marker.js 2 is a JavaScript browser library to enable image annotation in your web applications. Add marker.js 2 to your web app and instantly enable users to annotate and mark up images. You can save, share or otherwise process the results.
For a more detailed "Getting started" and other docs and tutorials, please refer to the official documentation.
npm install markerjs2
or
yarn add markerjs2
To add image annotation to your web application follow these 3 easy steps:
markerjs2.MarkerArea by passing a target image reference to the constructor.
render event.
show() method.
Here's a simple example:
// skip this line if you are importing markerjs2 into the global space via the script tag
import * as markerjs2 from 'markerjs2';
// create an instance of MarkerArea and pass the target image reference as a parameter
let markerArea = new markerjs2.MarkerArea(document.getElementById('myimg'));
// register an event listener for when user clicks OK/save in the marker.js UI
markerArea.addEventListener('render', event => {
// we are setting the markup result to replace our original image on the page
// but you can set a different image or upload it to your server
document.getElementById('myimg').src = event.dataUrl;
});
// finally, call the show() method and marker.js UI opens
markerArea.show();
Check out marker.js 2 demos for various usage examples.
For a more detailed "Getting started" and other docs and tutorials, please refer to the official documentation.
marker.js 2 is using icons from Material Design Icons for its toolbar.
Linkware (see LICENSE for details) - the UI displays a small link back to the marker.js 2 website which should be retained.
Alternative licenses are available through the marker.js 2 website.