md

This is a fork of marked

Why?

Actively maintained

Rewrote in ES6 and bundled with Rollup for smaller size (15KB)

Support more GFM extras like task lists

Install

yarn add md

You can find a CDN version at https://unpkg.com/md/

Usage

const md = require ( 'md' ) const html = md( `## hello world A modern **markdown** parser! - [ ] todo - [x] done ` )

You can preview the HTML result here: https://egoist.moe/md2html/ (source)

API

src

Type: string

Required: true

Input markdown string.

options

All marked options plus:

taskLists

Type: boolean

Default: true

Enable GFM task lists, this will only work if options.gfm is true .

Type: boolean | (href: string) => boolean

Default: undefined

Open links in a new window/tab.

dataLine

Type: boolean

Default: true

Add data-line attribute to <pre> tag for code fences, it's useful with the line-highlight plugin in PrismJS.

``` js{1} console.log('hi') ```

This will yield:

< pre data-line = "1" > < code class = "lang-js" > console.log('hi') </ code > </ pre >

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

Development

yarn test yarn lint yarn lint -- --fix

Author

md © egoist, Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by egoist with help from contributors (list).