouse events and "property changed" events just as a regular marker would. Version 1.1 adds support for the raiseOnDrag feature introduced in API V3.3.

If you drag a marker by its label, you can cancel the drag and return the marker to its original position by pressing the Esc key. This doesn't work if you drag the marker itself because this feature is not (yet) supported in the google.maps.Marker class.

Note: Be sure to include Google Maps JavaScript API V3 in your page before using this library.

Using

npm install --save-dev markerwithlabel

From here you can use browserify, webpack or something similar to use the module.

var MarkerWithLabel = require ( 'markerwithlabel' )(google.maps);

See the examples below for specific uses of this marker type.

LabeledMarker Documentation: Examples

For a complete example, see the example folder.

Creating a Basic Marker

The example below shows how to use MarkerWithLabel to create a marker that has a label centered beneath it in a small box. The label can be styled most easily by defining a CSS class with the desired properties for the label DIV. In this example the class is called "labels" and this name is passed in the labelClass parameter to MarkerWithLabel. Additional styling information can be passed in the labelStyle parameter. The text of the label is passed in labelContent . Other parameters that can be passed to MarkerWithLabel are identical to those that can be passed to google.maps.Marker .

var latLng = new google.maps.LatLng( 49.47805 , -123.84716 ); var homeLatLng = new google.maps.LatLng( 49.47805 , -123.84716 ); var map = new google.maps.Map( document .getElementById( 'map_canvas' ), { zoom : 12 , center : latLng, mapTypeId : google.maps.MapTypeId.ROADMAP }); var marker1 = new MarkerWithLabel({ position : homeLatLng, draggable : true , raiseOnDrag : true , map : map, labelContent : "$425K" , labelAnchor : new google.maps.Point( 22 , 0 ), labelClass : "labels" , labelStyle : { opacity : 0.75 } }); var iw1 = new google.maps.InfoWindow({ content : "Home For Sale" }); google.maps.event.addListener(marker1, "click" , function ( e ) { iw1.open(map, this ); });

Creating a Lettered Marker

This example shows how to place a single character over the center of Google's default marker. Note the use of the labelInBackground property to ensure the label appears in the foreground (rather than in the background behind the marker).

var latLng = new google.maps.LatLng( 49.47805 , -123.84716 ); var homeLatLng = new google.maps.LatLng( 49.47805 , -123.84716 ); var map = new google.maps.Map( document .getElementById( 'map_canvas' ), { zoom : 12 , center : latLng, mapTypeId : google.maps.MapTypeId.ROADMAP }); var marker = new MarkerWithLabel({ position : homeLatLng, map : map, draggable : true , raiseOnDrag : true , labelContent : "A" , labelAnchor : new google.maps.Point( 3 , 30 ), labelClass : "labels" , labelInBackground : false }); var iw = new google.maps.InfoWindow({ content : "Home For Sale" }); google.maps.event.addListener(marker, "click" , function ( e ) { iw.open(map, this ); });

Mouse Events

This example illustrates the mouse events that are fired when you interact with a marker with a label. You can also attach event listeners to "property changed" events. The marker here has been made draggable so you can see the events that are fired when the marker is moved around the map. (You can start the drag by clicking the marker portion or the label portion.)

var latLng = new google.maps.LatLng( 49.47805 , -123.84716 ); var homeLatLng = new google.maps.LatLng( 49.47805 , -123.84716 ); var map = new google.maps.Map( document .getElementById( 'map_canvas' ), { zoom : 12 , center : latLng, mapTypeId : google.maps.MapTypeId.ROADMAP }); var marker = new MarkerWithLabel({ position : homeLatLng, draggable : true , raiseOnDrag : true , map : map, labelContent : "$425K" , labelAnchor : new google.maps.Point( 22 , 0 ), labelClass : "labels" }); var iw = new google.maps.InfoWindow({ content : "Home For Sale" }); google.maps.event.addListener(marker, "click" , function ( e ) { iw.open(map, this ); }); google.maps.event.addListener(marker, "click" , function ( e ) { log( "Click" ); }); google.maps.event.addListener(marker, "dblclick" , function ( e ) { log( "Double Click" ); }); google.maps.event.addListener(marker, "mouseover" , function ( e ) { log( "Mouse Over" ); }); google.maps.event.addListener(marker, "mouseout" , function ( e ) { log( "Mouse Out" ); }); google.maps.event.addListener(marker, "mouseup" , function ( e ) { log( "Mouse Up" ); }); google.maps.event.addListener(marker, "mousedown" , function ( e ) { log( "Mouse Down" ); }); google.maps.event.addListener(marker, "dragstart" , function ( mEvent ) { log( "Drag Start: " + mEvent.latLng.toString()); }); google.maps.event.addListener(marker, "drag" , function ( mEvent ) { log( "Drag: " + mEvent.latLng.toString()); }); google.maps.event.addListener(marker, "dragend" , function ( mEvent ) { log( "Drag End: " + mEvent.latLng.toString()); });

Pictures as Labels

This example illustrates that labelContent can also be set to any arbitrary HTML DOM node. In this case, the DOM node is a simple img element holding a picture. The picture label has an opacity of 0.50 to make it possible to see what's behind it on the map.

var latLng = new google.maps.LatLng( 49.47805 , -123.84716 ); var homeLatLng = new google.maps.LatLng( 49.47805 , -123.84716 ); var map = new google.maps.Map( document .getElementById( 'map_canvas' ), { zoom : 12 , center : latLng, mapTypeId : google.maps.MapTypeId.ROADMAP }); var pictureLabel = document .createElement( "img" ); pictureLabel.src = "home.jpg" ; var marker = new MarkerWithLabel({ position : homeLatLng, map : map, draggable : true , raiseOnDrag : true , labelContent : pictureLabel, labelAnchor : new google.maps.Point( 50 , 0 ), labelClass : "labels" , labelStyle : { opacity : 0.50 } }); var iw = new google.maps.InfoWindow({ content : "Home For Sale" }); google.maps.event.addListener(marker, "click" , function ( e ) { iw.open(map, this ); });

class MarkerWithLabel

Constructor

Constructor Description MarkerWithLabel(opt_options?:MarkerWithLabelOptions) Creates a MarkerWithLabel with the options specified in MarkerWithLabelOptions .

class MarkerWithLabelOptions

This class represents the optional parameter passed to the MarkerWithLabel constructor. The properties available are the same as for google.maps.Marker with the addition of the properties listed below. To change any of these additional properties after the labeled marker has been created, call google.maps.Marker.set(propertyName, propertyValue) .

When any of these properties changes, a property changed event is fired. The names of these events are derived from the name of the property and are of the form propertyname_changed . For example, if the content of the label changes, a labelcontent_changed event is fired.

There is no constructor for this class. Instead, this class is instantiated as a javascript object literal.

Properties