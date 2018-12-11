openbase logo
Readme

md

NPM version NPM downloads Build Status codecov donate

This is a fork of marked

Why?

  • Actively maintained
  • Rewrote in ES6 and bundled with Rollup for smaller size (15KB)
  • Support more GFM extras like task lists

Install

yarn add md

You can find a CDN version at https://unpkg.com/md/

Usage

const md = require('md')

const html = md(`## hello world

A modern **markdown** parser!

- [ ] todo
- [x] done
`)

You can preview the HTML result here: https://egoist.moe/md2html/ (source)

API

md(src, [options])

src

Type: string
Required: true

Input markdown string.

options

All marked options plus:

taskLists

Type: boolean
Default: true

Enable GFM task lists, this will only work if options.gfm is true.

linksInNewTab

Type: boolean | (href: string) => boolean
Default: undefined

Open links in a new window/tab.

dataLine

Type: boolean
Default: true

Add data-line attribute to <pre> tag for code fences, it's useful with the line-highlight plugin in PrismJS. 

```js{1}
console.log('hi')
```

This will yield:

<pre data-line="1"><code class="lang-js">console.log('hi')</code></pre>

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

Development

# lint and unit test
yarn test

# lint only
yarn lint

# fix lint issues
yarn lint -- --fix

Author

md © egoist, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by egoist with help from contributors (list).

egoist.moe · GitHub @egoist · Twitter @_egoistlily

