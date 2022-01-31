marker.js 2 — Add image annotation to your web apps

marker.js 2 is a JavaScript browser library to enable image annotation in your web applications. Add marker.js 2 to your web app and instantly enable users to annotate and mark up images. You can save, share or otherwise process the results.

For a more detailed "Getting started" and other docs and tutorials, please refer to the official documentation.

Installation

npm install markerjs2

or

yarn add markerjs2

Usage

To add image annotation to your web application follow these 3 easy steps:

Create an instance of markerjs2.MarkerArea by passing a target image reference to the constructor. Set an event handler for render event. Call the show() method.

Here's a simple example:

import * as markerjs2 from 'markerjs2' ; let markerArea = new markerjs2.MarkerArea( document .getElementById( 'myimg' )); markerArea.addEventListener( 'render' , event => { document .getElementById( 'myimg' ).src = event.dataUrl; }); markerArea.show();

Demos

Check out marker.js 2 demos for various usage examples.

More docs and tutorials

For a more detailed "Getting started" and other docs and tutorials, please refer to the official documentation.

Credits

marker.js 2 is using icons from Material Design Icons for its toolbar.

License

Linkware (see LICENSE for details) - the UI displays a small link back to the marker.js 2 website which should be retained.

Alternative licenses are available through the marker.js 2 website.